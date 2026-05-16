Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May

The India Meteorological Department says the Southwest Monsoon 2026 has started its journey. This is the start of the season in India. The Southwest Monsoon 2026 has moved into the South Bay of Bengal the South Arabian Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This happened earlier than people thought it would. The weather is just right for the Southwest Monsoon 2026 to keep moving. The India Meteorological Department says the Southwest Monsoon 2026 may reach Kerala by the end of May. is news for people who are tired of the hot summer. It is also good for farmers in states.

The India Meteorological Department confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon 2026 has moved into:

South Bay of Bengal

South Arabian Sea

Andaman Sea

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Southwest Monsoon 2026 is moving because of winds and more moisture in the air. There are also clouds over the Bay of Bengal. You can find information on the India Meteorological Department website at mausam.imd.gov.in.

The India Meteorological Department thinks the Southwest Monsoon 2026 will reach Kerala around the end of May. This is close to the time it starts. However it depends on the wind and the temperature of the sea. You can find information on the India Meteorological Department website at imd.gov.in.

If the Southwest Monsoon 2026 keeps moving there will be rain in:

Kerala

Coastal Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Northeastern states

The weather people are watching the winds to see if they will help the Southwest Monsoon 2026 move faster.

The Southwest Monsoon 2026 is very important for India. It brings 70% of the rain that India gets every year.

The Southwest Monsoon 2026 is important for:

Agriculture and crop production

Reservoir and groundwater levels

Power generation

Drinking water supply

economy

The farmers need the Southwest Monsoon 2026 to come on time. This is so they can plant their crops. Many things depend on the rain like food prices and hydroelectric power.

Many parts of North and Central India have been very hot. The temperature has gone above 44°C in some cities. The weather people think the heat will go down when the Southwest Monsoon 2026 comes. The rain will come to the eastern parts first and then move north.

Some states will get rain in the coming days. These states are Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal. You can find information on the India Meteorological Department website at mausam.imd.gov.in.

The India Meteorological Department said the Southwest Monsoon 2026 will be stronger than usual. This is because the ocean conditions are just right. A stronger Southwest Monsoon 2026 will be good for food production and water supplies. This is after a hot summer, in many states.