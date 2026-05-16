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Home > India News > NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Mastermind Behind Biology Question Leak

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Mastermind Behind Biology Question Leak

CBI has arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune, Maharashtra, for her alleged role in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. According to the agency, she was one of the masterminds behind the leak of Biology questions and had been appointed by the NTA as an expert involved in the examination process.

CBI Arrests The Mastermind Connected With Leak Of Biology Questions In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case (Via X)
CBI Arrests The Mastermind Connected With Leak Of Biology Questions In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 16:07 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune, Maharashtra, in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Investigators claim she was one of the key masterminds behind the leak of Biology questions for the national medical entrance exam. Mandhare was arrested in Delhi after extensive questioning by the agency.

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: NTA Expert Had Access To Question Papers

According to the CBI, Mandhare was associated with the NEET-UG 2026 examination process and had been appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert. Officials said this gave her direct access to Botany and Zoology question papers.

The agency alleged that she used this access to leak questions to selected candidates before the examination.

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NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Coaching Sessions Conducted At Pune Residence

Investigators claimed that during April 2026, Mandhare contacted NEET aspirants through another accused, Manisha Wagmare, who was arrested earlier on May 14.

The CBI alleged that Mandhare conducted special coaching classes at her residence in Pune, where she discussed and revealed several Botany and Zoology questions to students. Candidates were reportedly asked to note down the questions and mark them in their textbooks.

Officials said many of these questions later matched the actual NEET-UG 2026 paper held on May 3.

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Conducts Searches Across India

The agency also carried out searches at six locations across the country in the last 24 hours. During the raids, officials seized laptops, mobile phones, bank statements and several important documents.

The CBI said the seized material is currently being analysed as part of the ongoing investigation.

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Nine Arrested So Far

The CBI registered the case on May 12, 2026, following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

So far, nine accused have been arrested from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar. Five accused have already been sent to seven days of police custody for further interrogation. Two other accused arrested recently in Pune were later shifted to Delhi after obtaining transit remand and are expected to be produced before a Delhi court.

ALSO READ: COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download

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NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Mastermind Behind Biology Question Leak
Tags: CBI arrests NEET mastermindCBI NEET paper leak investigationManisha Gurunath MandhareNEET Biology question leakNEET exam leak latest newsNEET UG 2026 controversyNEET UG 2026 paper leakNTA expert arrestedPune Botany teacher arrested

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NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Mastermind Behind Biology Question Leak
NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Mastermind Behind Biology Question Leak
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