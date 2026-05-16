Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale

A fierce debate is going on online over the controversy of contestants, post-finale. Social media users are now debating whether Yogesh emotionally cheated on Ruru with Akanksha, and new allegations are being made that Ruru may have also cheated on Yogesh during their relationship.

The controversy started when leaked videos and screenshots allegedly showed Yogesh meeting Akanksha alone after the show ended. The viral content showed Yogesh comforting an emotional Akanksha in late-night chats and meetings. Many fans interpreted the secret meetings as emotional infidelity, considering that Yogesh had officially chosen Ruru in the finale. Critics argued that even without physical intimacy, hiding the meetings compromised the trust between Yogesh and Ruru. However, neither Yogesh nor Akanksha confirmed any romantic involvement after the show.



Akanksha Calls It “Closure,” Not Cheating

Akanksha later defended herself online and claimed the meetups were purely for emotional closure. According to her, Yogesh was feeling guilty about how things ended between them on the show and wanted to apologize privately. She maintained that nothing inappropriate happened and denied being involved in any affair with Yogesh after the finale.

Did Ruru cheat on Yogesh, too?

With the controversy continuing to grow, several fan pages and social media users started claiming that Ruru herself was not entirely loyal during her relationship with Yogesh. Some users claimed Ruru stayed in contact with other people while dating him, though no verified evidence has been publicly confirmed. At this point, these accusations remain unverified internet claims. Neither Ruru nor Yogesh has publicly confirmed any cheating allegations against her.

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What Is the Truth?

As per the data available in the public domain as of now, there is no confirmed evidence of Yogesh physically cheating Ruru with Akanksha. Most of the allegations are based on leaked chats, emotional conversations, and secret meetings, which fans have interpreted in different ways. Similarly, there are no credible allegations of Ruru cheating on Yogesh, which are again speculative. It seems to be more about trust being broken, feelings not being dealt with, and things getting lost in translation afterward, not necessarily cheating.

Suzanne’s Reaction Added to the Drama



As for the fallout, unfollowed Akanksha and took indirect digs at her through social media posts on “values” and “loyalty.” Suzanne was also allegedly seen liking comments against Akanksha, which further fueled speculation online.

Conclusion

The Splitsvilla X6 controversy has become one of the most discussed reality TV dramas online. While fans continue to take sides, there is no verified proof of cheating on the part of Yogesh or Ruru at the moment. Most claims circulating online are based on screenshots, emotional reactions, and fan interpretations rather than official statements or evidence.

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