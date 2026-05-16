Will Flight Tickets Get Cheaper? Delhi Govt Reduces Aviation Fuel VAT Tax Amid Rising Travel Costs | Know Full Details

A major policy shift that should give a huge relief to airlines flying into and out of the national capital is slated to register on the books this week, as political leaders sign papers on a huge reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 25% to 7%. The move comes amid soaring operational costs and high crude oil prices, as well as new geopolitical tensions that are putting costs on an already expensive fuel import bill that is a major component of the business model.

Why ATF Tax Matters a Lot

Aviation Turbine Fuel is one of the biggest cost for airlines as it accounts for about 35-45% of an airline’s cost of operation in India. Since states heavily tax ATF through VAT, a small cut in the tax can bring a huge saving in operation cost for airlines.

Delhi at one time had the highest VAT on jet fuel in India at 25%, making refuelling an aircraft at Delhi airport more expensive than neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, where the VAT goes as low as 1-4%. Aviation experts said that in light of high cost flights, airlines may increasingly opt for refuelling from other airports.

Will Flight Tickets Actually Get Cheaper?

The headline question for the traveller is whether flights will now become cheaper. According to aviation experts, the cost of a ticket may not go down instantly, but the decision will help stabilise rising ticket prices and do away with fare hikes.

Airfares are driven by various factors, including fuel costs, travel demand, airport charges, seasonal rushes, and international geopolitics. Nevertheless, lower fuel taxes mean less pressure on airlines and better profitability when flights are at their most expensive.

Industry sources say airlines with extensive domestic networks from Delhi, such as IndiGo and Air India, could reap substantial fuel cost savings over the next few months. A few analysts also expect airlines to gradually start charging more competitive fares on busy domestic routes if fuel prices continue to ease.

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What’s Behind the VAT Cut

India’s capital follows Maharashtra and Bihar, both of which recently reduced VAT on aviation fuel to help the aviation industry and increase airport competitiveness.

The central government has reportedly approached states on lowering taxes on ATF following the rise in global oil prices from the West Asia crisis earlier this year.

What It Means For Travellers

Although flight tickets may not be “cheap” overnight, reduced VAT on aviation fuel is likely to ease airlines’ cost pressures and curb runaway price surges on high-demand routes. For frequent travellers, that could mean relatively more stable ticket pricing and improved routes from Delhi in the coming months.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available government announcements, media reports, and expert opinions at the time of publishing. Flight ticket prices may vary depending on airline policies, fuel costs, demand, route availability, and other market factors. Passengers are advised to check directly with airlines for updated fare details.