K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai

K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai

Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan died by suicide in Chennai after allegedly jumping into the Adyar River at the age of 85.

K Rajan dies by suicide (Image: X)
K Rajan dies by suicide (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 21:23 IST

Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan died by suicide after allegedly jumping into the Adyar River in Chennai. He was 85. The sudden death of K Rajan sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, especially because he remained a familiar and outspoken face at cinema events in recent years. He was known for his bold speeches during audio launches and film release functions. K Rajan was respected for speaking openly without fear. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. More details surrounding the circumstances of his death are still awaited.

Film personalities react with grief as Khushbu Sundar and Vishal express shock over tragic death

Soon after news about K Rajan surfaced online, several actors and film personalities from the Tamil cinema industry shared emotional messages mourning his death. Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar said she was deeply saddened by the incident and remembered him as a straightforward person who never hid his opinions.

“Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace,” Khushbu wrote on X.

You Might Be Interested In

Sarath Kumar calls the death of veteran producer a major loss to Tamil cinema world

As per reports, Actor and politician R. Sarathkumar also paid tribute to K Rajan and described his death as a great loss to the Tamil film industry. In a detailed condolence note, Sarath Kumar remembered K Rajan as a respected producer who had established himself strongly in Tamil cinema from the 1980s onwards.

“The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” the note read.

Four-decade career included producing, directing and acting in several Tamil films

K Rajan began his career as a producer with the Tamil film Brammacharigal in 1983 starring Suresh. In 1991, he directed Namma Ooru Mariamma featuring Nizhalgal Ravi and R. Sarathkumar. Over his four-decade-long journey in Tamil cinema, K Rajan was associated with films including Doubles, Aval Paavam and Ninaikkatha Naalillai.

Apart from producing films, K Rajan also worked as an actor and director during his long career in the industry. He is survived by his son Prabhukanth, who is also an actor.

Also Read: Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai
Tags: how did K Rajan dieK RajanK Rajan suicide

RELATED News

Tridha Choudhury Reveals The Dark Reality Newcomers Face In The Entertainment Industry

K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career

Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Humshakal’ Goes Viral; ‘Same Smile, Same Eyes’ Fans Stunned After Seeing Emotional Video | WATCH

Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai

Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

LATEST NEWS

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal India’s Next T20 Superstar? What This 4000-Run Milestone Means for His Future

Horoscope Tomorrow (18 May 2026): Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

What Is K Rajan’s Net Worth? Inside the Veteran Tamil Producer’s Career, Earnings, Financial Struggles and Legacy

Monsoon 2026, Andaman Nicobar Weather Update: When Will Rains Reach Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra And Other Indian States?

‘In-laws Called Her Prostitute, Forced To Terminate Pregnancy’: Shocker In Bhopal Army Official’s Sister’s Murder Case

PBKS Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Has Punjab Kings Been Knocked Out? Shreyas Iyer’s Side’s Qualification Scenario Explained

‘I Love You’ Message Left Behind 70+ Taps Stolen From Congress Office in Chattisgarh | WATCH

Throwing Non-Veg Food Remains In Ganga Can Hurt Hindu Sentiments: Allahabad High Court On Iftar Party Row

Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai: Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Dance To ‘Tera Ho Jaun’, Viral Reunion Wins Hearts

K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai
K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai
K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai
K Rajan Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Tamil Producer Dies At 85 In Chennai

QUICK LINKS