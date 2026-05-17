LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation

Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten called the new strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands a “major milestone.”

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten called the new strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands a “major milestone.” Photo: AI Generated
Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten called the new strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands a “major milestone.” Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Pratik Das
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 03:11 IST

On Saturday, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten called the new strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands a “major milestone.” He also said that common values like democracy, good governance, and respect for international law are coming under growing pressure around the world.

Speaking during delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jetten said the strategic partnership would further deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors and help both countries drive ambitious innovation.

“Our shared values, like the importance of democracy, good governance, are under pressure worldwide…Today, we are taking that relationship between India and the Netherlands a step further with the announcement of our strategic partnership, a great milestone building on the trade agreement between the European Union and India. It will enable our countries to work together even more closely across a wide range of areas. Together we can drive ambitious innovation to strengthen both our countries,” said Dutch PM.

You Might Be Interested In

Highlighting the long-standing ties between the two countries, the Dutch Prime Minister said India and the Netherlands have a rich shared history and much to offer each other.

“In our long shared history, we’ve learned that we have a great deal to offer each other. It gives me great pleasure to highlight that message together with you as we launch this strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands,” said PM Jetten.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi underscored the need to combine India’s “speed and skill” with the Netherlands’ expertise to elevate bilateral cooperation across sectors such as innovation, investment, sustainability and defence.

Speaking during delegation-level talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, PM Modi said the partnership between the two countries can reach “new dimensions” through closer collaboration.

“In light of this growing cooperation, during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, we invited the Netherlands to participate as a Guest Country. We are delighted that the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands also participated in the AI Impact Summit held in India this past February. India is the youngest nation in the world and the fastest-growing major economy globally. You represent the new generation of leadership in the Netherlands and Europe,” PM Modi said.

We must combine the expertise of the Netherlands with India’s speed and skill across every sector, taking our cooperation in areas such as innovation, investment, sustainability, and defence to new dimensions,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also considered the Netherlands as one of the most “important” partners to India, while reflecting on deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

While speaking during delegation-level talks with Dutch PM Rob Jetten, PM Modi emphasised that democratic values, market economy, and responsible behaviour form part of the shared vision between countries.

“We consider the Netherlands to be one of India’s most important partners. The Netherlands is one of India’s top five investors. Our historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties run very deep. Democratic values, a market economy, and responsible behaviour, these form part of our shared vision. With this shared vision, today we are elevating India-Netherlands relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Dutch PM Jetten for his warm welcome and highlighted the remarkable progress in India-Netherlands relations.

He said, “I thank you very much for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation. I am delighted to be visiting the Netherlands after nearly a decade. Over the past decade, the India-Netherlands partnership has made remarkable progress.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: After Hantavirus And Noro Panic, Ebola Returns: How Dangerous Is Congo’s New Virus Strain That Killed 80?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation
Tags: Dutch Prime Ministerindiamajor milestoneNetherlandsnew strategic partnershipRob Jetten

RELATED News

PM Keir Starmer Faces New Setback as Health Minister Wes Streeting Resigns

After Hantavirus And Noro Panic, Ebola Returns: How Dangerous Is Congo’s New Virus Strain That Killed 80?

Eid Al-Adha Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia: Will Dhul Hijjah Crescent Be Seen On Saturday Or Sunday?

Maldives Cave Diving Tragedy: Rescue Diver Dies During Search for Missing Italian Tourists, Death Toll Rises to Six

Thailand Train Collision Kills 8, Injures 25 After Bus Bursts Into Flames

LATEST NEWS

KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

‘National Tension Agency’: Students Slam NTA During NEET-UG 2026 Leak Protest In Delhi

Who Is Bhageerath? Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s Son Surrenders Before Police After Look-Out Circular Issued In POCSO Case

Silver Bar Imports No Longer ‘Free’ In India; New DGFT Rules Take Effect Immediately

Weather Update Tomorrow (17-05-2026): IMD Issues Heatwave And Rain Warning For Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru; Full India Forecast

‘I Am Quitting Acting Until I Get My Divorce’: Ravi Mohan Breaks Down Amid Divorce Row With Wife Aarti, Alleges Cyber Bullying

Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever

Will Flight Tickets Get Cheaper? Delhi Govt Reduces Aviation Fuel VAT Tax Amid Rising Travel Costs | Know Full Details

What Is Captagon? Inside The ‘Jihadi Drug’ Known As The Poor Man’s Cocaine After India’s Rs 182 Crore Seizure

Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation
Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation
Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation
Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation

QUICK LINKS