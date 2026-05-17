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Home > Lifestyle News > Why More Indians Are Choosing Slow Travel In 2026

Why More Indians Are Choosing Slow Travel In 2026

Travel in 2026 is gradually shifting from checking destinations off a bucket list to spending meaningful time in one place. Indian travellers are choosing slower, longer and more relaxed holidays over packed itineraries and tiring sightseeing schedules. From mountain towns to beach villages and to untrammelled international retreats, the idea of “doing less but feeling more” is quietly changing the way we travel.

Why More Indians Are Choosing Slow Travel in 2026
Why More Indians Are Choosing Slow Travel in 2026

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 15:41 IST

Remember when holidays meant squeezing five cities into seven days, waking up to join sightseeing tours at the crack of dawn, rushing from airports and coming home more exhausted than refreshed? But the way we think about travel is changing in 2026.

Indian travellers are now increasingly taking it slow. They want to ‘experience’ a destination, not ‘cover’ it. Staying longer in one place, skipping the crowded tourist schedules, working remotely from pretty towns, finding local cafes, walking the same streets again, and giving themselves permission to travel without pressure.

And honestly, a lot of people are starting to see something important: maybe vacations were never meant to be a race.

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What Is Slow Travel?

The point of slow travel is not to be lazy, nor to do nothing. It’s just at a pace where you actually have time to absorb a place, instead of rushing through it.

It could be a two-week sojourn in a Himalayan village instead of jumping from five hill stations. It could be renting small flat near the sea, shopping at local markets, taking long walks, reading in cafés or wandering around places with no strict timelines.

It’s no longer “How much ground did you cover?” but “How deeply did you experience it?”

And for many people tired of busy working lives, that change feels like a welcome relief.

Why Are More Indians Choosing Slow Travel Now?

Working from anywhere has altered travel habits

Remote work and a flexible work culture have largely driven this shift.

These days many professionals are not only taking short holidays during the long weekends. People are naturally mixing work and travel more today. They’re trading quick three-day trips for weeks at a time in quieter places, working remotely.

Longer stay travellers, especially younger professionals and freelancers, are heading to places like Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Kerala.

People Are Fed Up With “Checklist Tourism”

Let’s be real — many trips these days seem oddly stressful.

You spend half your vacation checking maps, tracking timings, standing in queues, uploading Instagram stories, and worrying if you missed some “must-visit” spot.

But slow travel takes away that pressure.

You stop scheduling every hour of your day. You stop trying to optimise every second. You allow yourself to drift, to stop, to linger somewhere, and to sometimes do absolutely nothing – guilt-free.

And surprisingly, those are often the moments that people remember most.

Travellers Desire Experiences, Not Only Photos

Travel has been more about taking pictures of famous landmarks in the past. But many travellers now want something more personal.

They want to go to local food festivals, talk to the locals, go to hidden cafes and learn local styles of cooking, walk slowly through villages or just experience what daily life is like in another place.

That emotional connection is worth more than a rushed itinerary.

It can also seem less expensive to slow down travel

Interestingly, sometimes slower travel is also more budget-friendly.

When you spend a longer time at one destination:

  • Longer stays mean cheaper accommodation
  • Less money on permanent transport
  • You avoid the expensive tourist traps
  • You eat local food, not just food from commercial restaurants.

It’s not always about travelling cheap. It’s more about sustainable travel — financially and mentally.

Mental Wellness Has Become A Top Travel Priority

People are now choosing holidays that really help them to slow down emotionally too, after years of burnout, busy schedules and digital overload.

Indian travellers are looking for nature, wellness retreats, quiet villages, forest homestays and beachside workations in 2026.

For many, travel has stopped being all about the excitement. 

Why Indians Are Opting For Slow Travel In 2026

But perhaps the biggest driver of slow travel’s growth in 2026 is simply that people are weary. Tired of hurrying, sick of overplanning, and sick of holidays that feel like homework.

Slow travel allows people to pause. To stay longer. To skip a few tourist spots and feel no guilt about it.

And somewhere between slower mornings, familiar cafes, evening walks and unplanned discoveries, travel begins to feel meaningful again – not just busy.

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Why More Indians Are Choosing Slow Travel In 2026
Tags: india travelSlow Tourismslow travelTravel Lifestyletravel newsTravel Trends 2026Workcation

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Why More Indians Are Choosing Slow Travel In 2026

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Why More Indians Are Choosing Slow Travel In 2026
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Why More Indians Are Choosing Slow Travel In 2026
Why More Indians Are Choosing Slow Travel In 2026

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