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Home > Sports News > LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match

LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match

Check the officially verified LSG IPL 2026 stats, including most runs, most wickets and most sixes. Explore their eliminated playoff prospects and recent match results.

LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match (Image Source: X)
LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 13:23 IST

The Lucknow Super Giants recently delivered an explosive performance at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, defeating the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Friday. Following a spectacular masterclass from Mitchell Marsh, who smashed 90 runs off just 38 deliveries, LSG chased down the 188-run target with ease, giving a grave dent to CSK’s playoff hopes.

Out of the playoff race, LSG are currently struggling at the bottom of the points table with only four victories from twelve matches. The management is now strictly focused on finishing the ongoing season with pride and restoring crucial team confidence.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Season So Far

Total Matches Played 12
Total Matches Won 4
Total Matches Lost 8
Total Points Secured 8
Current Net Run Rate -0.450
Current Points Table Position 10th Place

Most Runs For Lucknow Super Giants In IPL 2026

Player Name Total Matches Total Runs Scored Highest Individual Score
Mitchell Marsh 12 467 111
Rishabh Pant 12 251 68
Aiden Markram 12 231 45
Nicholas Pooran 12 216 63
Ayush Badoni 38 172 854

Most Wickets For LSG in IPL 2026 So Far

Player Name Total Matches Total Wickets Taken
Prince Yadav 12 16
Mohsin Khan 5 10
Mohammed Shami 12 10
Manimaran Sidarth 4 6
Avesh Khan 7 6

Top Five LSG Batters With Most Sixes

When clearing the boundary ropes, the Lucknow franchise has huge firepower. Led by the sheer brute strength of Mitchell Marsh, who has hit exactly thirty-one maximums, setting a record single season for the franchise. Heavy-hitting finisher, Nicholas Pooran, is second in support, providing rampant carnage during the death overs, with the captain, Rishabh Pant, as ever being a huge constant threat to opposition spinners.

You Might Be Interested In
Player Name Total Matches Total Sixes Hit
Mitchell Marsh 12 31
Nicholas Pooran 12 17
Mukul Chaudhary 9 12
Aiden Markram 12 11
Rishabh Pant 12 9

Lucknow Super Giants’ Last Five Match Results

Match Date Opponent Team Official Venue Details Final Match Result
May 15 2026 Chennai Super Kings Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Super Giants Won By 7 Wickets
May 10 2026 Chennai Super Kings M A Chidambaram Stadium Chennai Super Kings Won By 5 Wickets
May 07 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Super Giants Won By 9 Runs
May 04 2026 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Indians Won By 6 Wickets
April 26 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Ekana Cricket Stadium Kolkata Knight Riders Won The Super Over

The IPL 226 campaign has been incredibly inconsistent for the franchise, resulting in their unfortunate early elimination. All eyes would be on LSG’s retention list next season as they hope to re-arm for a better IPL campaign next year. 

Also Read – CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match
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LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match
Tags: cricket statsekana-stadiumIndian Premier League 2026Leading Wicket TakersLSG IPL 2026LSG IPL 2026 StatsLSG Most WicketsLSG Playoff ProspectsLucknow Super GiantsLucknow Super Giants Most RunsMatch ResultsMitchell Marsh 90Prince Yadav Wicketstop run-scorers

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LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match
LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match
LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match
LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match

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