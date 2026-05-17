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Home > India News > Dehradun Viral Video: Bajrang Dal Members Write JIHADI On Name Badges Of Two Muslim Employees. Here’s What Happened

Dehradun Viral Video: Bajrang Dal Members Write JIHADI On Name Badges Of Two Muslim Employees. Here’s What Happened

A viral video from Dehradun shows members of a right-wing group storming a Metro Shoes showroom and allegedly writing “jihadi” on Muslim employees’ name tags.

Members of Bajrang Dal allegedly stormed a leading footwear showroom in Dehradun (IMAGE: X)
Members of Bajrang Dal allegedly stormed a leading footwear showroom in Dehradun (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 16:10 IST

DEHRADUN VIRAL VIDEO: On Thursday in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, members of a right-wing group, including their local convenor Vikas Verma, stormed into a car showroom after claiming they got a complaint. The accusation was that the showroom’s managers were harassing Hindu employees and docking their salaries. Videos of the group confronting staff and writing “jihadi” on the managers’ name tags started making the rounds on social media by Saturday.

Bajrang Dal Activists Enter Showroom, Allegedly Harass Employees Over Identity Claims

‘Jihadi’ Name Tag Controversy

A member of the group later admitted they went in because someone reached out, alleging that managers forced Hindu workers to do unpaid overtime. The police haven’t officially responded yet and say they’re waiting for someone to file a real complaint. Sandeep Kumar, who’s in charge of the area, explained, “We haven’t gotten any official complaint yet. If someone comes forward, we’ll take action.”

Dehradun viral video: How did the Internet react? 

Reacting to the viral video, one user stated, “So a thief got caught, and he did this for revenge… Welcome to New India.” Another user got furious and asked, “Who gave the rights to those goons to enter shop and ask questions. Where is police where is law and order?”

One user commented, “These people want to turn a beautiful place into a hub of hatred; Uttarakhand used to be a symbol of peace and harmony, but today, what we see and hear is something quite different.” And, another shared, “How can they just get into a shop and humilaliate a fellow citizen or Indian? And, one concluded, “What do these people want ? Are they looking for another division of country? Who are these people to divide? Won’t they be charged for spreading hatred?

ALSO READ:  Watch: Suitcases Filled With Aadhaar Cards Seized From TMC Office In Kolkata During Raid Days After BJP’s Win In West Bengal

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Dehradun Viral Video: Bajrang Dal Members Write JIHADI On Name Badges Of Two Muslim Employees. Here’s What Happened
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Dehradun Viral Video: Bajrang Dal Members Write JIHADI On Name Badges Of Two Muslim Employees. Here’s What Happened

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Dehradun Viral Video: Bajrang Dal Members Write JIHADI On Name Badges Of Two Muslim Employees. Here’s What Happened

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Dehradun Viral Video: Bajrang Dal Members Write JIHADI On Name Badges Of Two Muslim Employees. Here’s What Happened
Dehradun Viral Video: Bajrang Dal Members Write JIHADI On Name Badges Of Two Muslim Employees. Here’s What Happened
Dehradun Viral Video: Bajrang Dal Members Write JIHADI On Name Badges Of Two Muslim Employees. Here’s What Happened
Dehradun Viral Video: Bajrang Dal Members Write JIHADI On Name Badges Of Two Muslim Employees. Here’s What Happened

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