Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India OSSSC decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India OSSSC decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India OSSSC decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India OSSSC decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India OSSSC decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India OSSSC decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale

Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale

Did Yogesh Rawat cheat on Ruru Thakur with Akanksha Choudhary after Splitsvilla X6? Here’s the truth behind the viral allegations, leaked chats, and breakup controversy.

Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale
Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 19:01 IST

A fierce debate is going on online over the controversy of contestants, post-finale. Social media users are now debating whether Yogesh emotionally cheated on Ruru with Akanksha, and new allegations are being made that Ruru may have also cheated on Yogesh during their relationship.

Why Are Fans Accusing Yogesh of Cheating?

You Might Be Interested In

The controversy started when leaked videos and screenshots allegedly showed Yogesh meeting Akanksha alone after the show ended. The viral content showed Yogesh comforting an emotional Akanksha in late-night chats and meetings. Many fans interpreted the secret meetings as emotional infidelity, considering that Yogesh had officially chosen Ruru in the finale. Critics argued that even without physical intimacy, hiding the meetings compromised the trust between Yogesh and Ruru. However, neither Yogesh nor Akanksha confirmed any romantic involvement after the show.

Akanksha Calls It “Closure,” Not Cheating

Akanksha later defended herself online and claimed the meetups were purely for emotional closure. According to her, Yogesh was feeling guilty about how things ended between them on the show and wanted to apologize privately. She maintained that nothing inappropriate happened and denied being involved in any affair with Yogesh after the finale.

Did Ruru cheat on Yogesh, too?

With the controversy continuing to grow, several fan pages and social media users started claiming that Ruru herself was not entirely loyal during her relationship with Yogesh. Some users claimed Ruru stayed in contact with other people while dating him, though no verified evidence has been publicly confirmed. At this point, these accusations remain unverified internet claims. Neither Ruru nor Yogesh has publicly confirmed any cheating allegations against her.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner Finale Voting Results: Who Is Leading the Race To Win The Trophy?

What Is the Truth?

As per the data available in the public domain as of now, there is no confirmed evidence of Yogesh physically cheating Ruru with Akanksha. Most of the allegations are based on leaked chats, emotional conversations, and secret meetings, which fans have interpreted in different ways. Similarly, there are no credible allegations of Ruru cheating on Yogesh, which are again speculative. It seems to be more about trust being broken, feelings not being dealt with, and things getting lost in translation afterward, not necessarily cheating.

Suzanne’s Reaction Added to the Drama

As for the fallout, unfollowed Akanksha and took indirect digs at her through social media posts on “values” and “loyalty.” Suzanne was also allegedly seen liking comments against Akanksha, which further fueled speculation online.

Conclusion

The Splitsvilla X6 controversy has become one of the most discussed reality TV dramas online. While fans continue to take sides, there is no verified proof of cheating on the part of Yogesh or Ruru at the moment. Most claims circulating online are based on screenshots, emotional reactions, and fan interpretations rather than official statements or evidence.

ALSO READ: 7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale
Tags: Akanksha Choudharyhome-hero-pos-7MTV reality show dramaRuru ThakurSplitsvilla controversySplitsvilla X6Suzanne SplitsvillaYogesh cheated on RuruYogesh Rawat

RELATED News

MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner Finale Voting Results: Who Is Leading the Race To Win The Trophy?

Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix

Kartavya Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds Together A Gritty Thriller That Stops Short Of Greatness

7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend

Why Delhi Cancelled Kanye West’s First-Ever India Concert, Delayed Since March

LATEST NEWS

Horoscope Tomorrow 17 May 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Maldives Cave Diving Tragedy: Rescue Diver Dies During Search for Missing Italian Tourists, Death Toll Rises to Six

Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage

Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale

The Audit Storm Coming for Medicare Advantage, and Why You Should Care

Haryana IDFC Bank Rs 645-Crore Fraud Case To Be Probed By CBI, 8 IAS Officers In Crosshairs

Nurburgring Weather Rain Alert for Nurburgring 24H: Will Rain Spoil Max Verstappen’s Debut?

Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score in AFC Champions League Two Final | Check Out Probable Goal Scorers And More

Somerville International School, Noida Hosts a Successful SISMUN ‘26 Conference

Netherlands Returns Rare 1,000-Year-Old Chola-Era Copper Plates To India During PM Narendra Modi’s Visit

Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale
Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale
Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale
Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale

QUICK LINKS