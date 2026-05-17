LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India gold and silver rate weather forecast amit shah bollywood viral news decompression sickness diver death CBI Anaimangalam copper plates Bollywood news CBI NEET case CJI clarification cooking oil price rise India
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

IPL 2026 Points Table: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans by 29 runs in IPL 2026 to keep playoff hopes alive. Finn Allen, Cameron Green and Sunil Narine starred at Eden Gardens, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru remained top of the points table ahead of RCB vs PBKS.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Finn Allen, and Sunil Narine starred for Kolkata Knight Riders in 29-run win over Gujarat Titans. Image Credit: ANI
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Finn Allen, and Sunil Narine starred for Kolkata Knight Riders in 29-run win over Gujarat Titans. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 00:47 IST

IPL 2026 Standings: Kolkata Knight Riders kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff hopes alive with a crucial 29-run win against Gujarat Titans. Playing at home, the three-time champions were powered to the win by special knocks from Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Cameron Green in the first innings. The three batters scored fifties before Sunil Narine, with the ball, showed why he is still one of the best bowlers in the tournament. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s Titans had a chance to qualify for the playoffs with a win tonight, but multiple drop catches meant that they failed to grab the two points and reach the top of the IPL 2026 points table. 

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain at the top of the IPL 2026 standings with eight wins from 12 games. The defending champions will be in action tomorrow against the runners-up from the previous year, the Punjab Kings. A win tomorrow would be enough for RCB to qualify for the playoffs. RCB is followed by Gujarat Titans on the points table despite tonight’s loss against KKR. Sunrisers Hyderabad and PBKS occupy the rest of the top four spots.

IPL 2026: Who won the KKR vs GT clash at Eden Gardens?

Kolkata Knight Riders won the KKR vs GT clash at Eden Gardens. The three-time champions recorded a crucial win and kept their playoff hopes alive with a 29-run victory. Finn Allen (93), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82*), and Cameron Green (52*) were the star performers with the bat in hand as Knight Riders scored 247 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, in what was his 200th IPL game, Sunil Narine was named the player of the match. The veteran spinner on a day when 465 runs were scored, Narine went for only 29 runs in his four overs while picking up a couple of wickets. 

You Might Be Interested In

IPL 2026: How has KKR performed so far?

Kolkata Knight Riders, after a poor start to their season, have done well to remain in contention in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The three-time champions have won five of their 12 games, while their clash against the Punjab Kings earlier in the season was washed out at Eden Gardens. 

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 12 8 4 0 16 1.053
2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 13 8 5 0 16 0.4
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 4 0 14 0.331
4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 12 6 4 1 13 0.355
5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082
6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 12 6 6 0 12 0.027
7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038
8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993
9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504
10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Which Teams Are In IPL Playoffs Race?

Right now, the only two clubs with 16 points are the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans. The two teams appear poised to secure two of the four berths, even though they have not qualified for the playoffs. Up to six teams may compete for the next two berths. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals are currently vying for a postseason berth. 

IPL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

Despite defeating the Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium yesterday, the Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings. Just four of the team’s twelve games this season have been won by Rishabh Pant. With two games left, LSG will still have a significant impact on the IPL 2026 playoffs as they take on the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. 

Also Read: In Pics: Meet Samreen Kaur The Rumoured Girlfriend Of Punjab Kings Pacer Arshdeep Singh | Check Out Her Latest Pics, Lifestyle, And More

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Tags: Angkrish Raghuvanshifinn-allengujarat-titansIndian Premier League LeagueIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 standingsKKR vs GTKolkata Knight RidersSunil Narine

RELATED News

Nurburgring Weather Rain Alert for Nurburgring 24H: Will Rain Spoil Max Verstappen’s Debut?

Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka Prediction: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score in AFC Champions League Two Final | Check Out Probable Goal Scorers And More

BAN vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan’s Hasan Ali Stretchered Off After Head Injury, Resumes Bowling Later, Picking Two Wickets — WATCH Video

Al Nassr Vs Gamba Osaka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two 2026 Final In India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan And More

KKR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Kolkata Knight Riders be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match Against Gujarat Titans?

LATEST NEWS

PM Keir Starmer Faces New Setback as Health Minister Wes Streeting Resigns

After Hantavirus And Noro Panic, Ebola Returns: How Dangerous Is Congo’s New Virus Strain That Killed 80?

‘National Tension Agency’: Students Slam NTA During NEET-UG 2026 Leak Protest In Delhi

Who Is Bhageerath? Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s Son Surrenders Before Police After Look-Out Circular Issued In POCSO Case

Silver Bar Imports No Longer ‘Free’ In India; New DGFT Rules Take Effect Immediately

Eid Al-Adha Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia: Will Dhul Hijjah Crescent Be Seen On Saturday Or Sunday?

Weather Update Tomorrow (17-05-2026): IMD Issues Heatwave And Rain Warning For Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru; Full India Forecast

‘I Am Quitting Acting Until I Get My Divorce’: Ravi Mohan Breaks Down Amid Divorce Row With Wife Aarti, Alleges Cyber Bullying

Urvashi Rautela’s ₹1300 Crore Cannes Look Becomes Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfit Ever

Will Flight Tickets Get Cheaper? Delhi Govt Reduces Aviation Fuel VAT Tax Amid Rising Travel Costs | Know Full Details

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

QUICK LINKS