LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cbse app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane thailand amit shah drug bust CJI clarification brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news OSSSC cbse app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane thailand amit shah drug bust CJI clarification brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news OSSSC cbse app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane thailand amit shah drug bust CJI clarification brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news OSSSC cbse app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane thailand amit shah drug bust CJI clarification brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cbse app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane thailand amit shah drug bust CJI clarification brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news OSSSC cbse app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane thailand amit shah drug bust CJI clarification brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news OSSSC cbse app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane thailand amit shah drug bust CJI clarification brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news OSSSC cbse app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane thailand amit shah drug bust CJI clarification brics cooking oil price rise India breaking-news OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services

Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services

The Maharashtra government has stepped up action against Ola, Uber and Rapido bike taxi services over alleged violations of transport and safety rules. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has reportedly directed authorities to shut down unauthorized operations and take legal action against the companies for running services without proper permissions.

Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services (Via AI)
Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 17:36 IST

The Maharashtra government has intensified its crackdown on app-based bike taxi services operated by Ola, Uber and Rapido over alleged violations of transport rules and safety regulations. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has reportedly asked authorities to shut down unauthorized bike taxi operations and initiate legal action against the companies. According to reports, the Maharashtra Transport Department has accused bike taxi platforms of operating passenger transport services without proper permissions or compliance with state transport regulations.

Government Raises Safety And Licensing Concerns

The minister also raised concerns about passenger safety, claiming that several services lack proper driver verification, insurance protection and emergency response systems. Officials have also expressed concern that unauthorised bike taxi operations are affecting the livelihoods of licensed auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across the state.

Cyber Crime Department Asked To Take Action

The Maharashtra government has reportedly directed the state cyber crime department to take immediate action against unauthorised bike taxi applications. Authorities have sought the blocking of bike taxi operations linked to Ola, Uber and Rapido and asked for FIRs to be filed against company management under the Information Technology Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

You Might Be Interested In

Recent reports also stated that notices were sent to app store platforms regarding applications facilitating illegal bike taxi services in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Clarifies No Complete Ban On Services

Amid viral social media claims, the Maharashtra government later clarified that Ola, Uber and Rapido have not been completely banned in the state. Officials said the action is currently focused only on unauthorized bike taxi services operating without valid approvals.

The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) called reports of a total shutdown “misleading” and said regular cab and ride-hailing services continue to operate normally.

Bike Taxi Services Face Ongoing Legal Challenges

Bike taxi operations have faced repeated legal and regulatory hurdles in several Indian states over the past few years. Maharashtra had earlier introduced provisional rules allowing regulated bike taxi services, but authorities later alleged violations including the use of petrol-powered bikes and failure to comply with required norms.

The issue remains under discussion as state governments continue to debate safety, licensing and regulation of app-based bike taxi platforms across India.

ALSO READ: Asansol Tension: Stone Pelting At Police Outpost After Rival Groups Clash Over Loudspeaker Volume In West Bengal

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services
Tags: app-based bike taxi servicesbike taxi regulation Indiabike taxi services Maharashtrahome-hero-pos-2Maharashtra bike taxi banMaharashtra transport departmentMaharashtra transport rulesOla Uber latest newsOla Uber Rapido crackdownOla Uber Rapido newsRapido bike taxi issue

RELATED News

Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent

‘Leaked Papers For You, Darling’: Lucknow Professor’s Audio Chat With Student Leaked, Arrest Video Goes Viral

Sex Racket Busted In Dehradoon Kids Play School; 2 Men Arrested, Woman Tests HIV Positive

It’s Raining Money: Singer Buried Under Currency Notes At Gujarat Event, Video Goes Viral

Maharashtra’s Green Drum Murder: Engineer Killed By Married Lover, Case Revives Meerut Blue Drum Horror

LATEST NEWS

Al Nassr Vs Gamba Osaka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two 2026 Final In India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan And More

How Much CBSE Charged Class 10, 12 Students For Re-Evaluation And Answer Books; RTI Reveals Massive Collection

Do AirPods Cause Cancer? Why Many Celebrities Still Prefer Wired Earphones Despite Wireless Trend

Do AirPods Cause Cancer? Why Many Celebrities Still Prefer Wired Earphones Despite Wireless Trend

Do AirPods Cause Cancer? Why Many Celebrities Still Prefer Wired Earphones Despite Wireless Trend

Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services

How One Everyday Habit May Help Protect Against Dementia, According To Research

Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix

Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH

KKR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Kolkata Knight Riders be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match Against Gujarat Titans?

Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services
Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services
Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services
Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services

QUICK LINKS