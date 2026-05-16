In Pics: Meet Samreen Kaur The Rumoured Girlfriend Of Punjab Kings Pacer Arshdeep Singh | Check Out Her Latest Pics, Lifestyle, And More
Right now, both the entertainment and cricket scenes are abuzz with talk about Samreen Kaur and her rumoured romance with Arshdeep Singh. From her first steps as a beauty pageant finalist to making her mark in Bollywood, Samreen’s shown she’s got serious talent. Fans around the country can’t help but notice how often she’s spotted at IPL 2026 matches, which only adds more fuel to the rumours. So, let’s dive into the story and vibrant life of this dynamic Punjabi actress who’s taking the digital world by storm.
The Viral Bus Photo
Rumours of her dating Arshdeep Singh got a final stamp when she was spotted numerous times alongside Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh during IPL 2026. (Image Source: X)
Miss India Jammu And Kashmir Roots
Samreen first stepped into the limelight as a top finalist in the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, representing her home state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image Source: X)
Successful Bollywood Debut In 83
She played a pivotal role as Simran, the fiancée of the character portrayed by Ammy Virk in the massive Kabir Khan-directed sports drama movie 83. (Image Source: X)
Punjabi Music Video Sensation
Samreen is a household name in the music industry having featured in several chartbusters like Baawla by Badshah and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha by Jubin Nautiyal. (Image Source: X)
Academic Excellence And Background
Before entering the glamour world she completed her formal education in Jammu and holds a professional degree in the field of Commerce, showing her academic side. (Image Source: X)
Massive Social Media Influence
She currently boasts a massive following of over four million on Instagram, where she frequently collaborates with top global beauty and lifestyle brands. (Image Source: X)
Passion For Luxury Travel
Samreen is an avid traveler who frequently shares glimpses of her affluent lifestyle and luxury vacations from exotic international destinations like Dubai and London. (Image Source: X)
Net Worth And Professional Earnings
Her estimated net worth in 2026 is approximately 15 crore which she has built through successful movie projects, music videos and premium brand endorsements. (Image Source: X)
Cheering From The IPL Stands
During the ongoing IPL 2026 season she was spotted multiple times in the VIP box, cheering for Arshdeep and the Punjab Kings franchise during their home games. (Image Source: X)
Commitment To Health And Fitness
To maintain her stunning and lean physique, Samreen follows a dedicated fitness regime that includes a balanced mix of yoga and regular functional training. (Image Source: X)