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Home > World News > Iran Slams US’ ‘One-Sided’ 5-Point Peace Deal As Washington Demands Uranium Transfer And Offers No War Compensation

Iran Slams US’ ‘One-Sided’ 5-Point Peace Deal As Washington Demands Uranium Transfer And Offers No War Compensation

Iranian media claimed the US set five conditions in ongoing talks, including limiting Iran’s nuclear programme, while offering “no tangible concessions” in return.

Iran Rejects US 5-Point Proposal (Images: X)
Iran Rejects US 5-Point Proposal (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 21:53 IST

The United States has reportedly placed five major conditions before Iran during ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war, according to Iranian media reports published on Sunday. The reports suggest that Washington has not offered any major concessions in response to Tehran’s proposed negotiation framework, leading to a growing deadlock between the two sides. Iranian state-linked media described the US demands as one-sided and accused Washington of trying to secure through negotiations what it failed to achieve during the conflict that began on February 28. According to the Fars News Agency, the US proposal included a demand that Iran should keep only one nuclear facility operational and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the United States. The report also said Washington refused to release “even 25 per cent” of Iran’s frozen overseas assets or offer compensation for damages caused during the war.

Iranian media says Washington offered no meaningful concessions despite demanding major nuclear restrictions

The report further stated that the United States had linked the end of hostilities to the start of formal negotiations, adding another major point of disagreement between the two countries. Iranian media argued that Washington was continuing to pressure Tehran without addressing its key demands.

Offering sharp criticism of the talks, Mehr News Agency said, “The United States, offering no tangible concessions, wants to obtain concessions that it failed to obtain during the war, which will lead to an impasse in the negotiations.”

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The strong reaction from Iranian media came after Tehran proposed a broader de-escalation plan aimed at ending military operations across the region. Iran’s proposal reportedly called for an end to the war on all fronts, including Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon, along with a halt to the US naval blockade on Iranian ports that has been in place since April 13.

Tehran pushes for sanctions relief, release of frozen assets and continued control over Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s diplomatic framework also demanded the lifting of all US sanctions and the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad under longstanding American restrictions. These demands were earlier outlined by the Iranian foreign ministry during a press conference last week.

On the issue of maritime trade and regional shipping, Fars said Iran’s proposal made it clear that Tehran would continue managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. Iran has largely kept the waterway closed since the beginning of the conflict.

As negotiations remain stalled, tensions between the two countries have continued escalating beyond diplomacy. On Sunday, Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi issued a strong warning to US President Donald Trump against launching fresh attacks on Iran.

Iranian military warns Donald Trump of ‘unprecedented’ response if attacks resume amid stalled negotiations

Issuing a stern message through official state television channels, Shekarchi warned that any renewed military action against Iran would trigger a severe response.

“The desperate American president should know that if his threats are carried out and Islamic Iran is attacked again, his country’s resources and military will be confronted with unprecedented, offensive, surprising and tumultuous scenarios,” he said, according to state television.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Ukraine Launches ‘Biggest Drone Attack’ On Moscow In Over A Year, Kills 4 As Russia Downs 1,000 UAVs    

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Iran Slams US’ ‘One-Sided’ 5-Point Peace Deal As Washington Demands Uranium Transfer And Offers No War Compensation
Tags: US 5 points planUS Iran talksUS Iran war

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Iran Slams US’ ‘One-Sided’ 5-Point Peace Deal As Washington Demands Uranium Transfer And Offers No War Compensation
Iran Slams US’ ‘One-Sided’ 5-Point Peace Deal As Washington Demands Uranium Transfer And Offers No War Compensation
Iran Slams US’ ‘One-Sided’ 5-Point Peace Deal As Washington Demands Uranium Transfer And Offers No War Compensation
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