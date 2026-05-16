Who Is Bhageerath? Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s Son Surrenders Before Police After Look-Out Circular Issued In POCSO Case

Bhageerath, the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, has surrendered before the police after a look-out circular (LOC) was issued against him in connection with a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. His appearance before authorities comes after weeks of legal developments in the case.

LOC Issued Amid Ongoing Investigation

According to reports, police had earlier issued a look-out circular to prevent Bhageerath from leaving the country while the investigation was underway. The move is typically taken in cases where authorities suspect that an accused person may try to evade legal proceedings or travel abroad.

Surrender Marks Key Development In Case

Following the issuance of the LOC, Bhageerath eventually appeared before the police and surrendered. His surrender marks a significant step in the investigation, as officials now move forward with questioning and other procedural requirements linked to the case.

POCSO Case Details Under Scrutiny

The case is registered under the POCSO Act, which deals with offences related to the protection of children from sexual abuse and exploitation. Authorities have not released detailed public statements about the specific allegations, but the case has drawn attention due to the involvement of a political family member.

Police officials are expected to continue their investigation, including examining evidence and recording statements as part of the legal process. Further action will depend on the findings of the probe and court proceedings.

Political Attention Around The Case

The matter has also triggered public and political interest given Bhageerath’s connection to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay. However, officials have maintained that the investigation will proceed as per legal procedures without external influence.

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