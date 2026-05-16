Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death Akanksha Choudhary CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CM Vijay ministries app-based bike taxi services Bollywood news CBI NEET case Ajinkya Rahane CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever

Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever

Urvashi Rautela created history at Cannes 2025 with a ₹1300 crore red carpet look featuring rare diamonds, a Michael Cinco gown, and luxury accessories. Here’s what made it the most expensive Cannes appearance ever.

Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever
Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 20:18 IST

Urvashi Rautela has once again stolen the spotlight with her style at the glitzy 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The Bollywood actor is known for her dramatic and headline-grabbing red carpet looks, and she did not disappoint this time either. Urvashi stunned the crowd with a couture look worth a mind-boggling ₹1300 crore, making it one of the most expensive red carpet looks of all time in fashion history.
The extravagant look immediately went viral across social media and fashion circles. Reports claimed the ensemble carried an estimated value of nearly $155.9 million, surpassing several iconic celebrity fashion moments from both Cannes and the Met Gala.

The Couture Gown

For her appearance, Urvashi wore a heavily embellished couture gown designed by Vietnamese label JoliPoli Couture. The gown featured an intricate sculpted silhouette decorated with thousands of crystals, silver embellishments, beads, and detailed stonework that reflected light dramatically under cameras. Fashion insiders described the look as a “couture fantasy” designed specifically to create a larger-than-life impact on the red carpet.

You Might Be Interested In

Rare Diamond Jewellery

What truly pushed the value of the ensemble into record-breaking territory, however, was the jewellery. According to multiple reports, Urvashi accessorized her outfit with some of the world’s rarest and most valuable diamonds, including the Moussaieff Red Diamond, Oppenheimer Blue Diamond, Dresden Green Diamond, and Tiffany Yellow Diamond. The combined valuation of these rare stones alone reportedly crossed $151 million.

A History of Luxury Looks

The actress had already made headlines during Cannes 2025 for wearing a luxurious Michael Cinco gown paired with an exotic parrot-shaped clutch and rare diamonds. That appearance was also widely described as one of the costliest fashion moments in Cannes history.

While many fans lauded Urvashi’s daring fashion choice and confidence, the huge valuation also ignited a debate online. Social media users questioned the realism of such figures, claiming that they were mostly the product of PR and insured jewellery valuations rather than the actual production cost of the outfit itself. Regardless of the skepticism, the look was undeniably successful in grabbing global attention and cementing Urvashi’s status as one of the most talked-about Indian celebrities on the Cannes red carpet.

A Record-Breaking Fashion Moment

The Cannes Film Festival has been synonymous with extravagant couture, luxury jewellery, and unforgettable celebrity fashion moments for decades. But with this appearance, Urvashi Rautela may have officially rewritten the record books for red carpet extravagance. Whether viewed as a fashion triumph or a publicity spectacle, her ₹1300 crore Cannes look has become one of the festival’s most unforgettable style moments.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner Finale Voting Results: Who Is Leading the Race To Win The Trophy?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever
Tags: Bollywood Cannes looksCannes 2025 most expensive outfitCannes Film Festival fashionluxury celebrity fashionMichael Cinco gownUrvashi Rautela Cannes 2026Urvashi Rautela Cannes lookUrvashi Rautela diamonds

RELATED News

Why Kiara Advani Is Being Trolled After Raj Shamani’s Podcast? Dating Advice For Daughter Sparks Backlash

Did Yogesh Cheat On Ruru With Akanksha? Here’s What Really Happened After Splitsvilla X6 Finale

MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner Finale Voting Results: Who Is Leading the Race To Win The Trophy?

Why Is Saurabh Dwivedi Being Trolled After Saif Ali Khan’s Starrer Kartavya Released On Netflix

Kartavya Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds Together A Gritty Thriller That Stops Short Of Greatness

LATEST NEWS

Will Flight Tickets Get Cheaper? Delhi Govt Reduces Aviation Fuel VAT Tax Amid Rising Travel Costs | Know Full Details

What Is Captagon? Inside The ‘Jihadi Drug’ Known As The Poor Man’s Cocaine After India’s Rs 182 Crore Seizure

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: How Kolkata Derby Will Decide ISL 2026 Title Race – All Scenarios Explained

Horoscope Tomorrow 17 May 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Maldives Cave Diving Tragedy: Rescue Diver Dies During Search for Missing Italian Tourists, Death Toll Rises to Six

Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage

The Audit Storm Coming for Medicare Advantage, and Why You Should Care

Haryana IDFC Bank Rs 645-Crore Fraud Case To Be Probed By CBI, 8 IAS Officers In Crosshairs

Nurburgring Weather Rain Alert for Nurburgring 24H: Will Rain Spoil Max Verstappen’s Debut?

Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score in AFC Champions League Two Final | Check Out Probable Goal Scorers And More

Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever
Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever
Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever
Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever

QUICK LINKS