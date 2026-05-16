Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Weather: The only rain-off game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 took place at the Eden Gardens earlier in the season. With the IPL coming to its business end of the league stage, the weather plays a crucial role and will be in focus as the Kolkata Knight Riders host the Gujarat Titans. KKR come into this game needing to win all three of their games, which still might not be enough to make it to the playoffs if other results do not go in their favour. Rain could potentially spoil the party for the Knight Riders tonight. Here is a look at the weather in Kolkata before the KKR vs GT clash at Eden Gardens.

KKR vs GT: Kolkata Current Weather Conditions

The current weather conditions in Kolkata suggest there might not be too many worrying signs when it comes to rain. However, there are predictions of scattered thunderstorms through the city as we move closer to the start of the match. Apart from the possible rain at the venue, the excessive heat could be a factor affecting the players tonight. It is pretty hot in Kolkata, and the players would know that reserving their energy is crucial.

KKR vs GT: Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

There is virtually no chance of rain during the game, according to the weather forecast for Kolkata. Weather systems have moved out for the weekend, despite Friday night’s powerful pre-monsoon thunderstorms battering Kolkata. The “Feels Like” index will reach an oppressive 42°C (109°F) during the first innings due to the evening’s continued high humidity (between 70 and 80%).

Last 5 IPL Matches At Eden Gardens Kolkata

Match Date Match Final Match Result April 19, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Won By 4 Wickets April 09, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants Won By 3 Wickets April 06, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings No Result (Match Abandoned) April 2, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Won By 65 Runs May 7, 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Won By Two Wickets

KKR vs GT: Pitch Report And Ground Conditions

One of India’s most iconic grounds, Eden Gardens, will host tonight’s KKR vs GT clash. Both pacers and spinners have benefited thanks to the stadium’s normally slower pitch during IPL 2026. While seamers have benefited from early lateral movement with the new ball and varying bounce, especially for hit-the-deck bowlers, spinners have extracted substantial grip and turn from the surface. The fast outfield and practice wickets around the pitch guarantee that the ball races to the boundary as it passes the infield.

Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Kolkata

Date Weather Conditions Temperature Rain Chances Cricket Playing Conditions May 16, 2026 (Today) Generally cloudy sky, thundershower 36°C / 27°C High Rain interruptions expected May 15, 2026 Partially overcast, breezy 35.5°C / 27.2°C Low Full cricket play possible May 14, 2026 Clear and warm 35°C / 27.2°C Nil Excellent cricket conditions May 13, 2026 Mostly clear, rising mercury 34.6°C / 26.3°C Nil Good batting conditions May 12, 2026 Partly cloudy, gusty winds 34°C / 25.5°C Low Full cricket play possible May 11, 2026 Overcast, comfortable 33.8°C / 25°C Nil Ideal for uninterrupted cricket May 10, 2026 Passing clouds 32.2°C / 23.3°C Low Good playing conditions May 9, 2026 Clear skies 35.5°C / 25°C Nil Excellent cricket weather May 8, 2026 Thunderstorms with showers 33.3°C / 21.1°C High Significant match interruptions May 7, 2026 Heavy rain and squall 30°C / 21.6°C Very High Heavy rain interruptions reported

There has not been much rain in Kolkata in the last few days. However, the chances of precipitation have remained high today, 16th May. Thankfully, for the cricket fans, the Kolkata weather forecasts do not indicate any rain during the KKR vs GT clash at the Eden Gardens, and the match could go on without any interruptions.

Also Read: KKR vs GT Injury News: Will Varun Chakravarthy Return For Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens? Check Predicted Playing XIs