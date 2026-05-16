MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner Finale Voting Results: Who Is Leading the Race To Win The Trophy?

MTV Splitsvilla X6 has entered its much-anticipated phase with the grand finale approaching to reveal the winning couple of the season. After weeks of backstabbing, emotional breakdowns, fierce rivalries, and romantic connections, the finale of the reality show has created a huge buzz amongst the fans on social media. The season was special because of the game-changing “Pyaar Ka Power” twist, where viewers could influence the outcome directly. For the first time in the franchise’s history, audience votes played a crucial role in the MTV Splitsvilla 16 finale. This twist gave power to loyal fans, known as Splitspaglus, to support their favourite couples through JioHotstar voting. While task performances and villa dynamics were important, fan voting proved to be a game-changer that could change the game entirely.

MTV Splitsvilla 16 Finale Introduces ‘Pyaar Ka Power’ Twist

MTV Splitsvilla 16 Finale: ‘Pyaar Ka Power’ Twist MTV Splitsvilla X6 makers raised the bar with the introduction of the “Pyaar Ka Power” voting mechanism, adding a new layer of unpredictability. Unlike the previous seasons where internal villa politics ruled the roost, this time, the viewers were given the power to push their favourite couples closer to the trophy. The twist turned the audience from passive viewers to active participants. Splitspaglus used the JioHotstar platform to vote for the finalists they thought deserved to win the season. Soon, the voting pattern became a hot topic among fans.



The concept also engaged the fans beyond the show. The contestants were very active on social media platforms, indulging in interviews, podcasts, live sessions, and promotional content to woo public support before the MTV Splitsvilla 16 finale.

Who Are The Top Finalists Of MTV Splitsvilla X6?

MTV Splitsvilla 16’s winner trophy is being fought for by four strong couples in the last race, reports suggest:

Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur

Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari

Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and Kaira

Tayne and Soundharya

All the duos have gained a strong fanbase over the season and delivered memorable performances in the important tasks. But two couples have emerged as the strongest contenders as per the online buzz and fan voting discussions.

Who Is Leading The MTV Splitsvilla 16 Finale Voting Results?

Social media trends and fan discussions indicate that Yogesh Rawat-Ruru Thakur and Gullu-Kaira are now leading the voting charts for MTV Splitsvilla X6. The couple has received humongous popularity among the audience and has always been among the most discussed contestants of the season. Yogesh and Ruru caught the attention for their chemistry, emotional bond, and strong game strategy. On the other hand, Gullu and Kaira became the fan favourites for their entertaining personalities and dramatic villa journey.

Official voting numbers are not out yet in the public domain, but the online fan pages and discussion forums suggest that these two couples may have received the highest number of votes on JioHotstar before the grand finale.

When And Where To Watch MTV Splitsvilla 16 Finale?

The grand finale episode of MTV Splitsvilla X6 will stream on JioHotstar at 7 PM. The finale will also air on MTV India for television viewers.

ALSO READ: Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix