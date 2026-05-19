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Home > World News > Who Was Naren Dhar? Indian Official Found Dead Inside Assistant High Commission Premises In Bangladesh

Who Was Naren Dhar? Indian Official Found Dead Inside Assistant High Commission Premises In Bangladesh

Naren Dhar, an Indian protocol officer stationed at the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong, Bangladesh, was found dead inside the mission premises.

Indian Official Found Dead In Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh (IMAGE:X/SHUTTERSTOCK)
Indian Official Found Dead In Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh (IMAGE:X/SHUTTERSTOCK)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 20:23 IST

BANGLADESH: Naren Dhar, an Indian protocol officer (security guard), stationed at the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong, Bangladesh, was killed on the premises of the mission. The cause of death is still not known. According to officials, the police recovered Dhar’s body from the Indian Assistant High Commission on Tuesday morning. After the recovery, the body was taken to the morgue, Chittagong Medical College Hospital, for post-mortem examination.

Indian protocol official found dead in Bangladesh

The development was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Chittagong City Police Aminur Rashid, who said that Dhar was posted as a protocol officer at the Indian Assistant High Commission while hearing the news, police rushed to the scene and recovered his body at about 9.30 am at the CMC Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

Details of Dhar’s death have yet to be made public. An investigation is still ongoing, and police have not ruled out any possibilities. The Indian mission has yet to make any official comment on the incident.

On the other hand, confirming the issue, Brig Gen Mohammad Taslim Uddin, Director of CMCH, informed the Daily Sun that the man was admitted dead to the hospital. But during preliminary examination of the body, there was no finding of injury marks or any suspicious marks, he said. The exact cause of death could not be ascertained immediately, Assistant Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Aminur Rashid said.

Who Was Naren Dhar?

As of now, there is no information available on Naren Dhar, the Indian Protocol Official, found dead in Bangladesh. NewsX will keep you posted. 

Death of Indians in Bangladesh

Lately, Bangladesh has seen some troubling incidents involving Indian nationals and the Hindu minority. Violence against Bangladesh’s Hindu community keeps making headlines. Civil unrest hasn’t made things any easier. In December 2025, mobs in Bhaluka lynched and burned a Hindu garment worker. It wasn’t an isolated event. Several Hindu men have been killed in other mob attacks and stabbings across the country. The sense of fear in these communities keeps growing.

ALSO READ: UK Train Delays: Rail Passengers Face Severe Delays, Cancellations Due To Nationwide Outage | Check Affected Routes

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Who Was Naren Dhar? Indian Official Found Dead Inside Assistant High Commission Premises In Bangladesh
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Who Was Naren Dhar? Indian Official Found Dead Inside Assistant High Commission Premises In Bangladesh

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Who Was Naren Dhar? Indian Official Found Dead Inside Assistant High Commission Premises In Bangladesh
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