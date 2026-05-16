Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: How Kolkata Derby Will Decide ISL 2026 Title Race – All Scenarios Explained

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: The stage is set for the Kolkata Derby at the Salt Lake Stadium. It does not get bigger and better than this in Indian football as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal clash in what proves to be the title-deciding match in the Indian Super League (2026). Both Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal F.C. have 22 points each from 11 games. With only a single game left to play for each of the teams after this clash, the winner of this game could very well find itself with the trophy.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Who will win the ISL 2026 title?

The Kolkata Derby at the Salt Lake Stadium could very well decide who wins the ISL 2026. The winner of this game would be the favourite to win the championship in this truncated Indian Super League season.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: MBSG Winning scenario from Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan could very well get their hands on the ISL 2026 trophy if they defeat arch-rivals East Bengal tomorrow. The Mariners are currently placed third, only behind Bengaluru FC, who have played two more games than them, and East Bengal. With 22 points, a win over East Bengal could take them to the top of the points table and potentially win them the title.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: EBFC Winning scenario from Kolkata Derby

East Bengal FC is placed second on the points table above their opponents, despite having the same number of points. The Red and Gold Brigade would need a win against the Super Giant tomorrow to win the ISL 2026 title. If they manage to secure a win, they would move to the top of the table with 25 points and, more importantly, become the favourites to win the title.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Who will win if Kolkata Derby ends in a draw?

Given how strongly positioned these two teams are, a draw at the Salt Lake Stadium could very well be a possibility. If the Kolkata Derby does end in a draw, it could spice up the title race further. Currently, Bengaluru FC has two more games than Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, who are on top of the points table with 23 points. A draw tomorrow would see the two West Bengal sides join Bengaluru with 23 points. However, thanks to EBFC’s superior goal difference of 18 as compared to Mohun Bagan’s (13) and Bengaluru FC’s (6), they will take the top spot.

Both the Mariners and the Red and Gold Brigade would then play their final league stage games against Sporting Delhi and Inter Kashi, respectively. For Mohun Bagan to win the title, they would hope that Inter Kashi defeats or draws against East Bengal. However, if EBFC win they would need to make sure to overtake their arch-rival on goal difference, which could be a tough task. Meanwhile, East Bengal would win the title if their clash against Mohun Bagan is drawn but they defeat East Bengal with a hefty margin.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Kolkata Derby History

Few rivalries in global football invoke the passion, emotion and cultural identity of the Kolkata Derby a fixture played between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC. First contested in 1921, the clash is one of the most well-known football rivalries in India and among the biggest in Asia. More than merely an encounter between two football teams, the derby encapsulates the long-standing cultural feud in Bengal of “Ghoti versus Bangal” with Mohun Bagan supported by the original Bengal-born inhabitants and East Bengal by those families who moved across the border from what is now Bangladesh.

Few rivalries in Indian sporting history have given us moments to cherish over the last fifty years, whether it be East Bengal’s astonishing 5-0 win in 1975 or the numerous sold out crowds at Salt Lake Stadium numbering well over 100 thousand. Come 2026 though the rivalry has taken on an all new significance with both clubs involved in a passionate race for the Indian Super League crown, making this Kolkata Derby edition all the more intense.

Also Read: Al Nassr Vs Gamba Osaka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two 2026 Final In India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan And More