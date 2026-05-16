Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever

Urvashi Rautela has once again stolen the spotlight with her style at the glitzy 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The Bollywood actor is known for her dramatic and headline-grabbing red carpet looks, and she did not disappoint this time either. Urvashi stunned the crowd with a couture look worth a mind-boggling ₹1300 crore, making it one of the most expensive red carpet looks of all time in fashion history.

The extravagant look immediately went viral across social media and fashion circles. Reports claimed the ensemble carried an estimated value of nearly $155.9 million, surpassing several iconic celebrity fashion moments from both Cannes and the Met Gala.

The Couture Gown

For her appearance, Urvashi wore a heavily embellished couture gown designed by Vietnamese label JoliPoli Couture. The gown featured an intricate sculpted silhouette decorated with thousands of crystals, silver embellishments, beads, and detailed stonework that reflected light dramatically under cameras. Fashion insiders described the look as a “couture fantasy” designed specifically to create a larger-than-life impact on the red carpet.

Rare Diamond Jewellery

What truly pushed the value of the ensemble into record-breaking territory, however, was the jewellery. According to multiple reports, Urvashi accessorized her outfit with some of the world’s rarest and most valuable diamonds, including the Moussaieff Red Diamond, Oppenheimer Blue Diamond, Dresden Green Diamond, and Tiffany Yellow Diamond. The combined valuation of these rare stones alone reportedly crossed $151 million.

A History of Luxury Looks

The actress had already made headlines during Cannes 2025 for wearing a luxurious Michael Cinco gown paired with an exotic parrot-shaped clutch and rare diamonds. That appearance was also widely described as one of the costliest fashion moments in Cannes history.

While many fans lauded Urvashi’s daring fashion choice and confidence, the huge valuation also ignited a debate online. Social media users questioned the realism of such figures, claiming that they were mostly the product of PR and insured jewellery valuations rather than the actual production cost of the outfit itself. Regardless of the skepticism, the look was undeniably successful in grabbing global attention and cementing Urvashi’s status as one of the most talked-about Indian celebrities on the Cannes red carpet.

A Record-Breaking Fashion Moment

The Cannes Film Festival has been synonymous with extravagant couture, luxury jewellery, and unforgettable celebrity fashion moments for decades. But with this appearance, Urvashi Rautela may have officially rewritten the record books for red carpet extravagance. Whether viewed as a fashion triumph or a publicity spectacle, her ₹1300 crore Cannes look has become one of the festival’s most unforgettable style moments.

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