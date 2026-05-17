Is Yashasvi Jaiswal India’s Next T20 Superstar? What This 4000-Run Milestone Means for His Future

Yashasvi Jaiswal T20 Record: Yashasvi Jaiswal added yet another stellar achievement to his tally. The left-handed batter eclipsed the 400-run peak in T20s during the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Jaiswal reached the milestone during the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 24-year-old took only 129 innings to reach the milestone. However, it was again a quickfire knock which did not have much substance as Jaiswal scored only 12 runs during his nine-ball stay at the crease in the DC vs RR clash.

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal Now Among India’s Top T20 Batters and Who Holds the Fastest 4000-Run Records?

Yashasvi Jaiswal joined an elite list of scoring 4000 runs in T20s. The left-handed batter joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and others from India. Reaching the milestone in 129 innings, Jaiswal is the joint fourth fastest Indian to reach the milestone. Gaikwad, Rahul, and Tilak Varma reached the milestone in fewer innings, while Gill, too, only took 129 innings.

Rank Player Matches Innings Debut Date Match Date (4000 Runs) Time Span Taken (Years and Days) 1 Chris Gayle 109 107 15 Sep 2005 30 Jun 2012 6y 289d 2 Shaun Marsh 115 113 6 Jan 2006 23 May 2014 8y 137d 3 Babar Azam 118 115 1 Dec 2012 24 Aug 2019 6y 266d 4 Devon Conway 121 116 2 Feb 2011 15 May 2022 11y 102d 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad 121 116 2 Feb 2017 1 Dec 2023 6y 302d 6 KL Rahul 130 117 17 Mar 2013 31 Jan 2020 6y 320d 7 Michael Klinger 127 124 6 Jan 2006 1 Jan 2017 10y 361d 8 Tilak Varma 133 125 28 Feb 2019 14 Dec 2025 6y 289d 9 D’Arcy Short 127 127 23 Dec 2016 27 Dec 2021 5y 4d 10 Muhammad Waseem 127 127 5 Oct 2021 20 Dec 2025 4y 76d

What Is Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Strike Rate, IPL 2026 Form and Role for Rajasthan Royals?

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a great start to the IPL 2026 season. However, since the last few games, his form has fizzled out. Jaiswal has scored 327 runs in 12 games this season. He has an average of 32.7 while striking at a rate of 156.45. The left-handed batter was also named captain in their clash against the Gujarat Titans in the absence of regular skipper Riyan Parag.

What Does IPL 2026 Points Table Look Like Right Now and How Close Is Rajasthan Royals to the Playoffs?

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 1.065 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 13 8 5 0 16 0.4 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 4 0 14 0.331 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 13 6 6 1 13 0.227 5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038 8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

Rajasthan Royals are in a strong position in the IPL 2026 points table as they play Delhi Capitals today at Arun Jaitley Stadium. With 12 points in 11 games, RR needs to win each of their remaining games to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Which Teams and Players Are Dominating IPL 2026 and How Does Jaiswal Compare?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are dominating IPL 2026. The defending champions are currently at the top of the IPL 2026 points table and, with a win against the Punjab Kings, became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the batting charts are being dominated by Sai Sudharsan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. Sudharsan, Gill, and Kohli have scored more than 500 runs and rank among the top three in Orange Cap rankings. When it comes to strike rate, it is Jaiswal’s opening partner, 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, who is leading the charts.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal compares pretty poorly to these four batters in IPL 2026, having not had the best of a season with the bat in hand, despite an incredible start to IPL 2026.

What Does This 4000-Run Milestone Mean for Yashasvi Jaiswal’s India Future and T20 World Cup Chances?

While the 4000-run milestone remains an incredible achievement for Yashasvi Jaiswal, it might not be enough with regard to his future with the Indian team in the shortest format. In T20s, the Indian team has no shortage of talent, especially when it comes to batters at the top of the order. Earlier this year, India was crowned the T20 World Cup champions for the third time. The winning team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, did not feature the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, or Yashasvi Jaiswal. Among these players, Jaiswal might be the last pick despite his splendid achievements.

Also Read: PBKS Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Has Punjab Kings Been Knocked Out? Shreyas Iyer’s Side’s Qualification Scenario Explained