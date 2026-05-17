Ex-Government Researcher Claims 4 Alien Species Were Recovered From Crashed UFOs

A former CIA-funded researcher has claimed that the US recovered four different kinds of extraterrestrial life forms from crashed UFOs.

Dr. Hal Puthoff, who previously worked as an advisor for the government’s Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program, made the statement during an appearance on Steve Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” podcast along with “Age of Disclosure” director Dan Farrah.

Claims Of Four Alien Species Recovered From UFO Crashes



The 89-year-old said that people involved in UFO recovery operations had told him there were “at least four different types” of alien life forms. However, he admitted that he had not personally seen the evidence and was relying on information shared by others.



The Stanford-trained quantum physicist did not give details about the alleged alien species. However, his former colleague Dr. Eric Davis, who also worked with the AAWSAP program, claimed last year that the recovered beings were known as Grays, Nordics, Insectoids, and Reptilians.

According to Davis, these alien life forms were reportedly found in crashed or downed UFOs. He said intelligence reports described them as humanoid in appearance, with two arms and two legs.

Both the Reptilians and Nordics were about the same size as humans, standing nearly 6 feet tall. Davis made these remarks during a UAP Disclosure Fund meeting in 2025 attended by lawmakers including Nancy Mace, Anna Paulina Luna, and Eric Burlison.





Who Are The Grays, Nordics, Reptilians And Insectoids?



Nordics are described as alien beings that look very similar to humans, especially people from Northern Europe, despite supposedly coming from another planet.

Reptilians are believed to be reptile-like creatures with scaly skin, human-style arms and legs, long tails, and the ability to walk upright, according to experts in this field.

Grays, meanwhile, are often described as short, hairless beings with very large eyes. They are the type of aliens commonly shown in movies like Close Encounters of the Third Kind.



Ufologists describe Insectoids as insect-like humanoid creatures that look similar to praying mantises, which is why they are also called Mantids.

David Grusch And UFO Retrieval Program Claims Resurface

In 2023, former Air Force intelligence officer and UAP Task Force member David Grusch told Congress under oath that the US government had recovered “non-human biologics” from several crashed UFOs.

These claims were reportedly based on statements from people linked to an alleged UFO crash retrieval program, which was featured in Dan Farah’s film Age of Disclosure that premiered in March.

Speaking on Steve Bartlett’s podcast, Farah said he had privately spoken to individuals involved in the recovery operations. However, he added that they refused to appear on camera or give public interviews.



“One I thought was going to do an interview and then a couple days before sent me a message saying ‘After further consideration and long talks with my wife, I decided I’d be forfeiting my life if I participated in your interview,’” Farah said.

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