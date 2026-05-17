Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation

On Saturday, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten called the new strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands a “major milestone.” He also said that common values like democracy, good governance, and respect for international law are coming under growing pressure around the world.



Speaking during delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jetten said the strategic partnership would further deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors and help both countries drive ambitious innovation.



“Our shared values, like the importance of democracy, good governance, are under pressure worldwide…Today, we are taking that relationship between India and the Netherlands a step further with the announcement of our strategic partnership, a great milestone building on the trade agreement between the European Union and India. It will enable our countries to work together even more closely across a wide range of areas. Together we can drive ambitious innovation to strengthen both our countries,” said Dutch PM.



Highlighting the long-standing ties between the two countries, the Dutch Prime Minister said India and the Netherlands have a rich shared history and much to offer each other.



“In our long shared history, we’ve learned that we have a great deal to offer each other. It gives me great pleasure to highlight that message together with you as we launch this strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands,” said PM Jetten.



Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi underscored the need to combine India’s “speed and skill” with the Netherlands’ expertise to elevate bilateral cooperation across sectors such as innovation, investment, sustainability and defence.



Speaking during delegation-level talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, PM Modi said the partnership between the two countries can reach “new dimensions” through closer collaboration.



“In light of this growing cooperation, during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, we invited the Netherlands to participate as a Guest Country. We are delighted that the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands also participated in the AI Impact Summit held in India this past February. India is the youngest nation in the world and the fastest-growing major economy globally. You represent the new generation of leadership in the Netherlands and Europe,” PM Modi said.



We must combine the expertise of the Netherlands with India’s speed and skill across every sector, taking our cooperation in areas such as innovation, investment, sustainability, and defence to new dimensions,” the Prime Minister added.



PM Modi also considered the Netherlands as one of the most “important” partners to India, while reflecting on deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the two countries.



While speaking during delegation-level talks with Dutch PM Rob Jetten, PM Modi emphasised that democratic values, market economy, and responsible behaviour form part of the shared vision between countries.



“We consider the Netherlands to be one of India’s most important partners. The Netherlands is one of India’s top five investors. Our historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties run very deep. Democratic values, a market economy, and responsible behaviour, these form part of our shared vision. With this shared vision, today we are elevating India-Netherlands relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership,” said PM Modi.



PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Dutch PM Jetten for his warm welcome and highlighted the remarkable progress in India-Netherlands relations.



He said, “I thank you very much for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation. I am delighted to be visiting the Netherlands after nearly a decade. Over the past decade, the India-Netherlands partnership has made remarkable progress.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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