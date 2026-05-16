Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services

The Maharashtra government has intensified its crackdown on app-based bike taxi services operated by Ola, Uber and Rapido over alleged violations of transport rules and safety regulations. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has reportedly asked authorities to shut down unauthorized bike taxi operations and initiate legal action against the companies. According to reports, the Maharashtra Transport Department has accused bike taxi platforms of operating passenger transport services without proper permissions or compliance with state transport regulations.

Government Raises Safety And Licensing Concerns

The minister also raised concerns about passenger safety, claiming that several services lack proper driver verification, insurance protection and emergency response systems. Officials have also expressed concern that unauthorised bike taxi operations are affecting the livelihoods of licensed auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across the state.

Cyber Crime Department Asked To Take Action

The Maharashtra government has reportedly directed the state cyber crime department to take immediate action against unauthorised bike taxi applications. Authorities have sought the blocking of bike taxi operations linked to Ola, Uber and Rapido and asked for FIRs to be filed against company management under the Information Technology Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Recent reports also stated that notices were sent to app store platforms regarding applications facilitating illegal bike taxi services in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Clarifies No Complete Ban On Services

Amid viral social media claims, the Maharashtra government later clarified that Ola, Uber and Rapido have not been completely banned in the state. Officials said the action is currently focused only on unauthorized bike taxi services operating without valid approvals.

The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) called reports of a total shutdown “misleading” and said regular cab and ride-hailing services continue to operate normally.

Bike Taxi Services Face Ongoing Legal Challenges

Bike taxi operations have faced repeated legal and regulatory hurdles in several Indian states over the past few years. Maharashtra had earlier introduced provisional rules allowing regulated bike taxi services, but authorities later alleged violations including the use of petrol-powered bikes and failure to comply with required norms.

The issue remains under discussion as state governments continue to debate safety, licensing and regulation of app-based bike taxi platforms across India.

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