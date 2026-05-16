Why Kiara Advani Is Being Trolled After Raj Shamani’s Podcast? Dating Advice For Daughter Sparks Backlash

Actor Kiara Advani has found herself at the centre of an online debate after her recent appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast. A clip from the conversation went viral on social media, with many users criticizing the actress over her views on relationships and parenting. During the podcast, Kiara spoke about how she would raise her future daughter and said she would want her child to have the freedom to make her own choices in relationships.

What Did Kiara Advani Say?

According to viral clips circulating online, the actress suggested she would not restrict her daughter to traditional expectations around dating and marriage.

Her comments quickly grabbed attention online, especially after short clips from the podcast began circulating widely on Instagram, X and other social media platforms.

B£00dywood Joker Kiara Advani’s उच्च विचार- “I’ll let my daughter date as many men she wants. No need to marry guy she dates, she can EXPLORE” Says she herself did same before settling down with Siddharth Malhotra👌 Reminded me 1 American phrase: ‘Bitches don’t train Bitches,… pic.twitter.com/P3aJw49PAQ — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) May 14, 2026

Why Are People Trolling Her?

Several social media users criticized Kiara’s remarks, with some calling her parenting views “too modern” while others accused her of promoting casual relationships. Many users shared mixed opinions, leading to heated debates online.

At the same time, a section of the internet defended the actress, saying her comments were being taken out of context and that she was only speaking about giving children freedom to make personal choices.

Podcast Clip Goes Viral On Social Media

The controversy gained momentum after several fan pages and entertainment accounts reposted clips from the podcast online. The viral discussion has once again highlighted how celebrity interviews often spark strong reactions on social media, especially when topics related to relationships, marriage and parenting are involved.

READ MORE: MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner Finale Voting Results: Who Is Leading the Race To Win The Trophy?