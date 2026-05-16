Eid Al-Adha Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia: Will Dhul Hijjah Crescent Be Seen On Saturday Or Sunday?

As the countdown begins to Eid Al-Adha 2026 and the start of the Hajj pilgrimage season, the skies of Saudi Arabia have become the focus of the Muslim world. The sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon will officially determine the start of the Islamic month and set the dates for Hajj, the Day of Arafah, and Eid Al-Adha celebrations worldwide. Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to observe the crescent moon over the weekend, continuing the centuries-old Islamic tradition of physical moon sighting. Religious authorities and trained observers will gather at designated observatories and sighting centres equipped with telescopes and binoculars to confirm the appearance of the new moon.





According to reports from Saudi media, the Supreme Court has requested Muslims to look for the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Sunday evening. The moon sighting process remains a key part of determining the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on direct visual observation rather than astronomical calculations alone.

Authorities urged anyone who spots the crescent, either with the naked eye or using binoculars, to immediately report the sighting to the nearest court or official observation centre. The new crescent moon is so thin and appears for such a short time after sunset that trained officials are often called on to help observers distinguish it from clouds, haze or atmospheric disturbances.

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Will The Crescent Be Seen On Saturday Or Sunday?

Astronomers say visibility conditions may vary depending on weather and geographical location. In Saudi Arabia, the official observation is expected on Sunday evening. If the crescent moon is sighted successfully on that night, Monday will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah. That would mean Eid Al-Adha would be expected around the end of May or start of June, with the Day of Arafah one day earlier. The crescent is not seen on the evening of Sunday, then the current Islamic month will end with 30 days, and the start of Dhul Hijjah will be delayed by an additional day.

Significance of Dhul Hijjah in Islam. Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and the last month of the Islamic calendar and is considered to be one of the holiest periods for Muslims. The Hajj pilgrimage, which attracts millions of pilgrims to Mecca annually, occurs during this month.

The first ten days of Dhul Hijjah are especially significant in Islam. Muslims around the world increase acts of worship, including fasting, charity, prayers, and remembrance of Allah during this spiritually important period.

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan also encouraged Muslims to maximise good deeds during these blessed days. He highlighted the importance of fasting on the Day of Arafah for non-pilgrims, noting that it carries immense spiritual reward.

He further reminded Muslims intending to perform the Udhiyah sacrifice during Eid Al-Adha to avoid cutting their hair, nails, or skin from the beginning of Dhul Hijjah until the sacrifice is completed.

Preparations for Eid Al-Adha and Hajj, Saudi authorities are already preparing for a massive influx of pilgrims, in readiness for Hajj 2026, with over 1.5 million pilgrims expected to visit the Kingdom this year. The moon sighting announcement is therefore not only religiously important but also crucial for logistical planning with regard to pilgrimage arrangements and Eid celebrations around the world.

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