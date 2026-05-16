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Home > Entertainment News > Why Kiara Advani Is Being Trolled After Raj Shamani’s Podcast? Dating Advice For Daughter Sparks Backlash

Why Kiara Advani Is Being Trolled After Raj Shamani’s Podcast? Dating Advice For Daughter Sparks Backlash

Actor Kiara Advani has come under social media scrutiny following her appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast. A clip from the interview went viral online, with several users reacting strongly to her views on parenting and relationships.

Why Is Kiara Advani Being Trolled After Raj Shamani’s Podcast? Dating Advice For Daughter Sparks Backlash (Via AI)
Why Is Kiara Advani Being Trolled After Raj Shamani’s Podcast? Dating Advice For Daughter Sparks Backlash (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 19:34 IST

Actor Kiara Advani has found herself at the centre of an online debate after her recent appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast. A clip from the conversation went viral on social media, with many users criticizing the actress over her views on relationships and parenting. During the podcast, Kiara spoke about how she would raise her future daughter and said she would want her child to have the freedom to make her own choices in relationships.

What Did Kiara Advani Say?

According to viral clips circulating online, the actress suggested she would not restrict her daughter to traditional expectations around dating and marriage.

Her comments quickly grabbed attention online, especially after short clips from the podcast began circulating widely on Instagram, X and other social media platforms.

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Why Are People Trolling Her?

Several social media users criticized Kiara’s remarks, with some calling her parenting views “too modern” while others accused her of promoting casual relationships. Many users shared mixed opinions, leading to heated debates online.

At the same time, a section of the internet defended the actress, saying her comments were being taken out of context and that she was only speaking about giving children freedom to make personal choices.

Podcast Clip Goes Viral On Social Media

The controversy gained momentum after several fan pages and entertainment accounts reposted clips from the podcast online. The viral discussion has once again highlighted how celebrity interviews often spark strong reactions on social media, especially when topics related to relationships, marriage and parenting are involved.

READ MORE: MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner Finale Voting Results: Who Is Leading the Race To Win The Trophy?

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Why Kiara Advani Is Being Trolled After Raj Shamani’s Podcast? Dating Advice For Daughter Sparks Backlash
Tags: bollywood viral newshome-hero-pos-15Kiara Advani dating adviceKiara Advani daughter commentKiara Advani latest newskiara advani podcastKiara Advani trollingKiara Advani viral videoraj shamani podcast

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Why Kiara Advani Is Being Trolled After Raj Shamani’s Podcast? Dating Advice For Daughter Sparks Backlash
Why Kiara Advani Is Being Trolled After Raj Shamani’s Podcast? Dating Advice For Daughter Sparks Backlash
Why Kiara Advani Is Being Trolled After Raj Shamani’s Podcast? Dating Advice For Daughter Sparks Backlash
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