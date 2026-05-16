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Home > Entertainment News > 7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend

7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend

Discover 7 underrated Netflix hidden gems across thriller, drama, horror, animation, and action. These critically acclaimed films are perfect weekend watches.

7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend (Photo generated by AI)
7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 16:26 IST

Netflix’s algorithm has a way of showing everyone the same trending titles, which means some really good movies slip right under the radar. From tense corporate dramas and emotionally devastating horror to stunning animation and realistic crime stories, these hidden gems deserve way more attention. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller, a thoughtful period drama, or a unique cinematic experience that sticks with you long after the credits roll, these seven underrated Netflix movies have something unforgettable for every mood this weekend.

7 Underrated Netflix Movies:

BlackBerry

The energy in this movie is relentless. The performances from Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton make it feel less like a standard biopic and more like a tech-world pressure cooker. If you liked Succession or The Social Network, this lands in a very similar zone.

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His House

One of the smartest horror films Netflix has released. It uses supernatural horror to amplify guilt, displacement, and survivor trauma instead of relying on jump scares alone. The emotional weight stays with you long after it ends.

The Dig

Quiet and meditative in the best way. Ralph Fiennes gives one of his most restrained performances here. The atmosphere is the real draw: foggy countryside, looming war, buried history, and people trying to leave something meaningful behind.

I Lost My Body

Probably the most artistically daring film on your list. The premise sounds absurd, but emotionally it’s very grounded and melancholic. The animation style and music are exceptional.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Peak Wes Anderson aesthetics. Very theatrical, very symmetrical, very precise. Since it’s short, it works perfectly as a one-evening watch when you want something clever without committing to a long runtime.

Soni

One of the most realistic portrayals of policing and gender dynamics in modern Indian cinema. It avoids melodrama completely, which makes it hit harder. The Delhi setting feels lived-in rather than cinematic.

Rebel Ridge

This one surprised a lot of people. It looks like a straightforward revenge thriller at first, but it’s much more controlled and politically aware than typical action movies. The tension builds slowly and deliberately.

Conclusion:

You will not always find the Netflix movies on the front page. Netflix has a lot of movies to choose from. They are always suggesting new ones. Some of the best Netflix movies are not always the ones they tell you to watch. These seven Netflix movies are really good. They are not always talked about in the media, but they are all great in their own way. They are, like, hidden gems that not a lot of people know about. 

ALSO READ: Ravi Mohan STOPS Acting Amid Explosive Divorce Drama With Wife Aarti Ravi; ‘I Give Up’ Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Quits Social Media

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7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend
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7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend

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7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend
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