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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report

Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report

Apple is planning to use camera sensor technology from Samsung in the iPhone 18 series. This is a deal because it could make the iPhone 18 series really good at taking pictures and also improve how it handles AI imaging and video.

Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 17:15 IST

Apple is going to make a change in the smartphone industry. Apple is planning to use camera technology made by Samsung in the iPhone 18 series. This is the time Apple will use Samsung’s advanced camera parts in their main iPhones. This is a deal because Apple and Samsung are big competitors. Apple wants to use Samsung’s camera technology to make the camera work faster and take better pictures in low light. This new technology will also help with features that use intelligence. People are talking about this all over the world because Apple usually gets its camera parts from Sony.

Why is Apple going to use Samsung’s cameras?

Apple likes Samsung’s camera technology because it is fast and takes pictures. The new camera system will help the iPhone 18 take portraits, night pictures and videos. Samsung is very good at making camera parts for high-end phones. People who watch the tech industry think Apple is partnering with Samsung because people want phones that can take pictures and videos with artificial intelligence.

What does this mean for the iPhone 18?

The new iPhone 18 will have upgrades in the camera and artificial intelligence areas. If the news is true, Samsung’s camera technology will help Apple make the camera focus faster. Take better pictures. This will also make the competition between Apple and Samsung stronger. Samsung already uses its advanced camera parts in its Galaxy phones. 

You Might Be Interested In

Apple and Samsung have a relationship. Even though they compete with each other, they have been doing business together for some time. Samsung already sells Apple the screens, memory chips and other important parts used in iPhones. The news about the camera partnership shows how connected the tech industry is between competitors.

Apple and Samsung have not said anything about this yet.. There are rumours and reports that they are talking about the camera parts. We will learn more about the camera and other upgrades when the iPhone 18 comes out.

Also Read:  Meta ‘Bloodbath’ Begins? 8,000 Employees Face Layoffs As Workers Say They ‘Cry In The Shower’ Over AI Job Cuts

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Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report
Tags: appleApple latest newsApple Samsung partnershipiPhone 18iPhone 18 camera upgradeiPhone 18 leaksSamsung camerasSamsung image sensorsamsung-electronicssmartphone camera technology

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Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report

Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report

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Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report

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Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report
Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report
Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report
Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report

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