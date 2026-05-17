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Home > India News > Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Maharashtra Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Maharashtra Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today (17 May 2026) Maharashtra forecast with IMD insights, live city temperatures, sunrise and sunset timings, heatwave alerts, and 15-day weather outlook for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and other major cities.

Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Maharashtra Forecast With IMD Insights (Photo generated by AI)
Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Maharashtra Forecast With IMD Insights (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 15:51 IST

The weather in Maharashtra on Sunday, 17 May 2026, is really hot in some areas. It is very sunny and hot in some areas. In other places, like Mumbai, it is humid and cloudy. There is a chance of rain in these areas. Some parts of Maharashtra, like Vidarbha and Marathwada, are very hot. The India Meteorological Department says that it will stay hot in these places. Maharashtra is seeing a mix of weather, humid weather, and some thunderstorms. The weather is different in parts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Cities Weather Today: Live Temperature, Sunrise & Moon Timings

City Temperature Weather Conditions Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Mumbai 30°C to 34°C Humid with partly cloudy skies 06:03 AM 07:06 PM 11:18 PM 09:45 AM
Pune 28°C to 41°C Hot and dry with strong afternoon heat 05:58 AM 07:01 PM 11:05 PM 09:20 AM
Nagpur 31°C to 44°C Heatwave-like conditions likely 05:33 AM 06:47 PM 10:48 PM 08:54 AM
Nashik 27°C to 39°C Warm with isolated cloud activity 05:58 AM 07:04 PM 11:02 PM 09:18 AM
Aurangabad 29°C to 40°C Dry and sunny with gusty winds 05:49 AM 06:59 PM 10:56 PM 09:08 AM

The IMD says humidity levels remain high near the Konkan coast, while interior Maharashtra continues to face severe daytime heating.

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Yesterday (16 May 2026) vs Today (17 May 2026) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave, or Sudden Changes?

The temperature in Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik is still very high. It did not cool down much at night. Pune is still under a lot of heat stress. It had one of its May periods in recent years.

Mumbai had a bit more humidity today than yesterday. This is because of the moisture coming from the Arabian Sea. Some places in Konkan had rain at night. Eastern Maharashtra was mostly dry.

Nagpur and Akola are still among the cities in the state. The weather department says that the heatwave may continue for a few days if it does not rain much.

Also Read: Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

In Mumbai, the high humidity and light rain may slow down traffic on the roads in the evening. This is especially true for lying areas. The flights at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are running on time now. There may be delays later in the evening because of the weather.

In Pune and Nagpur, the heat in the afternoon is very bad. It may affect the way people move around outside. The authorities are telling people to stay indoors between noon and 4 PM to avoid the sun.

The trains are running normally in Maharashtra. Passengers need to drink a lot of water because of the heat at the big train stations like Pune Junction railway station and Nagpur railway station.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has said that there will be a heatwave in some parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra. Pune, Nagpur, Akola, and the nearby areas will be very hot for the next few days.

The main alerts from the India Meteorological Department for Maharashtra today are:

  • Heatwave conditions in Vidarbha districts
  • High humidity discomfort along the Konkan coast
  • Possibility of isolated thunderstorms in some western districts
  • Gusty winds during evening hours in central Maharashtra
  • Continued above-normal daytime temperatures

People are advised to stay indoors for a long time, drink a lot of water, and check the weather forecast regularly.

Also Read: Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights 

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Period Expected Weather
18-21 May Heatwave conditions across Vidarbha with isolated evening thunderstorms in western Maharashtra
22-25 May Humid and cloudy weather is likely in Mumbai, Konkan, and nearby coastal districts
26-30 May Pre-monsoon rainfall activity may increase across Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, and parts of Madhya Maharashtra.
Early June Outlook Southwest monsoon activity is expected to gradually strengthen over Maharashtra.

Temperature Trend

  • Mumbai: 30°C to 34°C
  • Pune: 38°C to 41°C
  • Nagpur: 42°C to 45°C
  • Nashik: 36°C to 39°C
  • Night Temperature Across Maharashtra: 24°C to 29°C

Meteorologists believe Maharashtra could witness increasing pre-monsoon activity toward the end of May, especially across Konkan and western districts, while Vidarbha may continue experiencing intense heat before monsoon circulation strengthens over central India.

Also Read: Dharamshala Weather Rain Alert for PBKS vs RCB IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at HPCA Stadium

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts, temperature readings, sunrise-sunset timings, and alert updates mentioned in this article are based on publicly available data and reports issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other weather tracking platforms as of May 17, 2026. Weather conditions may change rapidly, and readers are advised to check official IMD updates and local authorities for real-time information before making travel or safety-related decisions.

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Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Maharashtra Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Maharashtra Forecast With IMD Insights
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