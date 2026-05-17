IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

IPL 2026 Standings: Kolkata Knight Riders kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff hopes alive with a crucial 29-run win against Gujarat Titans. Playing at home, the three-time champions were powered to the win by special knocks from Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Cameron Green in the first innings. The three batters scored fifties before Sunil Narine, with the ball, showed why he is still one of the best bowlers in the tournament. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s Titans had a chance to qualify for the playoffs with a win tonight, but multiple drop catches meant that they failed to grab the two points and reach the top of the IPL 2026 points table.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain at the top of the IPL 2026 standings with eight wins from 12 games. The defending champions will be in action tomorrow against the runners-up from the previous year, the Punjab Kings. A win tomorrow would be enough for RCB to qualify for the playoffs. RCB is followed by Gujarat Titans on the points table despite tonight’s loss against KKR. Sunrisers Hyderabad and PBKS occupy the rest of the top four spots.

IPL 2026: Who won the KKR vs GT clash at Eden Gardens?

Kolkata Knight Riders won the KKR vs GT clash at Eden Gardens. The three-time champions recorded a crucial win and kept their playoff hopes alive with a 29-run victory. Finn Allen (93), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82*), and Cameron Green (52*) were the star performers with the bat in hand as Knight Riders scored 247 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, in what was his 200th IPL game, Sunil Narine was named the player of the match. The veteran spinner on a day when 465 runs were scored, Narine went for only 29 runs in his four overs while picking up a couple of wickets.

IPL 2026: How has KKR performed so far?

Kolkata Knight Riders, after a poor start to their season, have done well to remain in contention in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The three-time champions have won five of their 12 games, while their clash against the Punjab Kings earlier in the season was washed out at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 12 8 4 0 16 1.053 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 13 8 5 0 16 0.4 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 4 0 14 0.331 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 12 6 4 1 13 0.355 5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038 8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Which Teams Are In IPL Playoffs Race?

Right now, the only two clubs with 16 points are the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans. The two teams appear poised to secure two of the four berths, even though they have not qualified for the playoffs. Up to six teams may compete for the next two berths. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals are currently vying for a postseason berth.

IPL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

Despite defeating the Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium yesterday, the Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings. Just four of the team’s twelve games this season have been won by Rishabh Pant. With two games left, LSG will still have a significant impact on the IPL 2026 playoffs as they take on the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

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