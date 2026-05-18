Trump Shares Ominous Middle East Map With US Flag Overlay, Arrows Pointing At Iran – Is US Preparing For Another War? Here’s What It Means

US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted AI-generated imagery on Truth Social, showing a map of the Middle East overlaid with the American flag and arrows directed toward Iran. The post is widely seen as a renewed warning to Tehran over the possibility of further military action. The images did not contain any explanation or accompanying statement. However, experts interpreted the imagery as a signal that a resumption of military action remains a serious possibility, with suggestions that the United States could already be preparing for a potential second phase of war.

Trump Warns Iran: ‘Time Is of the Essence’

The post came just hours after Trump issued a direct warning to Iran on Truth Social, urging Tehran to quickly agree to a peace deal.

“They better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE,” Trump wrote earlier in the day.

The latest remarks add to escalating rhetoric from the former president following his rejection last week of Iran’s response to a US-backed peace proposal, which he described as “totally unacceptable.”

TRUMP: Posts map of U.S. flag over Iran and Middle East with arrows toward Tehran pic.twitter.com/ie6k9joFQm — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) May 17, 2026

US Preparing For War?

According to reports, “intense preparations” are currently underway for a potential resumption of attacks against Iran. The reports suggested that “aggressive bombing runs” could begin as early as next week, citing Middle East officials familiar with the situation.

US continues to maintain a significant military presence in the region, with approximately 50,000 American troops stationed across the Middle East alongside major air and naval assets.

The USS Abraham Lincoln and USS George W. Bush aircraft carrier strike groups remain deployed in the region following the return of the USS Gerald R. Ford on Saturday.

The military buildup has intensified speculation that Washington is keeping military options open should Trump decide to authorise further action.

Trump Signals Frustration Over Peace Negotiations

Trump has also expressed growing frustration over ongoing diplomatic negotiations, which took place in Islamabad and involved discussions surrounding a 14-point framework.

“I am not going to be much more patient. They should make a deal,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity during an interview from Beijing on Thursday.

“Now they can make a deal, or they get annihilated,” he added.

Trump To Summon Situation Room Meeting

According to reports, Trump is expected to convene a Situation Room meeting with senior national security advisers on Tuesday to discuss possible military options against Iran.

The US and Iran now appear locked in a deepening standoff after Trump dismissed Tehran’s latest response to Washington’s peace proposal.

At the same time, Trump reportedly described the existing ceasefire arrangement as being on “life support.”

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