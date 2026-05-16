BAN vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan’s Hasan Ali Stretchered Off After Head Injury, Resumes Bowling Later, Picking Two Wickets — WATCH Video

BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: Hasan Ali, a frontline fast bowler for Pakistan, was in some concern after suffering a head injury on Saturday morning during the first day of the second Test match against Bangladesh at Sylhet. Ali attempted to catch the fifth ball off Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s bat while bowling the eighth over of the innings. He was unable to handle the catch, and to exacerbate the situation, he fell during his follow-through and struck his head. When he stood up, he looked confused. He was later carried away on a stretcher.

BAN vs PAK 2nd Test WATCH Video: Hasan Ali injures himself









Early on the first day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan, fast bowler Hasan Ali was removed off the field for a brief period of time due to a troubling tumble that occurred during his follow-through while attempting a catch. He was clearly shaken by the incident, and as soon as he struck the turf, the pacer held his head. He received prompt medical attention from Pakistani medical personnel, and as a precaution, he was lifted off the ground on a stretcher. Tanzid Hasan Tamim, the opener for Bangladesh, attempted to play beyond the line on the penultimate delivery of the eighth over, but instead received a leading edge. Hasan attempted to finish the catch by diving when the ball flew back toward the bowler’s right, but he lost his balance and landed hard. Pakistan’s over was completed by Salman Agha.

However, in some great news for the Pakistani fans, Hasan, after receiving some medical attention cae back on to the field and resumed his spell. The right-arm pacer sent down 11.5 overs and picked up a couple of wickets, which included Litton Das’ scalp, who scored a century for Bangladesh in what was overall a disappointing effort with the bat in hand.

BAN vs PAK 2nd Test: Babar Azam returns as Pakistan announce three changes

Pakistan, after suffering a tough loss against the Bangla Tigers in the first test of the series, bounced back strongly on the first day of the second test. The visitors made three changes in their playing XI. Shaheen Afridi was one of the three players who were dropped. Alongside the left-arm pacer, Noman Ali and Imam-ul-Haq were dropped as well. Meanwhile, Babar Azam, who missed the first test of the series, joined the team. He replaced Imam in the playing XI and is slotted in to bat at number four. Meanwhile, Abdullah Fazal, who batted at three in the last game, opened the innings with Azan Awais. Khurram Shahzad and Sajid Khan came to replace Shaheen and Noman.

BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pakistan on top despite Litton Das hundred

Pakistan would be the happier side at the end of day 1 at Sylhet despite a century from Litton Das. Having been put in to bat in tough overcast conditions, Bangladesh batters found it tough to face the Pakistani pacers. They lost wickets at regular intervals before Litton came to the crease. The right-handed wicketkeeper batter scored 126 runs, in spite of not receiving much support from the opposite end. No other batter could even score 30 runs for the hosts as they were bowled out for 278. Khurram Shahzad, returning to the playing XI, starred with a four-wicket haul. Mohammad Abbas, too, picked up a three-fer.

Pakistan’s opening batters Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal had to bat only six overs to close out the day. The two debutants from the last match did that perfectly without losing any wickets and scored 21 runs. The visitors trail by only 257 runs with all 10 wickets intact and would be looking to take a healthy lead tomorrow.

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