Petrol and Diesel Prices Hiked: Are Cab Fares, Food Delivery And Grocery Bills Set To Hit Middle-Class Budgets? – Explained

While the latest hike in fuel prices may not seem alarming in the first instance, the ripple effect could slowly show up everywhere for the common consumer. Rising fuel prices are likely to make the everyday expenses feel heavier once again, whether it is buying groceries, booking a cab, ordering food online or planning a weekend trip.

India on Friday hiked petrol and diesel prices by ₹3.08 a litre, bringing petrol prices in Delhi close to ₹98 a litre and diesel above ₹90. The hike comes at a time when global crude oil markets remain volatile amid growing concerns over supply disruptions in the wake of tensions in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Delhi Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices Today

But this is the reality that most households are very familiar with. Even a small fuel hike rarely remains confined to petrol pumps. Fuel costs find their way into transportation, logistics, food supply chains, agriculture and daily services, slowly making life more expensive in ways people often don’t notice until a few weeks have passed. So, what does the latest fuel price hike actually mean for your daily expenses? Let’s break it down.

Why is the fuel price increasing in India?

The hike in fuel prices at present has been a consequence of the increasing trend of crude oil prices in the global market. With the escalation of the West Asian scenario, the oil prices are soaring in anticipation of a supply cut to take place in the global market in the coming few weeks.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest and vital oil transit points, is also another cause of concern. Much of the world’s crude passes through this narrow strip, and any threat to the flow of supply there tends to push international oil prices rapidly upwards. As India imports most of its crude oil requirements, the changes in global prices start getting reflected in domestic petrol and diesel prices too, ultimately.

A majority of India’s crude oil is imported, and hence a global shock directly affects Indian fuel economies.

For some time, oil marketing companies had been feeling some of the pressure. But with international prices still high, a revision of retail fuel was becoming more and more inevitable.

Will cab fares and auto rides go up with rising fuel rates?

This is probably one of the first concerns of the urban commuter. And with good reason.

Fuel prices are a big factor for taxi operators, app-based cab aggregators and auto-rickshaw drivers. Even if fares are not revised immediately, consumers could start to notice:

Increased surge pricing during peak hours

Higher platform fees

More expensive inter-city rides

Fewer discounts and offers

Prices of CNG in Delhi too have reportedly risen by Rs 2 per kg, adding more pressure on auto-rickshaw operators and taxi fleets.

In the past, the transporters’ unions in the big cities have always asked for a review of their fares each time the prices of fuel remain high for a long time. Commuters could eventually pay more for their daily commute, with crude prices remaining volatile globally.

Will Zomato, Swiggy and online delivery charges increase?

That is a possibility that can not be discounted.

Margins are razor-thin for food delivery platforms and e-commerce companies where logistics costs are a big part of the business. As petrol and diesel prices increase, delivery costs are on the rise for restaurants and platforms.

Consumers will see gradually:

Higher delivery fees

Rising platform charges

Smaller discounts on offer

More aggressive surge pricing during rain or peak demand periods

It’s not going to happen overnight, but in general terms, sustained higher fuel costs will force logistics-heavy businesses to pass on some of the burden to consumers.

Will grocery prices, milk and vegetables go up?

This is where diesel prices become particularly important.

India’s transportation backbone—trucks, cold-storage chains, agricultural logistics and wholesale supply movement—runs on diesel. Most vegetables, fruits, grains and dairy products are transported long distances before reaching retail markets.

An increase in diesel prices can slowly push up:

Transport costs for vegetables

milk distribution costs

Cold chain logistics bills

Freight rates – wholesale

But the products that will suffer the most pressure (fresh produce like tomatoes, onions, leafy vegetables and fruit) are those that require transport over refrigeration networks and expedited supply chains.

Prices will likely not jump in this local market this weekend, but this could build into slow but steady inflationary pressure if fuel prices do not revert.

So will plane ticket prices increase?

Air travel will likely become pricier if global fuel concerns continue.

Supply chain disruptions globally for fuel have continued to bring volatility for Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), a large part of the cost of operating an aircraft. Analysts suggest that it is the more refined products (petrol, diesel and jet fuel) that will experience increased pressure compared to the cost of crude oil.

If ATF prices rise:

Airlines could raise ticket prices

Last-minute bookings may cost you more

Low-cost airlines may slash promotional discounts

Holiday peak times could mean higher travel costs

This could add more pressure on travellers who are already struggling with expensive summer airfare.

Will a diesel price hike impact farmers in India?

Yes, and that could eventually feed into broader food inflation, too.

Diesel is vital for the rural economy of India. Farmers depend on it for:

Farm Tractors

Pumps, irrigation

Harvesting machines

Transportation of crops to the market

Higher fuel prices can increase the costs of cultivation, especially during sowing and harvesting periods. If diesel remains costly for a long time, the costs of food production and transport could rise simultaneously, adding to inflationary pressures throughout the economy.

What the fuel price hike could mean for your monthly budget

For now, the Rs 3.08 per litre increase seems far smaller than the worst-case scenarios many feared during the global oil supply crisis. But the impact is not likely to be judged by consumers only at the fuel stations.

The real impact may be felt slowly in the form of increased logistics costs, soaring food prices, costly travel, higher delivery fees and expensive daily services.

And that’s why even a “small” fuel increase often becomes a much bigger story for households, businesses and the wider economy.

Also Read: How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR Commuters and Metro City Residents | Explained

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)