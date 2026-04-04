A video of a minor boy being brutally physically abused in a madrasa in Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh is now viral. The case was allegedly happening within the jurisdiction of the Gangoh police station and it has surprised social media audiences.

Innocent Minor Brutally Beaten In UP’s Saharanpur Madrasa, Screams ‘Papa…Papa’ As Maulana Hits Him With Stick; Two Arrested | Video Goes Viral

In the video, one sees the child being hit up with sticks severally, trying to break free as he is bound by several men. At one time, one man is holding the legs of the boy, another hits him several times, and in another scene, the child is forced to lie face down and be hit on his body, and even on his feet, which is commonly linked to punitive violence. The fact that a third person is seen capturing the incident makes the situation even worse.







The video has caused much outrage and serious questions have been raised on the safety of kids in learning institutions. Two maulanas who are known as Junaid and Shoaib have been arrested due to the case according to media reports. The video has seen a lot of anger among the local residents and parents with many of them demanding harsh measures against the perpetrators. The case raises the issue of heightened surveillance and safety measures in the institutions where children are left under the care of adults. The users of social media have been shocked and condemned with the authorities striving to make sure that justice is done.

What Did The Police Say?

AajTak report confirmed that police officials confirmed that action had been taken after the video was posted online. They claimed that the authenticity of the viral footage is under investigation and that legal measures will be taken on it depending on the results. This was also encouraged by the officials against spreading unverified information that would misguide or rage tensions. In the meantime, the arrest of Junaid and Shoaib is a good indication of a move towards responsibility, even though the public outcry still intensifies, and the issue of child protection becomes even more serious and requires the strict implementation of anti-abuse laws.

Also Read: ‘Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain’: Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On ‘Footpath’ Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video