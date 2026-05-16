LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
best netflix movies BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification cbse Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services china 22k gold rate OSSSC best netflix movies BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification cbse Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services china 22k gold rate OSSSC best netflix movies BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification cbse Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services china 22k gold rate OSSSC best netflix movies BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification cbse Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services china 22k gold rate OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
best netflix movies BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification cbse Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services china 22k gold rate OSSSC best netflix movies BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification cbse Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services china 22k gold rate OSSSC best netflix movies BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification cbse Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services china 22k gold rate OSSSC best netflix movies BCCI Ahmedabad CJI clarification cbse Elon Musk IPO brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services china 22k gold rate OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens

Kolkata weather remains under focus ahead of the KKR vs GT IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens, with IMD forecasting thunderstorms and possible rain interruptions. Despite high humidity and heat, current forecasts suggest the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match could proceed uninterrupted.

KKR vs GT: What does the Kolkata Weather Report say before the IPL 2026 match?
KKR vs GT: What does the Kolkata Weather Report say before the IPL 2026 match?

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 16:28 IST

Kolkata Weather: The only rain-off game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 took place at the Eden Gardens earlier in the season. With the IPL coming to its business end of the league stage, the weather plays a crucial role and will be in focus as the Kolkata Knight Riders host the Gujarat Titans. KKR come into this game needing to win all three of their games, which still might not be enough to make it to the playoffs if other results do not go in their favour. Rain could potentially spoil the party for the Knight Riders tonight. Here is a look at the weather in Kolkata before the KKR vs GT clash at Eden Gardens.

KKR vs GT: Kolkata Current Weather Conditions

The current weather conditions in Kolkata suggest there might not be too many worrying signs when it comes to rain. However, there are predictions of scattered thunderstorms through the city as we move closer to the start of the match. Apart from the possible rain at the venue, the excessive heat could be a factor affecting the players tonight. It is pretty hot in Kolkata, and the players would know that reserving their energy is crucial. 

KKR vs GT: Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

There is virtually no chance of rain during the game, according to the weather forecast for Kolkata. Weather systems have moved out for the weekend, despite Friday night’s powerful pre-monsoon thunderstorms battering Kolkata. The “Feels Like” index will reach an oppressive 42°C (109°F) during the first innings due to the evening’s continued high humidity (between 70 and 80%). 

You Might Be Interested In

Last 5 IPL Matches At Eden Gardens Kolkata

Match Date Match Final Match Result
April 19, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Won By 4 Wickets
April 09, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants Won By 3 Wickets
April 06, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings No Result (Match Abandoned)
April 2, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Won By 65 Runs
May 7, 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Won By Two Wickets

KKR vs GT: Pitch Report And Ground Conditions

One of India’s most iconic grounds, Eden Gardens, will host tonight’s KKR vs GT clash. Both pacers and spinners have benefited thanks to the stadium’s normally slower pitch during IPL 2026. While seamers have benefited from early lateral movement with the new ball and varying bounce, especially for hit-the-deck bowlers, spinners have extracted substantial grip and turn from the surface. The fast outfield and practice wickets around the pitch guarantee that the ball races to the boundary as it passes the infield.

Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Kolkata

Date Weather Conditions Temperature Rain Chances Cricket Playing Conditions
May 16, 2026 (Today) Generally cloudy sky, thundershower 36°C / 27°C High Rain interruptions expected
May 15, 2026 Partially overcast, breezy 35.5°C / 27.2°C Low Full cricket play possible
May 14, 2026 Clear and warm 35°C / 27.2°C Nil Excellent cricket conditions
May 13, 2026 Mostly clear, rising mercury 34.6°C / 26.3°C Nil Good batting conditions
May 12, 2026 Partly cloudy, gusty winds 34°C / 25.5°C Low Full cricket play possible
May 11, 2026 Overcast, comfortable 33.8°C / 25°C Nil Ideal for uninterrupted cricket
May 10, 2026 Passing clouds 32.2°C / 23.3°C Low Good playing conditions
May 9, 2026 Clear skies 35.5°C / 25°C Nil Excellent cricket weather
May 8, 2026 Thunderstorms with showers 33.3°C / 21.1°C High Significant match interruptions
May 7, 2026 Heavy rain and squall 30°C / 21.6°C Very High Heavy rain interruptions reported

There has not been much rain in Kolkata in the last few days. However, the chances of precipitation have remained high today, 16th May. Thankfully, for the cricket fans, the Kolkata weather forecasts do not indicate any rain during the KKR vs GT clash at the Eden Gardens, and the match could go on without any interruptions. 

Also Read: KKR vs GT Injury News: Will Varun Chakravarthy Return For Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens? Check Predicted Playing XIs

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens
Tags: Eden GardensIMD forecast KolkataIPL 2026KKR vs GTKKR vs GT rain predictionKolkata Knight RidersKolkata rain alertKolkata weather today

RELATED News

Fact Check: Is PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Really Attending IPL 2026 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium? Truth Behind Viral India-Pakistan Rumour

KKR vs GT Injury News: Will Varun Chakravarthy Return For Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens? Check Predicted Playing XIs

KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 60 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match

LATEST NEWS

7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Mastermind Behind Biology Question Leak

From Classrooms to Global Careers: Experts Highlight New Education Pathways for Indian Students

CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On ‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’ Remark; Says Media Misquoted Him

CBSE’s Language Policy Rollout: 3 Languages Mandatory For Classes 9, 10 From 2026; 2 Must Be Indian

DDCA Chief Rohan Jaitley’s Vision Pays Off as Afghanistan Prefer New Delhi for T20I Series Against India

Who Is Raul Castro? Former President Of Cuba Facing US Charges Decades After 1996 Incident

Why Did the Gates Foundation Sell Its Entire $3.2 Billion Microsoft Stake? New Philanthropic Capital Era Is Here

COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KG 684929

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Eden Gardens

QUICK LINKS