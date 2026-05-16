LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match

The Lucknow Super Giants recently delivered an explosive performance at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, defeating the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Friday. Following a spectacular masterclass from Mitchell Marsh, who smashed 90 runs off just 38 deliveries, LSG chased down the 188-run target with ease, giving a grave dent to CSK’s playoff hopes.

Out of the playoff race, LSG are currently struggling at the bottom of the points table with only four victories from twelve matches. The management is now strictly focused on finishing the ongoing season with pride and restoring crucial team confidence.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Season So Far

Total Matches Played 12 Total Matches Won 4 Total Matches Lost 8 Total Points Secured 8 Current Net Run Rate -0.450 Current Points Table Position 10th Place

Most Runs For Lucknow Super Giants In IPL 2026

Player Name Total Matches Total Runs Scored Highest Individual Score Mitchell Marsh 12 467 111 Rishabh Pant 12 251 68 Aiden Markram 12 231 45 Nicholas Pooran 12 216 63 Ayush Badoni 38 172 854

Most Wickets For LSG in IPL 2026 So Far

Player Name Total Matches Total Wickets Taken Prince Yadav 12 16 Mohsin Khan 5 10 Mohammed Shami 12 10 Manimaran Sidarth 4 6 Avesh Khan 7 6

Top Five LSG Batters With Most Sixes

When clearing the boundary ropes, the Lucknow franchise has huge firepower. Led by the sheer brute strength of Mitchell Marsh, who has hit exactly thirty-one maximums, setting a record single season for the franchise. Heavy-hitting finisher, Nicholas Pooran, is second in support, providing rampant carnage during the death overs, with the captain, Rishabh Pant, as ever being a huge constant threat to opposition spinners.

Player Name Total Matches Total Sixes Hit Mitchell Marsh 12 31 Nicholas Pooran 12 17 Mukul Chaudhary 9 12 Aiden Markram 12 11 Rishabh Pant 12 9

Lucknow Super Giants’ Last Five Match Results

Match Date Opponent Team Official Venue Details Final Match Result May 15 2026 Chennai Super Kings Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Super Giants Won By 7 Wickets May 10 2026 Chennai Super Kings M A Chidambaram Stadium Chennai Super Kings Won By 5 Wickets May 07 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Super Giants Won By 9 Runs May 04 2026 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Indians Won By 6 Wickets April 26 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Ekana Cricket Stadium Kolkata Knight Riders Won The Super Over

The IPL 226 campaign has been incredibly inconsistent for the franchise, resulting in their unfortunate early elimination. All eyes would be on LSG’s retention list next season as they hope to re-arm for a better IPL campaign next year.