FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed

Himesh Reshammiya in Delhi: Social media has been set ablaze after posts have emerged that Himesh Reshammiya will be performing before tonight’s Indian Premier League (IPL) game at Arun Jaitley Stadium. There are multiple posts that claim that famous singer and music director, Himesh Reshammiya, will be performing before the Delhi Capitals take on the Rajasthan Royals. While it will be a crucial game for both teams, the fans in Delhi could be in for a musical treat ahead of the high-stakes encounter. Will Himesh Reshammiya perform at Kotla before DC vs RR? Let’s find out.

Himesh Reshammiya to perform before DC vs RR







Himesh Reshammiya, who has been a prominent face of the Indian musical industry, will be seen performing ahead of the DC vs RR clash. The 52-year-old has given multiple hits in the Bollywood industry as a playback singer and music director. Meanwhile, he has dabbled in acting as well.









In a post from the Delhi Capitals’ official Instagram handle, it has been confirmed that Himesh Reshammiya will be performing before the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals clash. It could be a musical treat for the fans in the national capital as the voice behind hit songs like ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, ‘Naam Hai Tera’, and many other chartbuster songs will take the centre stage before the high-stakes encounter.

IPL 2026: DC vs RR Preview

It will take a miracle for the Delhi Capitals to finish in the top four at the end of the league stage of the campaign, but they are mathematically still in the running for playoff qualification. Despite having a great start, the Axar Patel-led team will be eliminated from the tournament if they lose either of their final two league games.

In contrast, the Rajasthan Royals began the season by defeating formidable opponents like the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The Riyan Parag-led team appeared to have lost direction and failed to secure victories in crucial games following a commanding start in which they also relished being league toppers several times. RR has a great possibility of securing their chances by defeating DC today, as they have three games left in their league-stage run. In Parag’s absence, Yashasvi Jaiswal is anticipated to captain the team.

DC vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Playoff Qualification Scenario

The Rajasthan Royals had played the fewest games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 going into this match. If RR wins each of the final three games, they can advance to the playoffs. They are hoping to improve their chances of making the playoffs by winning this pivotal game against the Delhi Capitals.

DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals Playoff Qualification Scenario

The Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenario is a little more complicated than that of the Rajasthan Royals. To qualify for the playoffs, the Capitals would need assistance from other teams in addition to winning both of their final games, including tonight’s matchup with RR. DC currently has the lowest likelihood of finishing in the top four of the clubs that are still in the running for the playoffs.

Also Read: RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals be Eliminated if They Lose Tonight’s IPL Match Against Delhi Capitals?