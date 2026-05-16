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Home > Business News > Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage

Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage

Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 19:12 IST

New Delhi [India], May 16: Gujarat-based director producer Chanda Patel once again brought Indian elegance and cinematic pride to the global stage as she walked the red carpet at the prestigious 79th Cannes Film Festival. Representing India with grace and confidence, Chanda attended the premiere of her film Tera Mera Nata, making a powerful statement about the growing presence of Indian independent cinema at internationally celebrated platforms.

Draped in a stunning ivory and pastel couture ensemble featuring intricate embroidery, shimmering embellishments, and a dramatic flowing trail, Chanda Patel turned heads with her sophisticated and regal appearance. Her outfit beautifully blended traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary global fashion, perfectly complementing the glamour and grandeur of Cannes. Styled with soft curls, elegant jewellery, and subtle makeup, she carried an effortless charm that caught the attention of photographers, fashion critics, and international attendees alike.

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Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage

Known for supporting emotionally rooted and culturally rich storytelling, Chanda Patel has steadily carved her own space in the entertainment industry. Her film Tera Mera Nata received appreciation for its emotional depth and heartfelt narrative, with its Cannes premiere becoming a proud moment not only for the team but also for regional Indian cinema. Industry insiders praised Chanda’s vision as a producer and her commitment towards bringing meaningful stories to wider audiences.

Her continued presence at Cannes reflects the rising influence of Indian producers on the world cinema map. Beyond the red carpet glamour, Chanda Patel symbolises the spirit of modern Indian filmmaking — rooted in culture yet global in vision. Her poised appearance, warm personality, and confident representation of Gujarat and India added a distinct charm to the festival this year.

Speaking about the experience, Chanda Patel shared that walking at Cannes and presenting Tera Mera Nata on such a respected international platform is both an honour and an emotional milestone in her journey as a producer.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage
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Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage

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Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage
Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage
Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage
Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage

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