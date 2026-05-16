Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent

A shocking case of sexual exploitation has come to light from Gujarat’s Morbi district where a landlord along with a relative have been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman and her 13 year old daughter after the family could not manage to pay a monthly rent of Rs 2,000. As per police, the complaint was lodged on May 1, at the Morbi City A Division Police Station by the victims’ mother, and grandmother. The matter has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

What Happened Here?

According to TOI report, Investigators said the family moved to Morbi about six months ago in search of livelihood and rented a house at a rather low rent amount. But, due to financial crunch and business losses reportedly, the family could not clear the rent dues. Police claimed that the landlord took advantage of the family’s fragile situation and repeatedly abused the woman as well as her young daughter. Officials also said that the husband was aware of what was going on and did not stop the incidents because of pressure alongside financial distress. The abuse reportedly happened at multiple spots, including the rented house, the landlord’s residence and another place in Tankara.

Number Of People Arrested Till Now

Police have arrested both the tenant husband and the landlord in connection with the case, while efforts are still going on to trace other relatives allegedly involved in helping the accused, Officials said medical examinations of the victims and accused have now been completed, and a panchnama of the crime scene was also done as part of the investigation, too. On Thursday the 55-year-old landlord was produced before a court and taken into one day custodial interrogation, and then after the remand period ended, he was sent to judicial custody.

What Did The Police Say?

Morbi City A division Police Inspector Y B Jadeja confirmed that the tenant husband had been taken into custody earlier and is still in jail, to date. He also mentioned that the landlord has been sent to judicial custody. The whole case has created outrage and a sort of unease among residents and social activists, with many people now demanding strict punishment for the ones involved. Police officials also added that the investigation is still going on, and that further action will be taken depending on the evidence gathered during the probe.

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