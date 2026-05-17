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Home > Sports News > KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT

KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT

Kolkata Knight Riders kept IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive after beating Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens. Angkrish Raghuvanshi leads KKR run charts, while Kartik Tyagi tops wicket tally as Sunil Narine starred in his 200th IPL match for Ajinkya Rahane’s side.

Kolkata Knight Riders moved to seventh position on the IPL 2026 points table after defeating the Gujarat Titans. Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders moved to seventh position on the IPL 2026 points table after defeating the Gujarat Titans. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 01:51 IST

KKR IPL 2026 Stats: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), despite starting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season winless after the first six games, have seen a few incredible performances. Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been the star performer with the bat in hand for the three-time champions. Meanwhile, Kartik Tyagi and Sunil Narine have led a highly inexperienced bowling lineup. In their latest game, KKR defeated Shubam Gill’s Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens to keep their playoff hopes alive. While the KKR IPL 2026 qualification scenario remains tricky, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has a great chance to finish with some wins by playing at home.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed seventh on the IPL 2026 points table, having won five of its 12 games. The Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned franchise had one of its games abandoned earlier in the season against the Punjab Kings in Kolkata. 

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Season So Far

Matches Played 12
Matches Won 5
Matches Lost 6
No Result 1
Total Points 11
IPL 2026 Points Table Position 7th

Who Has Scored Most Runs For KKR In IPL 2026?

Player Matches Total Runs Highest Score
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 12 422 82*
Finn Allen 9 321 100*
Cameron Green 12 316 79
Rinku Singh 12 286 83*
Ajinkya Rahane 12 251 67

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored the most runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. The young right-handed batter has scored 422 runs in 12 games and has been the most consistent performer for his team.

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Who Has Taken Most Wickets For KKR In IPL 2026?

Player Matches Total Wickets Best Bowling Figures
Kartik Tyagi 12 16 3/22
Sunil Narine 11 13 2/26
Vaibhav Arora 11 11 2/24
Varun Chakravarthy 9 10 3/14
Anukul Roy 12 8 2/31

Kartik Tyagi has taken the most wickets for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer ranks joint-fourth in the IPL 2026 Purple Cap leaderboard, having taken 16 wickets in 11 innings. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine continues to be a top performer for the team, having taken 13 wickets in 11 innings. 

KKR vs GT: Sunil Narine named POTM in 200th IPL Game

Sunil Narine was named the player of the match for his splendid bowling performance in his 200th IPL game. The experienced spinner picked up a couple of wickets and gave only 29 runs in his four overs. What made his bowling performance special was the fact that he bowled with supreme control in a game where more than 450 runs were scored across the two innings. 

KKR vs GT: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Kolkata Knight Riders, having started their season with six games without a win, have managed to keep their playoff hopes alive after winning their fifth game. The three-time champions have 11 points from 12 games so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. While winning the rest of their two games might not be enough for KKR to make it to the IPL 2026 playoffs, they have done enough to still be in contention to make it to the top four. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans had the opportunity to go to the top of the IPL 2026 points table and qualify for the playoffs, but failed to do so as the Shubman Gill-led side lost the KKR vs GT clash at Eden Gardens. 

In KKR vs GT, Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Cameron Green were the star performers with the bat in hand in the first innings. The three batters scored fifties as Kolkata Knight Riders posted 247 runs. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine, playing his 200th game in the IPL, was named the player of the match as he picked up a couple of wickets in his four overs. 

Also Read: BAN vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan’s Hasan Ali Stretchered Off After Head Injury, Resumes Bowling Later, Picking Two Wickets — WATCH Video

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KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT
Tags: Ajinkya RahaneAngkrish RaghuvanshiIPL 2026IPL 2026 playoff scenarioKartik TyagiKKRKKR vs GTKolkata Knight Riders statsSunil Narine

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KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT

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KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT
KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT
KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT
KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT

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