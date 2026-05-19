LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng Heinrich Klaasen Orange Cap leader iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification euthanasia aap govinda Brent crude mea Karuppu box office donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World News > UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes

UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes

India-UAE flights will start again on May 19 2026.. India-UAE flights are still having some problems. There are delays. India-UAE flights are taking different routes. The time of India-UAE flights is also changing. This is happening because of the issues, in the Middle East.

UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 16:46 IST

Flights are still going between India and the United Arab Emirates on May 19 2026. However, some airlines are having problems. They are getting. They have to change their schedules. Some flights are even taking routes. This is all because of the issues in West Asia. Big airlines, like Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India and IndiGo, are telling people to check if their flight’s on time before they go to the airport. People should check the flight status of their Emirates flight, their Etihad Airways flight, their Air India flight, or their IndiGo flight.

Why Flights Are Still Getting Delayed

Airlines across the Gulf region continue to operate under changing airspace conditions after recent geopolitical tensions and drone attack threats in parts of the Middle East. Reports suggest some flights are taking longer alternative routes to avoid restricted airspaces, increasing flying time and operational pressure.

Dubai International Airport also witnessed multiple delays and cancellations over the last 24 hours, affecting airlines operating across the India-UAE sectors. 

You Might Be Interested In

Emirates, Etihad, and Air India Issue Travel Advisories

Emirates and Etihad Airways are continuing services on several India-UAE routes, though some flights are operating on revised schedules. Passengers have been urged to check official airline websites or mobile apps for live updates before departure.

Meanwhile, Air India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and continues operating selected services through alternative safe routes. The airline has also warned that longer flying durations may continue because of restricted airspace availability.

India-UAE Routes Remain Busy Despite Disruptions

Despite operational challenges, travel demand between India and the UAE remains high, especially for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah sectors. Airlines are trying to maintain connectivity by adding relief and additional flights wherever possible. 

Industry reports also indicate that foreign airlines are benefiting from the disruption as passengers look for more stable international connections.

What Passengers Should Do Today

Travellers flying to or from the UAE on May 19 are advised to:

  • Check live flight status before leaving for the airport
  • Reach airports early due to possible security and operational delays
  • Keep alternate travel plans ready
  • Monitor airline SMS, email and app notifications regularly

Airlines have clarified that schedules may continue changing depending on the security situation across the Middle East.

Also Read: Who Was Mark Fuhrman? LA Detective Convicted Of Lying During OJ Simpson Murder Trial Dies At 74, Cause Of Death Revealed

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes
Tags: Abu Dhabi flight updatesAir India UAE flightsDubai airport delaysDubai flight delays todayemirates flight updateEtihad Airways latest newsGulf flight cancellationsIndia to Dubai flights todayIndia UAE flights May 19 2026Middle East airspace restrictionsUAE airline advisory May 2026UAE airport travel advisoryUAE flight updates todayUAE travel disruption newsWest Asia flight updates

RELATED News

Which Is The Most Powerful Passport In The World? Check India’s Position In The Latest Global List

Global Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): India (Delhi), Bangladesh (Dhaka), Singapore & USA (Washington, D.C.) Face Heatwave, Rain & Thunderstorm Alerts

NYC, Boston And Philadelphia Heat Advisory Today: Dangerous Temperatures Sweep Across Northeast US

Tom Kane Cause Of Death: How The ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Voice Actor Died At 64

Simi Valley Fire 2026: Massive Sandy Fire Forces Evacuations As Flames Spread Rapidly In California

LATEST NEWS

UAE Announces Nationwide Health Insurance Reform Across All Seven Emirates Under Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Pune Industry Leaders Spotlight Innovation & Sustainability Ahead of World of Concrete India 2026

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Included in India ODI Squad; Jasprit Bumrah Rested, Rishabh Pant Removed as Test Vice-Captain

UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes

iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: From Chipset To Camera, What Changes For Apple Users?

Delhi Horror: Cab Driver Dies By Self-Immolation Outside In-Laws’ House After Alleging Harassment, Multiple Affairs Of Wife

‘Literal Poverty Porn’: Internet Demands Removal Of Mamata Banerjee-Inspired Nude Child Statues In Kolkata

UAE To Launch 16 New Indian Passport And Visa Service Centres After Alhind Takes Over Consular Operations

Apple Introduces Education Discounts On Apple Watches In India, Students Can Save Up To Rs 9,000

NorthEast United vs Mohammedan ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEUFC vs MSC Live Match?

UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes
UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes
UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes
UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes

QUICK LINKS