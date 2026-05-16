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  • In Pics: Meet Samreen Kaur The Rumoured Girlfriend Of Punjab Kings Pacer Arshdeep Singh | Check Out Her Latest Pics, Lifestyle, And More

In Pics: Meet Samreen Kaur The Rumoured Girlfriend Of Punjab Kings Pacer Arshdeep Singh | Check Out Her Latest Pics, Lifestyle, And More

Right now, both the entertainment and cricket scenes are abuzz with talk about Samreen Kaur and her rumoured romance with Arshdeep Singh. From her first steps as a beauty pageant finalist to making her mark in Bollywood, Samreen’s shown she’s got serious talent. Fans around the country can’t help but notice how often she’s spotted at IPL 2026 matches, which only adds more fuel to the rumours. So, let’s dive into the story and vibrant life of this dynamic Punjabi actress who’s taking the digital world by storm.

Published By: Published: May 16, 2026 19:14:34 IST
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Samreen Kaur Miss India 2018, Miss India Jammu And Kashmir, Samreen Kaur Modeling Career, Femina Miss India Contestant
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The Viral Bus Photo

Rumours of her dating Arshdeep Singh got a final stamp when she was spotted numerous times alongside Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh during IPL 2026. (Image Source: X)

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Samreen Kaur Miss India 2018, Miss India Jammu And Kashmir, Samreen Kaur Modeling Career, Femina Miss India Contestant
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Miss India Jammu And Kashmir Roots

Samreen first stepped into the limelight as a top finalist in the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, representing her home state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image Source: X)

Samreen Kaur 83 Movie Actress, Samreen Kaur Bollywood Debut, 83 Movie Simran Role, Bollywood Actress Samreen Kaur
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Successful Bollywood Debut In 83

She played a pivotal role as Simran, the fiancée of the character portrayed by Ammy Virk in the massive Kabir Khan-directed sports drama movie 83. (Image Source: X)

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Punjabi Actress Samreen Kaur, Baawla Song Actress Name, Samreen Kaur Music Videos, Punjabi Music Video Sensation
4/10

Punjabi Music Video Sensation

Samreen is a household name in the music industry having featured in several chartbusters like Baawla by Badshah and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha by Jubin Nautiyal. (Image Source: X)

Samreen Kaur Biography, Samreen Kaur Age And Education, Samreen Kaur Hometown Jammu, Samreen Kaur Early Life
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Samreen kaur instagram account

Academic Excellence And Background

Before entering the glamour world she completed her formal education in Jammu and holds a professional degree in the field of Commerce, showing her academic side. (Image Source: X)

Samreen Kaur Instagram Photos, Samreen Kaur Latest Pictures, Indian Beauty Influencer, Samreen Kaur Viral Fashion
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Massive Social Media Influence

She currently boasts a massive following of over four million on Instagram, where she frequently collaborates with top global beauty and lifestyle brands. (Image Source: X)

Samreen Kaur Lifestyle, Samreen Kaur Travel Pictures, Samreen Kaur Vacation Photos, Luxury Lifestyle Indian Actress
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Passion For Luxury Travel

Samreen is an avid traveler who frequently shares glimpses of her affluent lifestyle and luxury vacations from exotic international destinations like Dubai and London. (Image Source: X)

amreen Kaur Net Worth 2026, Samreen Kaur Earnings, Punjabi Actress Income, Samreen Kaur Brand Endorsements
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Net Worth And Professional Earnings

Her estimated net worth in 2026 is approximately 15 crore which she has built through successful movie projects, music videos and premium brand endorsements. (Image Source: X)

Samreen Kaur IPL 2026 Matches, Samreen Kaur Punjab Kings Stands, Arshdeep Singh IPL Support, Samreen Kaur Cricket Stadium Photos
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Cheering From The IPL Stands

During the ongoing IPL 2026 season she was spotted multiple times in the VIP box, cheering for Arshdeep and the Punjab Kings franchise during their home games. (Image Source: X)

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Samreen Kaur Fitness Routine, Samreen Kaur Workout Plan, Samreen Kaur Yoga Photos, Bollywood Actress Diet Plan
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Commitment To Health And Fitness

To maintain her stunning and lean physique, Samreen follows a dedicated fitness regime that includes a balanced mix of yoga and regular functional training. (Image Source: X)

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