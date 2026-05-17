Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Operation Epic Fury 2.0? Trump Shares Cryptic Post
Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Head of Iran’s national security committee in the parliament, Ebrahim Azizi says the country is making new preparations to control the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping straits. ‘The set shipping path will be announced soon and will be based on commercial ships and countries that cooperate with Tehran’, he said. Azizi also said Iran has a plan to charge for specialized services to be used under the proposed system, indicating a structure for managing traffic and profit from transit operations in the Gulf amid geopolitical tensions.
US President Donald Trump recently posted a cryptic, AI generated image on his social media platform, Truth Social, raising hopes for a possible ratcheting up of tensions between the United States and Iran. The picture depicted Trump pointing at the camera in front of navy warships on a sea choppy. Some of the ships were shown with Iranian flags and the caption: ‘It Was The Calm Before The Storm.’ The post came in the wake of reports by US officials that they are weighing potential military action against Iran if diplomacy fails. The sending of the message at this time has questioned Washington’s strategy.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who visited India for the Foreign Ministers’ meeting of the BRICS countries while on a visit, said the biggest hurdle in the deal to calm tensions with the United States is lack of trust. In New Delhi, he told reporters that Tehran was not sure of Washington’s intentions because of conflicting signals from the U.S. side. If talks go forward in a way that Araghchi described as a ‘fair and balanced deal’, Iran would welcome diplomatic backing from countries such as China, he said. His sharp remarks also pointed to the persistent troubles in restoring trust between the two countries, even with international efforts still trying to encourage dialogue .
Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: The Israeli Air Force on Saturday eliminated terrorists who were operating in the area from which rockets were launched toward their forces. In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force said, ‘The Air Force and forces of the 91st Division eliminated terrorists who were operating in the area from which rockets were launched toward our forces: Yesterday, the Hezbollah terror organization launched rockets toward IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon; the rockets fell in open areas. There were no injuries to our forces.’
Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates:
New media post from Donald J. Trump
( TruthSocial: May 16 2026, 4:03 PM ET ) pic.twitter.com/dgXKB5ZeTJ
— Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 16, 2026
Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog covering the latest developments in the Iran-US-Israel conflict, where tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East. Stay with us for real-time updates, key political statements, and breaking military and diplomatic developments from the region.