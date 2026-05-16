Netherlands Returns Rare 1,000-Year-Old Chola-Era Copper Plates To India During PM Narendra Modi’s Visit

In a major cultural and diplomatic gesture, the Netherlands has returned the historic Anaimangalam copper plates, a rare 11th-century Chola-era artefact, to India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the European nation. The copper plates are considered among the most significant surviving records of the Chola dynasty and an important part of Tamil heritage.

What Are The Chola-Era Copper Plates?

The artefacts, also known as the Leiden Plates in the Netherlands, date back to the reign of Emperor Rajaraja Chola I between 985 and 1014 CE. The inscriptions are written in both Tamil and Sanskrit and record grants made to the Chudamani Vihara, a Buddhist monastery located in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

Historians consider the plates an important source of information about trade, religion and cultural ties between South India and Southeast Asia during the Chola period. The records also highlight the religious tolerance of the Chola rulers, who supported Buddhist institutions despite being Hindu kings.

Artefacts Were Kept In The Netherlands For Over 300 Years

The Anaimangalam copper plates were reportedly taken to the Netherlands around the 18th century during Dutch colonial rule in Nagapattinam. The artefacts later became part of Leiden University’s collection, where they remained preserved for over three centuries.

The return of the artefacts comes after years of diplomatic discussions between India, the Dutch government and Leiden University. India had reportedly intensified efforts for their return over the past decade.

Why The Copper Plates Are Historically Important

The copper plates consist of 21 large and three smaller copper sheets weighing nearly 30 kilograms and sealed with the royal Chola emblem. Experts say the inscriptions offer valuable insights into the maritime strength, administrative systems and international connections of the Chola Empire.

Scholars also believe the records reflect the strong cultural and trade links that existed between India and Southeast Asian kingdoms during the medieval period.

Cultural Repatriation Gains Momentum

The return of the Chola-era artefacts is being seen as part of a broader global effort to return culturally significant objects taken away during colonial rule. The Netherlands had introduced a restitution policy for colonial-era artefacts in 2022, which reportedly helped accelerate the repatriation process.

The return of the copper plates marks another important step in India’s ongoing efforts to bring back historically significant artefacts from foreign collections.

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