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Home > World News > Did Iran Just Strike Israel? Huge Blaze In Beit Shemesh Sparks Attack Rumours; Here Is The Truth

Did Iran Just Strike Israel? Huge Blaze In Beit Shemesh Sparks Attack Rumours; Here Is The Truth

A massive explosion near Israel’s Beit Shemesh sparked widespread speculation after videos showed a huge mushroom cloud rising above a defense linked facility. Israeli defense firm Tomer later claimed the blast was part of a pre planned experiment, though the dramatic visuals fueled online debate and security concerns.

Did Iran Just Strike Israel? Huge Blaze In Beit Shemesh Sparks Attack Rumours (Image: @RT_com via X)
Did Iran Just Strike Israel? Huge Blaze In Beit Shemesh Sparks Attack Rumours (Image: @RT_com via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 07:53 IST

A massive explosion near the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh sent up this towering mushroom cloud into the sky, which basically lit up social media with worry and all kinds of speculation. People said it was heard in the nearby town of Kiryat Shmona late on Saturday, and that it happened near a site connected to the state owned Israeli defense company Tomer. This firm, from what’s described, works on rocket propulsion and also missile systems, so naturally the whole thing felt unusually loud. Eyewitnesses talked about a broad fireball in the night sky, plus claims about high frequency vibrations and shock waves that were felt across nearby areas. Iranian state media then labeled the spot an Israeli arms facility and asked, almost rhetorically, whether the blast somehow put into question Israel’s security inside its military industrial complex.

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Did Iran Really Strike Israel? The Truth

Not long after, Tomer released a statement saying ‘the explosion was part of a pre planned experiment which was carried out as planned’. Israeli media outlets, including reporting cited by the Times of Israel, then echoed that account, like they were trying to calm things down before the story ran away. The company is reportedly involved in making rocket engines and propulsion systems for Israeli missile defense efforts, including interceptor technology. Still, online debate stayed intense, mostly because of the sheer scale of the blast and the size of that mushroom cloud, and many people were asking whether it could have been, you know, a routine trial rather than something else.





Theories Related To The Blast Video

The footage, from videos and eyewitnesses, quickly surfaced on platforms like Reddit and X , and then people started spinning theories about what caused the incident. Some guessed it was some kind of industrial accident, or maybe the detonation of missile components that were stored there. Other online speculation suggested the blast was basically an accidental ignition of rocket fuel, or perhaps interceptor stockpiles, rather than a controlled experiment. A few folks also pointed to the strategic weight of the facilities around Beit Shemesh, linking it to Israel’s missile and air defense manufacturing industry. Still, there’s no official evidence at hand that clearly indicates sabotage, missile fire, or any hostile action connected to the explosion.

Iran-US-Israel War

This incident is happening while tensions keep climbing in the region between Israel and Iran, and military developments are moving forward across the Middle East. While rumors keep bouncing around the blogosphere, officials have stated the explosion was planned and that it carried no broader security implications. Even so, the images from the blast, plus the general murkiness about those sensitive defense facilities, have drawn strong public attention and brought back focus on Israel’s arms making infrastructure. Analysts noted the event really shows how fast military happenings can turn into speculation about larger geopolitical questions, particularly during periods of heightened regional instability.

Also Read: US, Israel To Strike Iran Next Week? Fears Of Full-Blown War Rise With No Deal In Sight

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Did Iran Just Strike Israel? Huge Blaze In Beit Shemesh Sparks Attack Rumours; Here Is The Truth
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Did Iran Just Strike Israel? Huge Blaze In Beit Shemesh Sparks Attack Rumours; Here Is The Truth
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