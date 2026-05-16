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Home > Education News > AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App – Official Direct Link Here

AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App – Official Direct Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026 results have been officially released. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website using their hall ticket number and registration details.

AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App - Official Direct Link Here (Via AI)
AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App - Official Direct Link Here (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 14:39 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026 results have been officially announced. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website using their hall ticket number and registration details. AP ICET is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses offered by colleges and universities across Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of students who appeared for the exam can now access their rank cards online.

AP ICET 2026 Result Direct Link

Candidates can check their results through the official AP ICET website:

Official Website: AP ICET Official Portal

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How To Check AP ICET Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecards:

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on the “AP ICET 2026 Result” link
  • Enter your hall ticket number and registration details
  • Click on the submit button
  • Your scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the PDF for future use
  • Details Mentioned on AP ICET 2026 Scorecard

Candidates should carefully check all the information mentioned on the rank card, including:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Hall ticket number
  • Section-wise marks
  • Total marks obtained
  • Rank secured
  • Qualifying status

If any error or discrepancy is found in the scorecard, students are advised to contact the examination authorities immediately.

Can You Download AP ICET Scorecard Through DigiLocker?

Many students also look for digital access through DigiLocker. To check availability:

  • Open the DigiLocker app or website
  • Log in using your registered mobile number
  • Search for AP ICET 2026 scorecard
  • Enter the required details
  • Download the digital copy if available
  • AP ICET Result 2026 on UMANG App

Candidates can also try checking their results through the UMANG App by following these steps:

  • Open the UMANG application
  • Search for AP ICET Result 2026
  • Enter your hall ticket details
  • View and download the scorecard online
  • AP ICET 2026 Qualifying Marks

General category candidates are usually required to score at least 25 percent marks to qualify in AP ICET. However, the final eligibility criteria may vary depending on official rules and reservation policies.

What Happens After AP ICET Results?

After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the AP ICET counselling process for MBA and MCA admissions. The counselling schedule, certificate verification dates, web options, and seat allotment details will be released separately on the official website.

Students are advised to keep checking the official AP ICET portal regularly for the latest counselling updates and admission notifications.

(Disclaimer: Students should primarily rely on the official AP ICET website to access their results and scorecards. Availability on DigiLocker and UMANG may depend on official integration and announcements.)

ALSO READ: OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

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AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App – Official Direct Link Here
Tags: AP ICET Rank cardAp icet result date 2026Ap icet result linkAp icet result outAp icet result out dateAp ICET Results 2026ICET result 2026Manabadi ap icet result out

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AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App – Official Direct Link Here
AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App – Official Direct Link Here
AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App – Official Direct Link Here
AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App – Official Direct Link Here

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