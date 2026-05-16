Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May

Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May

The Southwest Monsoon 2026 is now in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the South Bay of Bengal and the South Arabian Sea. This means the rainy season, in India has started. The people who watch the weather the IMD think the Southwest Monsoon 2026 will probably get to Kerala by the end of May.

Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 14:39 IST

The India Meteorological Department says the Southwest Monsoon 2026 has started its journey. This is the start of the season in India. The Southwest Monsoon 2026 has moved into the South Bay of Bengal the South Arabian Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This happened earlier than people thought it would. The weather is just right for the Southwest Monsoon 2026 to keep moving. The India Meteorological Department says the Southwest Monsoon 2026 may reach Kerala by the end of May.  is news for people who are tired of the hot summer. It is also good for farmers in states.

The India Meteorological Department confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon 2026 has moved into:

South Bay of Bengal

South Arabian Sea

You Might Be Interested In

Andaman Sea

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Southwest Monsoon 2026 is moving because of winds and more moisture in the air. There are also clouds over the Bay of Bengal. You can find information on the India Meteorological Department website at mausam.imd.gov.in.

The India Meteorological Department thinks the Southwest Monsoon 2026 will reach Kerala around the end of May. This is close to the time it starts. However it depends on the wind and the temperature of the sea. You can find information on the India Meteorological Department website at imd.gov.in.

If the Southwest Monsoon 2026 keeps moving there will be rain in:

Kerala

Coastal Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Northeastern states

The weather people are watching the winds to see if they will help the Southwest Monsoon 2026 move faster.

The Southwest Monsoon 2026 is very important for India. It brings 70% of the rain that India gets every year.

The Southwest Monsoon 2026 is important for:

Agriculture and crop production

Reservoir and groundwater levels

Power generation

Drinking water supply

economy

The farmers need the Southwest Monsoon 2026 to come on time. This is so they can plant their crops. Many things depend on the rain like food prices and hydroelectric power.

Many parts of North and Central India have been very hot. The temperature has gone above 44°C in some cities. The weather people think the heat will go down when the Southwest Monsoon 2026 comes. The rain will come to the eastern parts first and then move north.

Some states will get rain in the coming days. These states are Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal. You can find information on the India Meteorological Department website at mausam.imd.gov.in.

The India Meteorological Department said the Southwest Monsoon 2026 will be stronger than usual. This is because the ocean conditions are just right. A stronger Southwest Monsoon 2026 will be good for food production and water supplies. This is after a hot summer, in many states.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May
Tags: Andaman Nicobar monsoonIMD monsoon updateimd weather forecastIndia weather news todayKerala monsoon arrival dateMonsoon 2026 IndiaMonsoon latest updateSouthwest Monsoon 2026

RELATED News

‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism

SSLC Revaluation 2026 Begins: Check Application Process, Fees, Last Dates & Result Updates

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659

NEET Student Dies by Suicide in Sikar, Parents Say He Was Restless After Neet UG Exam Cancellation

Why Are Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Other Gig Workers on Strike Today , And Will Your Orders Be Affected?

LATEST NEWS

Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPO 2026: Massive $1.75 Trillion Listing, 5-for-1 Stock Split, Starlink Expansion & Nasdaq Debut Plan; Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Launch

Maldives Cave Diving Horror: Oxygen Toxicity Or Trapped In Darkness? What Killed 5 Italian Divers

AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App – Official Direct Link Here

Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May

KKR vs GT Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Donald Trump Makes Racist Comment On Iranians, Sparks Outrage With ‘Most Of Them Are Mohammed’ Remark | Watch Video

Asansol Tension: Stone Pelting At Police Outpost After Rival Groups Clash Over Loudspeaker Volume In West Bengal

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 60 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Fact Check: Did Cooking Oil Prices Jump by ₹20 After Petrol and Diesel Hike? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Claim on Rising Edible Oil Costs

Cancer Love Horoscope Today: Emotional Bonds Deepen; Lucky Colour, Number & Relationship Advice

Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May
Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May
Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May
Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May

QUICK LINKS