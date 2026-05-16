Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent

Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent

The whole case has created outrage and a sort of unease among residents and social activists, with many people now demanding strict punishment for the ones involved.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 13:14 IST

A shocking case of sexual exploitation has come to light from Gujarat’s Morbi district where a landlord along with a relative have been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman and her 13 year old daughter after the family could not manage to pay a monthly rent of Rs 2,000. As per police, the complaint was lodged on May 1, at the Morbi City A Division Police Station by the victims’ mother, and grandmother. The matter has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

What Happened Here?

According to TOI report, Investigators said the family moved to Morbi about six months ago in search of livelihood and rented a house at a rather low rent amount. But, due to financial crunch and business losses reportedly, the family could not clear the rent dues. Police claimed that the landlord took advantage of the family’s fragile situation and repeatedly abused the woman as well as her young daughter. Officials also said that the husband was aware of what was going on and did not stop the incidents because of pressure alongside financial distress. The abuse reportedly happened at multiple spots, including the rented house, the landlord’s residence and another place in Tankara.

Number Of People Arrested Till Now

Police have arrested both the tenant husband and the landlord in connection with the case, while efforts are still going on to trace other relatives allegedly involved in helping the accused, Officials said medical examinations of the victims and accused have now been completed, and a panchnama of the crime scene was also done as part of the investigation, too. On Thursday the 55-year-old landlord was produced before a court and taken into one day custodial interrogation, and then after the remand period ended, he was sent to judicial custody.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did The Police Say?

Morbi City A division Police Inspector Y B Jadeja confirmed that the tenant husband had been taken into custody earlier and is still in jail, to date. He also mentioned that the landlord has been sent to judicial custody. The whole case has created outrage and a sort of unease among residents and social activists, with many people now demanding strict punishment for the ones involved. Police officials also added that the investigation is still going on, and that further action will be taken depending on the evidence gathered during the probe. 

Also Read: ‘Leaked Papers For You, Darling’: Lucknow Professor’s Audio Chat With Student Leaked, Arrest Video Goes Viral

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent
Tags: crime news GujaratGujarat HorrorGujarat man wife daughter assaultGujarat newsMan Lets Landlord Rape Wife daughter

RELATED News

Sex Racket Busted In Dehradoon Kids Play School; 2 Men Arrested, Woman Tests HIV Positive

It’s Raining Money: Singer Buried Under Currency Notes At Gujarat Event, Video Goes Viral

Maharashtra’s Green Drum Murder: Engineer Killed By Married Lover, Case Revives Meerut Blue Drum Horror

Giant Fair Ride Collapses At Sasaram Disneyland Mela In Bihar, Several Visitors Injured

Bizarre! UP Woman Gives Birth To 4 Children In 5 Days

LATEST NEWS

NEET Student Dies by Suicide in Sikar, Parents Say He Was Restless After Neet UG Exam Cancellation

Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent

Why Are Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Other Gig Workers on Strike Today , And Will Your Orders Be Affected?

What Is TCS CEO K Krithivasan’s Salary Exactly? ₹25 Crore Commission, 333x Pay Gap, ₹28 Crore FY26 Pay Story Amid Debatable Massive Layoffs

LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match

Vat Savitri Vrat Puja Vidhi Step-by-Step: Complete Rituals, Samagri List & Rules for Married Women

Khaki Goes Green: Jaipur Police Introduces Bicycle Patrols for Environmental Friendly and Effective Policing

CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match

No Online Delivery Today? Gig Workers Protest As Rising Fuel Costs Hit App-Based Services; Nationwide Shutdown From…

Will Rupee Fall Further? Experts Warn Currency May Stay Under Pressure Amid Weak Capital Inflows

Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent
Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent
Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent
Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent

QUICK LINKS