K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai

Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan died by suicide after allegedly jumping into the Adyar River in Chennai. He was 85. The sudden death of K Rajan sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, especially because he remained a familiar and outspoken face at cinema events in recent years. He was known for his bold speeches during audio launches and film release functions. K Rajan was respected for speaking openly without fear. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. More details surrounding the circumstances of his death are still awaited.

Film personalities react with grief as Khushbu Sundar and Vishal express shock over tragic death

Soon after news about K Rajan surfaced online, several actors and film personalities from the Tamil cinema industry shared emotional messages mourning his death. Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar said she was deeply saddened by the incident and remembered him as a straightforward person who never hid his opinions.

“Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace,” Khushbu wrote on X.

Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting.

May his… pic.twitter.com/75GXFHu9uM — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 17, 2026

Sarath Kumar calls the death of veteran producer a major loss to Tamil cinema world

As per reports, Actor and politician R. Sarathkumar also paid tribute to K Rajan and described his death as a great loss to the Tamil film industry. In a detailed condolence note, Sarath Kumar remembered K Rajan as a respected producer who had established himself strongly in Tamil cinema from the 1980s onwards.

“The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” the note read.

Four-decade career included producing, directing and acting in several Tamil films

K Rajan began his career as a producer with the Tamil film Brammacharigal in 1983 starring Suresh. In 1991, he directed Namma Ooru Mariamma featuring Nizhalgal Ravi and R. Sarathkumar. Over his four-decade-long journey in Tamil cinema, K Rajan was associated with films including Doubles, Aval Paavam and Ninaikkatha Naalillai.

Apart from producing films, K Rajan also worked as an actor and director during his long career in the industry. He is survived by his son Prabhukanth, who is also an actor.

Also Read: Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai