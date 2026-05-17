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Home > Lifestyle News > Best Sunrise Destinations In India For Nature Lovers

Best Sunrise Destinations In India For Nature Lovers

From the peaceful shores of Dhanushkodi and Kanyakumari to the snowy Himalayan views of Sandakphu and Tiger Hill, India offers stunning sunrise destinations for nature lovers. Mount Abu adds a different charm with its rocky hills, misty valleys and peaceful mountain views.

Top 5 best sunrise spots in India (Image: AI-generated)
Top 5 best sunrise spots in India (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 16:09 IST

For people who like to spend peaceful mornings along with beautiful natural scenery, India can be considered a great destination for them to experience the beauty of sunrise at various spots. Be it the serene beaches of Tamil Nadu or the majestic mountains of West Bengal, there is much more to explore at these destinations other than sunrise spots. They give visitors peace of mind, spirituality, or an adventurous feeling depending on their choice. There are certain sites which can make you feel relaxed by watching the sun rising early morning.

1. Dhanushkodi: A peaceful sunrise where two seas meet and silence takes over

Dhanushkodi can be considered one of India’s most breathtaking sites to watch the sunrise from. While it might not have been known for being the first place to see the sun rise, the uniqueness of Dhanushkodi makes this particular experience all the more memorable. 

The wide horizons, vast seas, sandbanks and ruined structures of Dhanushkodi provide both tranquil and emotionally fulfilling experiences. With no tall structures to obstruct the view, the beauty of the sunrise becomes even more striking. Many photographers, couples and travelers have made Dhanushkodi their site of choice.

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2. Sandakphu: Snowy Himalayan peaks create one of India’s most dramatic morning views

Sandakphu is known as the highest peak of West Bengal and offers one of the most awe-inspiring sunrises in India, particularly for mountain enthusiasts and trekkers.

The visitors will get an opportunity to watch Mount Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu from Sandakphu. The clear sky of late December enhances the natural beauty of the area. The sunrise makes the snowy mountains look even more attractive because they turn into different colors during the sunrise. This place offers one of the best sunrises in India for those who love adventure and trekking.

3. Kanyakumari: A spiritual sunrise at the meeting point of three seas

The other place where Kanyakumari attracts visitors in huge numbers is for the spectacular view of the sunrise. This is so because the region has an important geographical significance, being the only place where the waters of three seas meet – the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean.

Here, people can get the amazing experience of viewing the sunrise through the monument built in honor of Swami Vivekananda. People experience colorful skies when witnessing the sunrise.

4. Tiger Hill: Golden morning light over Kanchenjunga feels almost unreal

One of the most ideal sites where one can observe the beauty of sunrise in eastern India is Tiger Hill in Darjeeling.

The site of Tiger Hill is located above Darjeeling and offers visitors a magnificent view of the Kanchenjunga range early in the morning. The sight of the snow-clad peaks lit up by the first rays of sunshine is truly an awe-inspiring spectacle. On certain days, one may even get to see Mount Everest from here.

5. Mount Abu: Rocky hills and peaceful valleys offer a different kind of morning beauty

Rajasthan’s Mount Abu region is very special and presents a unique perspective of watching sunrises, which in no way makes it any less attractive than the experience of watching the sunrise at beaches and snow-clad peaks.

As one is surrounded by the Aravali mountain range, Mount Abu presents the visitor with the experience of rugged and foggy regions with cool and calm climatic conditions. Sunlight can be seen falling on the mountain faces from places like Guru Shikhar and Honeymoon Point.

Also Read: Top 5 Most Underrated OTT Series Indians Missed But Must Watch Now on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5    

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Best Sunrise Destinations In India For Nature Lovers
Tags: 5 best sunrise spotsbest sunrise spots in indiaindia sunrise spots

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