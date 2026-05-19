UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes

Flights are still going between India and the United Arab Emirates on May 19 2026. However, some airlines are having problems. They are getting. They have to change their schedules. Some flights are even taking routes. This is all because of the issues in West Asia. Big airlines, like Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India and IndiGo, are telling people to check if their flight’s on time before they go to the airport. People should check the flight status of their Emirates flight, their Etihad Airways flight, their Air India flight, or their IndiGo flight.

Why Flights Are Still Getting Delayed

Airlines across the Gulf region continue to operate under changing airspace conditions after recent geopolitical tensions and drone attack threats in parts of the Middle East. Reports suggest some flights are taking longer alternative routes to avoid restricted airspaces, increasing flying time and operational pressure.

Dubai International Airport also witnessed multiple delays and cancellations over the last 24 hours, affecting airlines operating across the India-UAE sectors.

Emirates, Etihad, and Air India Issue Travel Advisories

Emirates and Etihad Airways are continuing services on several India-UAE routes, though some flights are operating on revised schedules. Passengers have been urged to check official airline websites or mobile apps for live updates before departure.

Meanwhile, Air India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and continues operating selected services through alternative safe routes. The airline has also warned that longer flying durations may continue because of restricted airspace availability.

India-UAE Routes Remain Busy Despite Disruptions

Despite operational challenges, travel demand between India and the UAE remains high, especially for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah sectors. Airlines are trying to maintain connectivity by adding relief and additional flights wherever possible.

Industry reports also indicate that foreign airlines are benefiting from the disruption as passengers look for more stable international connections.

What Passengers Should Do Today

Travellers flying to or from the UAE on May 19 are advised to:

Check live flight status before leaving for the airport

Reach airports early due to possible security and operational delays

Keep alternate travel plans ready

Monitor airline SMS, email and app notifications regularly

Airlines have clarified that schedules may continue changing depending on the security situation across the Middle East.

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