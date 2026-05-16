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Home > Sports News > Nurburgring Weather Rain Alert for Nurburgring 24H: Will Rain Spoil Max Verstappen’s Debut?

Nurburgring Weather Rain Alert for Nurburgring 24H: Will Rain Spoil Max Verstappen’s Debut?

Nurburgring weather could play a crucial role in the Nurburgring 24H as rain threatens Max Verstappen’s debut at the Nordschleife. Wet conditions already impacted qualifying, while changing forecasts and low temperatures may create difficult racing conditions during the iconic endurance event.

Nurburgring Weather in focus before 24H race and Max Verstappen's debut.
Nurburgring Weather in focus before 24H race and Max Verstappen's debut.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 18:34 IST

Nurburgring Weather: Every racing fan has their eyes set on the Nurburgring weather forecast ahead of the 24-hour race and Max Verstappen’s debut. The legendary race, known for testing the endurance of the racers, could very well be impacted by rain. The Nurburgring 24 Hours this weekend is expected to be significantly impacted by wet and unpredictable weather. Wet weather has already affected practice and qualifying for the Nurburgring 24 Hours, but what is the current prediction for the actual race? 

Nurburgring 24H Weather: Latest weather forecasts from Nurburgring

In addition to the well-known Nordschleife course, the weather makes the 24-hour Nurburgring difficult. The main event of the weekend in the German Eifel is predicted to look like this. The weather for this 24-hour Nurburgring weekend was anything but simple. On Thursday night, it rained, and on Friday during Top Qualifying, there were a few light rains that caused some issues for the drivers on the lengthy course. The 24-hour Nurburgring is scheduled to start at 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT) after today’s warm-up, in which Jules Gounon competed for Verstappen Racing in the Nordschleife. 

Nurburgring Weather: What will be Nurburgring Weather during 24H race?

Weather.com predicts that the race will begin with largely cloudy skies and track temperatures of about 9°C. Additionally, there is a 14% chance of rain. The likelihood of rain is predicted to rise to 24% during the race’s opening hours. Weather.com reports a 48% probability of rain during the next two hours, with showers expected to start at 19:00 local time. The likelihood of rain returns to 20% by 21:00. At 21:14 this evening, sunset is anticipated at the Nordschleife. 

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There is very little possibility of rain in the early evening. The sky will continue to be largely gloomy, and temperatures are predicted to drop to 4°C. On Sunday, there will be a 20% chance of rain between 2:00 to 7:00. The early hours of Sunday morning, from 8:00 to 11:00, are expected to see a few showers, with a 33% probability of rain. Although there is still a 20–25% probability that more rain may reach the circuit, the race is then predicted to conclude at the Nordschleife under gloomy conditions. Temperatures are expected to return to about 10°C by the end of the race. 

Max Verstappen makes his debut in Nurburgring 24H

The Nurburgring 24 Hour race on Saturday will begin with Max Verstappen and his team in fourth place on the grid. Driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside teammates Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon, and Lucas Auer, the Dutchman is making his race debut under Verstappen Racing. Juncadella trailed pole sitter Luca Engstler in the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 by 0.882 seconds with a lap time of 8:12.005 in Top Qualifying 3 on the 15.769-mile Nordschleife. In the morning session of Top Qualifying 2, Verstappen drove and finished sixth with a time of 8:11.614. This helped put his team in a solid position to challenge for pole position.

Also Read: Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score in AFC Champions League Two Final | Check Out Probable Goal Scorers And More

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Nurburgring Weather Rain Alert for Nurburgring 24H: Will Rain Spoil Max Verstappen’s Debut?
Tags: Max VerstappenMax Verstappen Nurburgring debutNordschleifeNurburgring 24HNurburgring weatherNurburgring weather forecast

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Nurburgring Weather Rain Alert for Nurburgring 24H: Will Rain Spoil Max Verstappen’s Debut?
Nurburgring Weather Rain Alert for Nurburgring 24H: Will Rain Spoil Max Verstappen’s Debut?
Nurburgring Weather Rain Alert for Nurburgring 24H: Will Rain Spoil Max Verstappen’s Debut?
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