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Home > India News > After Delhi, UP Proposes 2-Day Work From Home Policy For IT Firms and Startups | Check New Rules

After Delhi, UP Proposes 2-Day Work From Home Policy For IT Firms and Startups | Check New Rules

Uttar Pradesh government proposes a 2-day work-from-home policy for IT firms, startups, and large industries as part of fuel-saving measures. Check new WFH rules, staggered office timings, virtual meetings, and energy-saving guidelines.

After Delhi, UP Proposes 2-Day Work From Home Policy For IT Firms and Startups | Check New Rules (Photo generated by AI)
After Delhi, UP Proposes 2-Day Work From Home Policy For IT Firms and Startups | Check New Rules (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 16:57 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed a two-day work-from-home policy for employees in select sectors as part of a broader fuel conservation and austerity campaign. The move comes amid rising global energy costs and follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to states and departments to adopt measures that can reduce fuel consumption and unnecessary travel. The decision was discussed during a Labor Department meeting chaired under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Along with the work-from-home proposal, the government is also encouraging offices to operate in separate or staggered shifts to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours and lower overall fuel usage.

At present, the policy is advisory in nature and has not been made mandatory for private companies or industries. However, the state government has strongly recommended that large industrial units, IT companies, startups, and offices with a sizeable workforce adopt hybrid work practices wherever possible.

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UP Government Pushes for 2-Day Work From Home

The two-day work-from-home model is only an advisory issued by the Uttar Pradesh government presently. According to the proposed framework, eligible employees may work remotely for two days every week. The advisory is mainly directed at sectors where work can be done online without affecting productivity. With the huge presence of IT firms, corporate offices, and industrial establishments. Authorities believe the measure could help ease pressure from daily traffic, reduce fuel consumption, and improve air quality in cities.

Offices May Open in Separate Shifts

Along with the hybrid work proposal, the state government has also encouraged offices and institutions to adopt staggered working hours. The intent is to distribute the movement of staff over different time slots, avoiding the accumulation of traffic in the regular 9 to 5 working hours. This should ease pressure on main roads and reduce fuel wastage from long traffic jams. Government departments and private organizations have been asked to study the operational feasibility before implementing shift-based attendance systems.

ALSO READ: Delhi Announces 2-Day Work From Home For Government Offices | Check New Rules

Virtual Meetings to Be Increased

As part of the new directives, government departments have been instructed to conduct at least 50 percent of official meetings virtually. The administration says that cutting down on physical meetings and unnecessary travel can greatly decrease fuel use across all departments. Video conferencing and digital coordination systems will probably be used more in state offices under the new guidelines.

New Energy-Saving Rules Introduced

The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced several energy conservation measures for offices and departments across the state. These include:

• Office air conditioners should be maintained between 24°C and 26°C
• Employees are encouraged to use public transport, carpooling, cycling, and electric vehicles
• A weekly “No Vehicle Day” is being promoted in departments and workplaces
• Government vehicle fleets used by ministers and officials are set to be reduced by 50 percent

The measures are part of a larger austerity campaign aimed at lowering operational expenses and reducing dependence on fuel during a period of global energy uncertainty.


UP Government Introduces These Measures, Here’s Why

The advisory is meant to promote fuel conservation, reduce pollution, improve traffic management, and promote energy-efficient practices in workplaces, officials said. With major cities in Uttar Pradesh witnessing rising traffic congestion and increasing fuel demand, the government believes hybrid work and staggered office operations could provide long-term relief if adopted effectively across sectors.

ALSO READ: IT companies to allow Work From Home? Employees’ Union Pushes For Remote Work After PM Modi’s Appeal

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After Delhi, UP Proposes 2-Day Work From Home Policy For IT Firms and Startups | Check New Rules

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After Delhi, UP Proposes 2-Day Work From Home Policy For IT Firms and Startups | Check New Rules
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