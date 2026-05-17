FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed

FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed

Himesh Reshammiya is set to perform before the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals confirmed the musical performance ahead of the crucial DC vs RR encounter with playoff qualification implications for both teams.

Himesh Reshammiya will be performing ahead of DC vs RR clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Image Credit Instagram/Himesh Reshammiya
Himesh Reshammiya will be performing ahead of DC vs RR clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Image Credit Instagram/Himesh Reshammiya

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 18:23 IST

Himesh Reshammiya in Delhi: Social media has been set ablaze after posts have emerged that Himesh Reshammiya will be performing before tonight’s Indian Premier League (IPL) game at Arun Jaitley Stadium. There are multiple posts that claim that famous singer and music director, Himesh Reshammiya, will be performing before the Delhi Capitals take on the Rajasthan Royals. While it will be a crucial game for both teams, the fans in Delhi could be in for a musical treat ahead of the high-stakes encounter. Will Himesh Reshammiya perform at Kotla before DC vs RR? Let’s find out. 

Himesh Reshammiya to perform before DC vs RR



Himesh Reshammiya, who has been a prominent face of the Indian musical industry, will be seen performing ahead of the DC vs RR clash. The 52-year-old has given multiple hits in the Bollywood industry as a playback singer and music director. Meanwhile, he has dabbled in acting as well. 




In a post from the Delhi Capitals’ official Instagram handle, it has been confirmed that Himesh Reshammiya will be performing before the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals clash. It could be a musical treat for the fans in the national capital as the voice behind hit songs like ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, ‘Naam Hai Tera’, and many other chartbuster songs will take the centre stage before the high-stakes encounter. 

IPL 2026: DC vs RR Preview

It will take a miracle for the Delhi Capitals to finish in the top four at the end of the league stage of the campaign, but they are mathematically still in the running for playoff qualification. Despite having a great start, the Axar Patel-led team will be eliminated from the tournament if they lose either of their final two league games.

In contrast, the Rajasthan Royals began the season by defeating formidable opponents like the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The Riyan Parag-led team appeared to have lost direction and failed to secure victories in crucial games following a commanding start in which they also relished being league toppers several times. RR has a great possibility of securing their chances by defeating DC today, as they have three games left in their league-stage run. In Parag’s absence, Yashasvi Jaiswal is anticipated to captain the team.

DC vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Playoff Qualification Scenario

The Rajasthan Royals had played the fewest games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 going into this match. If RR wins each of the final three games, they can advance to the playoffs. They are hoping to improve their chances of making the playoffs by winning this pivotal game against the Delhi Capitals. 

DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals Playoff Qualification Scenario

The Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenario is a little more complicated than that of the Rajasthan Royals. To qualify for the playoffs, the Capitals would need assistance from other teams in addition to winning both of their final games, including tonight’s matchup with RR. DC currently has the lowest likelihood of finishing in the top four of the clubs that are still in the running for the playoffs. 

Also Read: RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals be Eliminated if They Lose Tonight’s IPL Match Against Delhi Capitals?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed

RELATED News

RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals be Eliminated if They Lose Tonight’s IPL Match Against Delhi Capitals?

Delhi Weather Rain Alert for DC vs RR IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 62 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

DC vs RR Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

DC vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Return to Lead Rajasthan Royals? Latest Fitness Update, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News | IPL Today Match

LATEST NEWS

Ukraine Launches ‘Biggest Drone Attack’ On Moscow In Over A Year, Kills 4 As Russia Downs 1,000 UAVs

FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed

Did Xi Jinping Deploy Spies As Waiters At Trump’s US-China Summit? Viral Video Sparks Speculation

South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More

Viral Video: Petrol Pump Employee Brutally Stabbed By 6 Youths In Nagpur After Minor Dispute At Highway Fuel Station | WATCH

YouTube Expands AI-Powered Likeness Detection: Users Above 18 Allowed To Detect And Request Removal Of AI-Generated Deepfake Videos

Historic Japanese Daihoji Temple Destroyed In Massive Fire As Flames Burn 600-year-Old Structure For Nearly 9 Hours

Drone Strike Triggers Massive Fire Near Barakah Nuclear Plant In Abu Dhabi, Watch Video

UAE Weather Today (17-May-2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi And Sharjah Brace For Dusty Conditions And Immense Heat; Check 15-Day Forecast

AI Investment Boom Continues To Drive Stock Market Rally, But Volatility Risks May Rise: Report

FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed
FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed
FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed
FACT Check: Is Himesh Reshammiya Set to Perform Live Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Truth Revealed

QUICK LINKS