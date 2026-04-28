Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship With Dehradun-Based Model And Actress — All You Need To Know

Well-known as BeerBiceps on various online platforms, Ranveer Allahbadia is once again making headlines, but not because of his podcasts or his business endeavors this time around. The YouTube star has become the talk of town after he was photographed with influencer Juhi Bhatt, who accompanied him to an IPL 2026 match that took place a few days ago. The couple was spotted at Wankhede Stadium watching Mumbai Indians play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

However, the duo’s coordination was not what created speculations about their relationship. The real reason came to light via a video that went viral outside the stadium.

The Viral Moment That Sparked Relationship Speculation

In a clip now circulating online, a fan approached the pair for a selfie. Ranveer politely declined, saying, “Nahi nahi, girlfriend ke saath hoon abhi.” That single line was enough for the internet to explode with theories, with many concluding that Ranveer may have just confirmed his relationship status.

Who Is Juhi Bhatt?

It was recently revealed that Juhi Bhatt is 29 years old and comes from Dehradun, India. Currently, she resides in Mumbai and over the years, she has gained an impressive reputation as a model, actress, and digital influencer. Fashion, lifestyle, travel, and dance have formed a major part of her content, and her social media feed is popularly known for these elements alone. Despite having 4.5 lakh followers on Instagram, she has achieved success by posting content without getting into controversies or going viral.

Her Work Beyond Social Media

Apart from being a social media personality, Juhi has worked with many other brands and acted in several videos. FilterCopy is one of those platforms she works with and some of her other ventures include short films such as Tum Se Na Ho Payega. Furthermore, she has done multiple commercials and brand promotions.

Not the First Time Their Names Have Been Linked

It is quite surprising, but this is not the first instance where Juhi and Ranveer have found themselves in the same news cycle. In fact, rumors about their relationship started circulating as early as Diwali 2025, after which fans noted that there were many similarities between the rangolis designed by both of them. It seemed like a mere coincidence at the time. However, now, these observations are gaining traction again.

Other Conversations Around Ranveer

At this point, it must be mentioned that this is not the only development in Ranveer’s life that is currently under discussion. The actor recently engaged in an exchange on the internet following the release of Samay Raina’s special Still Alive, where Samay made some jokes about Ranveer. Interestingly, Ranveer seems to have responded to the incident with a cryptic comment in his paparazzi interaction.

A Look Back at His Past Relationship

Prior to dating Juhi, it is believed that Ranveer was in a relationship with Nikki Sharma. The actor had once mentioned that he had broken up with someone before, but he never divulged any details to protect his privacy. It remains to be seen whether Juhi and Ranveer will become official partners soon or not.

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