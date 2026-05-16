SSLC Revaluation 2026 Begins: Check Application Process, Fees, Last Dates & Result Updates

The result of SSLC Result 2026 has made the lives of numerous students excited and disappointed throughout India. Whereas on one hand, many students have congratulated themselves for securing good results, many other students have remained unhappy about their grades and hence are planning to move forward towards the SSLC Revaluation 2026 process. Many education authorities in various states have made application forms available for students so that they can apply for revaluation, scrutiny, and photostat copy of the answer sheet. Those students who feel strongly that they have got wrong marks can find revaluation as a golden chance to make things better before taking admission into higher secondary courses.

How to Submit SSLC Revaluation Application for the Year 2026?

All major education boards now follow an online revaluation procedure for SSLC students’ benefit. While there might be slight differences in procedure followed by different education boards, most steps remain same.

SSLC Revaluation Application Procedure Steps

•Access the official website of the relevant education board.

•Find the “SSLC Revaluation 2026” or “Rechecking/Revaluation” option.

•Provide details including registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

•Choose the subjects in which you need to get revaluated or scrutinized.

•Choose the service you wish to opt for such as revaluation, retotalling, or Photocopy of answer sheet.

•Make payment of the necessary fee online.

•Submit the form and take the confirmation receipt.

It is recommended that students verify all their input data before proceeding further.

SSLC Revaluation 2026 Fees

The cost for SSLC Revaluation 2026 depends on the education board and type of service. But the usual cost structure adopted by almost all education boards for these services is as follows:

•Answer Sheet Revaluation: ₹300 – ₹700 per subject

•Marks Retotaling: ₹100 – ₹300 per subject

•Scrutiny: ₹50 – ₹200 per subject

•Photocopy/Scanned Answer Script: ₹300 – ₹600 per subject

It should be noted that some boards may have different costs for these services based on their regulations and processing fees charged online. The exact cost structure will be made available in the notification of the particular board after the publication of the SSLC results.

Dates that Students Should Be Aware Of

While the exact SSLC Revaluation 2026 schedule might differ somewhat between different boards, the following is likely the timeline that will be followed by most educational boards:

•Date of Application for Revaluation: May 15 to May 20, 2026

•Date of Last Submission of Application Forms: May 25 to May 30, 2026

•Publishing of scanned answer script copies: Week one of June 2026

•Announcement of SSLC Revaluation Results: Week two or three of June 2026

Students are urged to keep checking the official website of their respective boards for the exact dates and other details.

SSLC Revaluation Result 2026

Following the successful conduct of SSLC Revaluation 2026, marks are published by the educational board through their online portal. For those students who had registered for revaluation, scrutiny, or retotaling, they would be able to view their marks after the process via their roll numbers, registration numbers, or other credentials. This is because the revaluation process is conducted in a meticulous manner to guarantee that all the answers have been evaluated correctly without any error. Following the completion of the process, marks are released by the board. Students need to realize that there will be a variance in the result of each revaluation application. After reassessment, marks might go up if more answers were graded or if totaling errors were found. On some occasions, marks could go down if excess marks were added initially and found out through scrutiny. Marks could also stay intact if there was no error found in the initial evaluation of the board. Due to this ambiguity, it is recommended that students should consider applying for revaluation only if they think that some error occurred during the marking process or if their marks are unexpectedly low. The next thing worth mentioning here is that once the new marks have been declared by the board, they become final. These new marks will be officially incorporated into the student’s record and considered when making admissions and scholarship decisions in the future. In case students’ marks get better after revaluation, their revised mark sheet/scorecard will be the official document. It is, therefore, advised that students should keep themselves aware of any news about SSLC Revaluation Result 2026.

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