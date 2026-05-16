Vat Savitri Vrat Puja Vidhi Step-by-Step: Complete Rituals, Samagri List & Rules for Married Women

Vat Savitri Vrat is a special Hindu fast that married women keep for their husbands to have a long life, good health and prosperity. This fast is based on the story of Savitri and Satyavan. Vat Savitri Vrat means being devoted, strong and having faith in what you believe. Every year women in places like North India, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat do a special worship of the Banyan tree, which they call Vat Vriksha. They tie threads around the tree and listen to the story of Vat Savitri. The year 2026 is special for Vat Savitri Vrat because the stars and planets are in a position at that time according to the Panchang.

Here is all the information you need to know about Vat Savitri Vrat in 2026 including the date the time to do the puja the steps to follow for the rituals the list of things you need the rules, for fasting and what you should and should not do. Vat Savitri Vrat is a deal and women should know all about it to make the most of this special fast Vat Savitri Vrat.

What Is Vat Savitri Vrat Puja Vidhi and Why Is It Important for Married Women?

Vat Savitri Vrat is a day for Goddess Savitri. She is an example of a devoted wife in Hindu mythology. The story of Goddess Savitri is told in the Mahabharata and Skanda Purana. She was very smart and determined. She brought her husband Satyavan back to life from Yamraj.

Women who are married pray for their husbands life and good health on this day. They also wish for their family to be happy.

The Banyan tree is very important during Vat Savitri Vrat. It is also called Vat Vriksha. This tree lives for a long time and stays strong. It reminds people of an happy life. Women walk around the tree. Tie a special thread on it. They say prayers for Akhand Saubhagya which means they want to be happy with their husband

Vat Savitri Vrat is celebrated in places like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat. In some places it is on Amavasya and in places it is, on Vat Purnima.

When Is Vat Savitri Vrat 2026? Date, Muhurat, and Other Details

People in North India mostly follow the Panchangs. They say that Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 will be on Saturday, May 16 2026.. Some calendars in other areas might have slightly different dates for Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 because the Panchangs are not the same.

Important Timings for Vat Savitri Vrat 2026

Vat Savitri Vrat Date: May 16 2026

Brahma Muhurat for Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: it starts around 4:12 AM. Ends at 5:00 AM

Morning Puja Muhurat for Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: this is from 6:00 AM to 7:30 AM

Abhijit Muhurat for Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: it is around 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM

Amrit Kaal for Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: this time is 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 is very special. The reason is that Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 happens at the time as Shani Amavasya in many Panchang traditions. This makes Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 more important, for spiritual people who observe Vat Savitri Vrat 2026.

How to Perform Vat Savitri Vrat Puja Step-by-Step at Home?

Women usually begin preparations a day before the vrat by arranging puja items and cleaning the home temple area. Here is the complete step-by-step Vat Savitri Puja Vidhi followed in many households:

Step 1: Wake Up Early and Take a Holy Bath

Wake up during Brahma Muhurat, take a bath, and wear clean traditional clothes. Most women prefer red, yellow, or green sarees and apply sindoor, bangles, bindi, and other solah shringar items.

Step 2: Take the Vrat Sankalp

Sit before the home temple and take a sankalp (vow) for observing the fast with devotion for your husband’s well-being and family prosperity.

Step 3: Prepare the Puja Thali

Decorate the puja thali with:

Kumkum

Haldi

Akshat (rice)

Flowers

Diyas

Fruits

Sacred thread (moli)

Sweets

Step 4: Worship the Banyan Tree (Vat Vriksha)

Visit a nearby Banyan tree or place a symbolic image at home if a tree is unavailable. Offer water and milk to the roots and apply roli and rice.

Step 5: Tie Sacred Thread Around the Tree

Women tie red or yellow sacred thread around the trunk while doing parikrama. Depending on family traditions, 3, 5, 7, or 108 rounds are performed.

Step 6: Listen to Vat Savitri Vrat Katha

Reading or listening to the Savitri-Satyavan Katha is considered the most important part of the vrat. The story symbolises loyalty, intelligence, and spiritual strength.

Step 7: Offer Prayers and Aarti

Perform aarti of Savitri Mata and pray for:

Husband’s long life

Peaceful married life

Family prosperity

Protection from difficulties

Step 8: Break the Fast (Paran)

Many women break the fast after sunset or according to family customs and local Panchang timings. Fruits and simple satvik food are usually consumed first.

Vat Savitri Vrat Samagri List: Complete Items Required for Puja

Here is the complete Vat Savitri Vrat Puja Samagri list:

Roli and Kumkum

Haldi

Akshat (rice)

Sacred thread (moli)

Flowers and garlands

Incense sticks (agarbatti)

Diya with ghee or oil

Matchbox

Kalash

Water pot

Mango leaves

Coconut

Betel leaves and सुपारी

Fruits

Sweets

Red cloth

Bangles

Bindi

Sindoor

Comb and mirror

Sari or chunri for offering

Savitri-Satyavan image or idol

Banyan tree leaves or access to a Vat tree

Milk and water for offering

Many women also include solah shringar items in the puja as a symbol of marital happiness and good fortune.

What Are the Rules, Do’s, and Don’ts for Vat Savitri Fast?

Important Rules of Vat Savitri Vrat

Keep your thoughts, words and actions clean and pure throughout the day.

If you are healthy you can follow a fast without water. Make sure your body permits it.

Listen to. Read the Vat Savitri story do not skip it.

Pray with all your heart and focus.

Show respect to your elders. Ask for their blessings after praying.

Things to Do During the Vrat

Wear traditional clothes and put on some nice jewelry.

Use flowers and clean items, for praying.

If you can give food, clothes or fruits to people who need them.

Chant. Special words dedicated to Savitri Mata and Lord Vishnu.

Things Not to Do During the Vrat

Do not eat non veg food or drink alcohol.

If you are following strict rituals do not eat onion or garlic.

Try to avoid arguments, anger or saying mean things.

According to some beliefs do not cut your nails or hair during the vrat.

In some traditions it is advised not to sleep during the day.