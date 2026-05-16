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Home > Education News > How Much CBSE Charged Class 10, 12 Students For Re-Evaluation And Answer Books; RTI Reveals Massive Collection

How Much CBSE Charged Class 10, 12 Students For Re-Evaluation And Answer Books; RTI Reveals Massive Collection

CBSE has announced the 2026 Class 12 re-evaluation schedule, with applications for scanned answer books starting May 19 and verification requests opening from May 26 to 29.

How Much Does CBSE Charge Students For Re-Checking? (Image: ANI, file photo)
How Much Does CBSE Charge Students For Re-Checking? (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 17:51 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the re-evaluation schedule and guidelines for Class 12 students shortly after declaring the CBSE 12th Result 2026 on May 13. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent this year. However, apart from the results, another figure linked to the examination process has now started drawing attention,  the huge amount of money collected from students through re-evaluation, verification, photocopies of answer books and re-checking requests. Reports suggest CBSE earned nearly Rs. 23 crore during the 2024-25 academic session from students applying for access to answer books and re-evaluation services. 

New application dates announced for scanned answer books and re-checking requests

CBSE has now officially opened the next stage for students dissatisfied with their marks. According to the board’s latest notice, the online application process for obtaining scanned copies of answer books will begin from May 19, 2026. Students who want verification or re-evaluation of their marks can apply between May 26 and May 29, 2026, as per reports.

Under the revised fee structure, students will have to pay Rs. 500 per answer book for verification. Meanwhile, re-evaluation charges have been fixed at Rs. 100 per question. Since lakhs of students appear for CBSE examinations every year, even a small percentage of applications translates into massive collections for the board through answer books and re-checking services.

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RTI reveals how CBSE collected nearly Rs. 23 crore from students last year

As per reports, the figures became public after information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by educationist Keshav Agarwal. According to the RTI response, CBSE collected approximately Rs. 23 crore during the 2024-25 session from Class 10 and Class 12 students alone.

Out of this amount, around Rs. 3.09 crore was collected for providing photocopies and scanned copies of answer books to students. Another Rs. 20.09 crore came from re-verification and re-checking applications. The figures have sparked fresh debate among parents and students over whether the fee structure is becoming financially burdensome for families already spending heavily on coaching, school fees and examination costs.

Demand for transparency in answer books continues to rise among students and parents

Over time, more and more students have been demanding photocopies of answer books in order to find out about the marking pattern or any potential errors in the marking process.

On the other hand, according to some educationists, the increasing demand for re-evaluation also comes from the high level of competition prevailing in society. Just an extra mark or two in the board examination result could make a significant difference when it comes to admission into colleges or universities.

Other educational boards and testing agencies also earn through re-evaluation systems

CBSE is not the only educational body generating revenue through re-evaluation and answer books. Several state boards, universities and national-level testing agencies also charge separate fees for scrutiny, photocopies and mark verification.

As per reports, boards like ICSE, various state education boards and universities across India often collect crores annually through similar post-result services. Competitive exam agencies conducting entrance tests for engineering, medical and government jobs also charge fees for objections, answer key challenges and re-checking requests. Experts say these systems have gradually become a major administrative revenue stream for educational organisations handling large-scale examinations every year.

Students advised to carefully review marks before applying for costly re-evaluation process

With the re-evaluation window opening soon, students are being advised to first obtain scanned answer books before applying for further verification or re-checking. Teachers say students should carefully identify genuine errors before paying additional fees for multiple questions.

As CBSE moves ahead with the 2026 re-evaluation process, the discussion around answer books, verification fees and the rising cost of educational assessment is expected to continue among students, parents and education activists across the country.

Also Read: CBSE’s Language Policy Rollout: 3 Languages Mandatory For Classes 9, 10 From 2026; 2 Must Be Indian  

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How Much CBSE Charged Class 10, 12 Students For Re-Evaluation And Answer Books; RTI Reveals Massive Collection
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How Much CBSE Charged Class 10, 12 Students For Re-Evaluation And Answer Books; RTI Reveals Massive Collection
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