Tamil Nadu Cabinet Portfolios 2026 Announced: CM Vijay Retains Home, Police; Full List of Ministers and Key Departments Revealed

The Tamil Nadu government has formally released the list of portfolios following the formation of its new cabinet under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. This is a step for the new government, which came to power after the 2026 Assembly elections. The cabinet is small. Has a clear plan. The Chief Minister will handle some of the important departments, like Home, Police and Public Administration. This shows that the Chief Minister wants to be in charge of the areas.

CM Vijay Retains Key Power Ministries

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has kept some important portfolios for himself like Home, Police and General Administration. These departments are crucial for the states governance. The Chief Minister will also oversee how different departments work together. This shows that he wants to be in control and make sure everything runs smoothly. The government wants to focus on law and order and the Chief Ministers approach shows that. He wants to keep an eye on things especially in the beginning.

Key Ministerial Allocations Across Departments

The new cabinet has given portfolios to senior leaders and allies. Some of the allocations are:

Municipal Administration

Education

Electricity

Revenue

Agriculture

Sports

These portfolios show that the government wants to focus on infrastructure, welfare schemes and youth policies. The government has given leaders charge of education and administrative reforms. New leaders have been given charge of sports and youth welfare to bring ideas.

Education, Power and Welfare Focus in the New Cabinet

A part of the portfolio distribution is the focus on education, electricity and social welfare. Education ministries have been given to leaders with experience, which shows that the government wants to continue with existing policies. The electricity portfolio will play a role in industrial development and rural electrification. These are priority areas for the states growth. The government has also focused on welfare departments like SC/ST development and women & child welfare. These departments will be handled by ministers who will focus on inclusion and targeted benefits.

A Compact Cabinet Structure with Strategic Delegation

The new cabinet is smaller than cabinets in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister and 9-10 ministers form the core council. There may be ministers added later depending on coalition arrangements. This structure shows that the government wants to make decisions in a way but still involve trusted leaders. The announcement of Tamil Nadus cabinet portfolios marks the beginning of the governments journey. With key departments carefully distributed the structure shows both leadership and targeted delegation. Now people will watch how these ministers implement policies and manage expectations, in welfare, infrastructure and economic development.