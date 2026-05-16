What Is TCS CEO K Krithivasan’s Salary Exactly? ₹25 Crore Commission, 333x Pay Gap, ₹28 Crore FY26 Pay Story Amid Debatable Massive Layoffs

₹25 Crore Commission Steals the Spotlight in TCS CEO’s Massive FY26 Pay Package: If it were franchises, K Krithivasan just released another blockbuster sequel to a corporate salary. His package of ₹28.1 crore in FY26 increased by 6.3 per cent from last year’s ₹26.52 crore package, as per the annual report. If you want to know where the magic happened: the fixed salary was ₹1.67 crore, and the real magic was the ₹25 crore commission. Add on ₹1.43 crore worth of perks, benefits and allowances, and it looks less like a salary and more like the budget of a small startup. We can safely say that performance-linked pay is still in “high-definition mode” in India’s IT sector. Anyone want to check their own appraisal emails a little more carefully today?

One Salary, 333 Multipliers: TCS CEO Pay Gap Sparks Attention

Here’s a number that could make corporate India pause mid-spreadsheet: K Krithivasan earned about 332.8 times the median salary of employees at Tata Consultancy Services in FY26. Yes, while most employees were busy calculating appraisal percentages and debating whether free coffee counts as a workplace perk, the CEO pay ratio quietly entered “executive galaxy” territory. The company’s annual report clarified that median remuneration refers to the middle salary figure across employee compensation levels. The revelation arrives at a time when executive pay in India’s IT sector is under a brighter spotlight, thanks to slower hiring trends, global economic uncertainty, and changing tech demand worldwide. In simple terms: while the IT industry is still doing the math on cautious growth, top executive compensation continues to look like it graduated from a very different calculator altogether.

TCS Employees Get Appraisals, Promotions & A Lot of Spreadsheet Conversations

Tata Consultancy Services wrapped up FY26 with a gigantic workforce of 5,84,519 employees – basically a population large enough to qualify for its own small city and probably a separate coffee economy.

The company said median employee remuneration rose by 5.1 per cent during the year. So yes, appraisal season did arrive… just with different levels of emotional impact.

Junior and mid-level employees in India received hikes between 4.5 per cent and 7 per cent, meaning some inboxes brought smiles while others triggered immediate Excel calculations.

Top performers unlocked the mythical corporate achievement badge: double-digit salary increments. Somewhere, LinkedIn motivational posts were born instantly.

Once promotions and special compensation revisions entered the chat, overall remuneration increases ranged between 5 per cent and 8 per cent.

Employees outside India saw salary hikes ranging from 1.5 per cent to 6 per cent, depending on local market conditions and probably a few tense budget meetings.

In short: appraisal season at TCS once again proved that nothing unites employees more than salary discussions, calculator apps, and quietly comparing percentages with coworkers.

Is Your TCS Salary Really Fixed- Or Just an Equation of Performance, Productivity, and Project Demand?

At Tata Consultancy Services, your salary isn’t so much a number as it is an algorithm that, like a webcam, silently keeps tabs on your performance as well as the company’s performance, and perhaps even on the look of your project dashboard on Monday morning. TCS says that employee compensation reflects market conditions and overall business performance. Variable pay depends on the organisation’s results, an employee’s output, and utilisation figures. Simply put: your pay isn’t merely a function of “how hard did you work?” it’s also dependent on “how well did everyone work?” and “were you actually assigned enough projects?”

Given the current state of IT spending-global economic uncertainty, tighter IT budgets, and clients tightening their belts-TCS is performing a balancing act, managing a huge workforce, executive salaries, and performance-based paychecks. Meanwhile, the IT industry is busy debating headcount, margins, and the business cycle, while employees calculate their own equation of performance + project allocation + timing = salary.

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