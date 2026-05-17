KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT

KKR IPL 2026 Stats: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), despite starting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season winless after the first six games, have seen a few incredible performances. Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been the star performer with the bat in hand for the three-time champions. Meanwhile, Kartik Tyagi and Sunil Narine have led a highly inexperienced bowling lineup. In their latest game, KKR defeated Shubam Gill’s Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens to keep their playoff hopes alive. While the KKR IPL 2026 qualification scenario remains tricky, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has a great chance to finish with some wins by playing at home.
Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed seventh on the IPL 2026 points table, having won five of its 12 games. The Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned franchise had one of its games abandoned earlier in the season against the Punjab Kings in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Season So Far
|Matches Played
|12
|Matches Won
|5
|Matches Lost
|6
|No Result
|1
|Total Points
|11
|IPL 2026 Points Table Position
|7th
Who Has Scored Most Runs For KKR In IPL 2026?
|Player
|Matches
|Total Runs
|Highest Score
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|12
|422
|82*
|Finn Allen
|9
|321
|100*
|Cameron Green
|12
|316
|79
|Rinku Singh
|12
|286
|83*
|Ajinkya Rahane
|12
|251
|67
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored the most runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. The young right-handed batter has scored 422 runs in 12 games and has been the most consistent performer for his team.
Who Has Taken Most Wickets For KKR In IPL 2026?
|Player
|Matches
|Total Wickets
|Best Bowling Figures
|Kartik Tyagi
|12
|16
|3/22
|Sunil Narine
|11
|13
|2/26
|Vaibhav Arora
|11
|11
|2/24
|Varun Chakravarthy
|9
|10
|3/14
|Anukul Roy
|12
|8
|2/31
Kartik Tyagi has taken the most wickets for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer ranks joint-fourth in the IPL 2026 Purple Cap leaderboard, having taken 16 wickets in 11 innings. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine continues to be a top performer for the team, having taken 13 wickets in 11 innings.
KKR vs GT: Sunil Narine named POTM in 200th IPL Game
Sunil Narine was named the player of the match for his splendid bowling performance in his 200th IPL game. The experienced spinner picked up a couple of wickets and gave only 29 runs in his four overs. What made his bowling performance special was the fact that he bowled with supreme control in a game where more than 450 runs were scored across the two innings.
KKR vs GT: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Kolkata Knight Riders, having started their season with six games without a win, have managed to keep their playoff hopes alive after winning their fifth game. The three-time champions have 11 points from 12 games so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. While winning the rest of their two games might not be enough for KKR to make it to the IPL 2026 playoffs, they have done enough to still be in contention to make it to the top four. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans had the opportunity to go to the top of the IPL 2026 points table and qualify for the playoffs, but failed to do so as the Shubman Gill-led side lost the KKR vs GT clash at Eden Gardens.
In KKR vs GT, Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Cameron Green were the star performers with the bat in hand in the first innings. The three batters scored fifties as Kolkata Knight Riders posted 247 runs. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine, playing his 200th game in the IPL, was named the player of the match as he picked up a couple of wickets in his four overs.
Also Read: BAN vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan’s Hasan Ali Stretchered Off After Head Injury, Resumes Bowling Later, Picking Two Wickets — WATCH Video
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.