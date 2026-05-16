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Home > World News > Maldives Cave Diving Horror: Oxygen Toxicity Or Trapped In Darkness? What Killed 5 Italian Divers

Maldives Cave Diving Horror: Oxygen Toxicity Or Trapped In Darkness? What Killed 5 Italian Divers

A deep-sea adventure in the Maldives turned into a deadly nightmare after five Italian divers lost their lives inside a dangerous underwater cave near Vaavu Atoll. Investigators suspect oxygen toxicity may have triggered the tragedy during the extreme-depth dive. Rescue teams battled powerful currents, rough sea conditions, and near-zero visibility as the incident shocked the global diving community and exposed the deadly risks hidden beneath the ocean’s surface.

Maldives Cave Diving Horror: Oxygen Toxicity Or Trapped In Darkness? What Killed 5 Italian Divers

Published By: Pranav Jha
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 14:55 IST

The Maldives has witnessed a very tragic case of underwater exploration that has become one of the worst diving accidents in the country after five Italian divers died while exploring caves underwater near the Vaavu Atoll area in the Maldives. It is believed that the oxygen toxicity of the divers and the challenging environment under water could have been some of the reasons behind this very sad occurrence. This tragic incident happened when these Italian divers explored caves deep under water at a depth of almost 50 meters or 160 feet beneath the surface of the water in the Vaavu Atoll area of the Maldives. These experienced Italian divers entered a series of caves under water but never managed to come up back to the surface. One body was found close to the opening of these caves under water while the rest of these divers were presumed to be stuck inside the caves under water.

Who Were The Victims?

The names of the victims who were killed while carrying out cave diving activities in the Maldives have been confirmed to be Monica Montefalcone, Giorgia Sommacal, Federico Gualtieri, Muriel Oddenino, and Gianluca Benedetti. From different sources, it was learned that some of the victims had connections to the University of Genoa and were known for their contributions to underwater studies. As mentioned by the friends of the deceased, the victims were skilled technical divers with a keen interest in oceanic exploration and research. It is heartbreaking to note that the death of the victims has left the Italian diving community heartbroken. The tributes keep coming from all over Italy after the tragic accident. Educational institutions, marine science institutes, and diving groups have mourned the deaths of people who were well-regarded not just for their skills but for their passion for science and awareness of nature. The families, fellow divers, and researchers recalled the deceased as adventurers but who never ignored the risks that come with exploring the depths of the sea. They were considered people who devoted their lives to studying and safeguarding marine organisms.

Did Oxygen Toxicity Kill The Divers?

According to diving experts, oxygen toxicity could have been responsible for the tragic Maldives cave diving accident that resulted in the deaths of five Italian divers. Oxygen toxicity occurs in situations where divers breathe oxygen-filled gas mixtures at very high pressures due to deep water diving. In contrast with recreational divers, technical divers usually employ nitrox or trimix gas mixtures while undertaking diving trips into deep waters. At an estimated depth of about 50 meters, oxygen pressure could become excessively high, causing damage to the central nervous system and brain within minutes. Oxygen toxicity to the central nervous system usually leads to symptoms like dizziness, confusion, vision impairment, muscle twitching, fear, convulsions, and fainting within deep sea caves. In such confined underwater conditions with low visibility and limited escape routes, a health problem can easily become lethal. The investigators are speculating that the divers might have used oxygen-filled gas mixtures for their underwater exploration. The authorities are now investigating the diving equipment and breathing gas mixtures to determine whether the oxygen pressure went beyond the required safety limits during the dive.

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Maldives Rescue Mission Endures Underwater Risks

As the investigation into the recent Maldives cave diving accident continues, it has become evident that the rescue and recovery process is proving to be difficult, hazardous, and full of challenges. The rescue mission has been put on hold for a few days because of treacherous sea conditions, dangerous underwater currents, and poor visibility that made the rescue operations almost impossible to proceed. The tragic accident took place in a complex underwater cave system in the Vaavu Atoll area, where diving is known to be extremely dangerous due to heavy currents. The recovery process was made even more complicated by the high risk that the divers involved had to endure because of limited visibility under the influence of the underwater currents. According to the officials, this challenging condition hampered the progress of recovery work significantly, and they will have to take their time to make sure that everyone involved remains safe. Technical diving teams, including internationally known cave divers, are expected to help recover the bodies and reconstruct the whole chain of events leading to the tragedy. 

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Maldives Cave Diving Horror: Oxygen Toxicity Or Trapped In Darkness? What Killed 5 Italian Divers
Tags: cave diving risksitalian divers deadmaldives cave diving tragedymaldives deep sea accidentoxygen toxicity divingScuba divingvaavu atoll disaster

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Maldives Cave Diving Horror: Oxygen Toxicity Or Trapped In Darkness? What Killed 5 Italian Divers
Maldives Cave Diving Horror: Oxygen Toxicity Or Trapped In Darkness? What Killed 5 Italian Divers
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