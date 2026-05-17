Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Operation Epic Fury 2.0? Trump Shares Cryptic Post

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates (Image: AI Generated)

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Head of Iran’s national security committee in the parliament, Ebrahim Azizi says the country is making new preparations to control the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping straits. ‘The set shipping path will be announced soon and will be based on commercial ships and countries that cooperate with Tehran’, he said. Azizi also said Iran has a plan to charge for specialized services to be used under the proposed system, indicating a structure for managing traffic and profit from transit operations in the Gulf amid geopolitical tensions.

US President Donald Trump recently posted a cryptic, AI generated image on his social media platform, Truth Social, raising hopes for a possible ratcheting up of tensions between the United States and Iran. The picture depicted Trump pointing at the camera in front of navy warships on a sea choppy. Some of the ships were shown with Iranian flags and the caption: ‘It Was The Calm Before The Storm.’ The post came in the wake of reports by US officials that they are weighing potential military action against Iran if diplomacy fails. The sending of the message at this time has questioned Washington’s strategy.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who visited India for the Foreign Ministers’ meeting of the BRICS countries while on a visit, said the biggest hurdle in the deal to calm tensions with the United States is lack of trust. In New Delhi, he told reporters that Tehran was not sure of Washington’s intentions because of conflicting signals from the U.S. side. If talks go forward in a way that Araghchi described as a ‘fair and balanced deal’, Iran would welcome diplomatic backing from countries such as China, he said. His sharp remarks also pointed to the persistent troubles in restoring trust between the two countries, even with international efforts still trying to encourage dialogue .