Maldives Cave Diving Tragedy: Rescue Diver Dies During Search for Missing Italian Tourists, Death Toll Rises to Six

A tragic diving disaster in the Maldives has gotten worse. A rescue diver died while searching for the bodies of five tourists who died during an underwater cave expedition. This incident in Vaavu Atoll is now one of the diving tragedies in the countrys history. Many people have died on both sides of the operation. The Italian group, which included divers and marine researchers disappeared while exploring a deep cave system. One body has been found far. The rest are believed to be trapped inside the submerged cave chambers.

What Happened in the Maldives Cave Diving Incident

The Italian tourists were on an expedition exploring underwater cave systems at depths of around 50 metres in Vaavu Atoll.

They failed to return after their scheduled dive. This triggered a large-scale search and rescue operation involving authorities and international diving experts.

The cave system, located near Alimatha Island is known for its structure and deep underwater chambers. This makes recovery operations extremely dangerous and technically challenging.

Officials say the divers likely had difficulties during the descent into cave passages.. The exact cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Death of Rescue Diver During Recovery Mission

A Maldivian military diver died while trying to retrieve the bodies of the Italian divers. He reportedly fell ill during deep-water operations. Later died after being rushed to medical care.

Authorities suspect decompression sickness as a cause of death. This is a condition that can occur when divers ascend quickly from deep underwater pressure zones.

The diver was part of an eight-member recovery team working in conditions inside deep cave structures. Visibility is low and navigation risks are high. Ongoing Search Efforts

The overall death toll has risen significantly. Five Italian divers are confirmed dead. One rescue diver also died during the mission. One body has been recovered. It was found inside the cave near the entrance area.

The remaining victims are believed to be inside sections of the underwater cave system. This extends to chambers nearly 60 metres below sea level. Search operations were temporarily stopped due to weather. They have since resumed with continued support from Maldivian teams.

Investigation Into the Cause of the Tragedy

Authorities in both the Maldives and Italy have started investigations into the incident. Early reports suggest the dive may have exceeded recommended safety limits. Some divers reached depths beyond recreational thresholds.

Questions have been raised about diving permissions, safety protocols and whether environmental conditions contributed to the accident.

Officials are examining equipment, dive planning procedures and weather conditions at the time of the expedition. They want to determine what went wrong.

The Maldives cave diving tragedy has escalated into a loss of life. It claimed both Italian divers and a rescue diver who died during recovery operations. As search efforts continue the focus has shifted from rescue to recovery and investigation. Authorities are working to understand how a scientific expedition turned into one of the serious diving disasters, in the region’s history. The Maldives diving incident is an event. The diving accident is being thoroughly investigated.